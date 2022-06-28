Integration of Smart Sensors to Support Vacuum Pump Market Growth in United States, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR

The Trend of Manufacturing Intelligent Vacuum Pumps and Ongoing Innovation in Providing Connected Solutions Are Anticipated To Drive Vacuum Pump Demand in the United States over the Coming Years

United States, Rockville MD, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States vacuum pump market is estimated at US$ 1.8 billion in 2022, and is predicted to register impressive growth at 6.6% CAGR through 2032. The market registered yearly growth at 4.7% during 2017-2021, as per detailed analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Manufacturers of vacuum pumps are launching systems with smart sensors that allow for the recording and saving of operating data. These kinds of innovations are providing a competitive edge to companies over others. With the introduction of such advanced products in the market, key players are declaring themselves ready for the industrial revolution 4.0. This has also initiated a trend of manufacturing intelligent vacuum pumps among prominent players in the market, thereby supporting market growth in the United States.

For Critical Insights on U.S. Vacuum Pumps Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7377

Why are Vacuum Pumps Manufacturers Thriving in the U.S.?

“High Demand from Medical & Pharmaceutical Industry”

Vacuum pumps remove gas from sealed articles creating a partial vacuum. This leads to their application in several areas such as electric lamps, production of vacuum tubes, cathode ray tubes, print presses, electron microscopy, etc.

The advantages of vacuum pumps have made them popular in pharmaceutical and medical industries for numerous applications such as radiotherapy, radiosurgery, radiopharmacy, etc.

Key manufacturers are offering vacuum pumps for sterilization processes that require high pumping performance, thereby minimizing cycle time and maximizing output. Furthermore, vacuum pumps are being used in the pharmaceutical industry for packaging and container closure in accordance with strict regulations by the government.

Story continues

Companies are coming up with vacuum pumps that not only provide an excellent barrier to drugs, preventing them from biological contamination but also increase their shelf life.

As such, demand for vacuum pumps from the pharmaceutical and medical industry is likely to fuel vacuum pump market growth in the United States over the coming years.

“Rising R&D Expenditure and Facility Up-gradation”

Prominent vacuum pump suppliers are launching new products that are incorporated with advanced features, fulfilling the needs and demands of varied end users. Companies are investing in research and development to stay ahead of the competition faced in the market. They are also working closely with customers to launch products that enhance customer uptime and productivity.

Research and development along with technology up-gradation call for huge investments. Companies are looking for the up-gradation of their manufacturing and training facilities and for the modernization of their production facilities to launch new product lines consisting of intelligent, high-performance root pumps for low and medium vacuum applications.

To learn more about U.S. Vacuum Pumps Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7377

Key Segments Covered in the U.S. Vacuum Pumps Industry Survey

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Pump Type :



Positive Displacement Vacuum Pumps

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Rotary Screw Pumps Rotary Root Pumps Dry Vacuum Pumps Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps Dry Scroll Vacuum Pumps Dry Diaphragm Pumps Dry Clan & Hook Pumps Others Centrifugal Pumps Momentum Transfer Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Turbo Molecular Vacuum Pumps Regenerative Vacuum Pump





U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Mechanism :



Gas Transfer Vacuum Pumps

Gas Displacement Vacuum Pumps Kinetic Vacuum Pumps Gas Binding Vacuum Pumps



U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Pressure :



Rough Vacuum Pumps (from 10.3 mbar-1 mbar)

Medium Vacuum Pumps (1 mbar – 10-3 mbar) High Vacuum Pumps (10-3 mbar to 10-7 mbar) Ultra-high Vacuum Pumps (10-7 mbar to 10-12 mbar) Extreme High Vacuum Pumps (less than 10-12 mbar)





U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Lubrication :



Dry Vacuum Pumps

Wet Vacuum Pumps



U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Flow :



Up to 85 ACFM Vacuum Pumps

Up to 150 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 550 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 1,500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Up to 4,500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps





U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Application :



Assembly

Conveying Dehydration/Drying Engine Testing Evaporation & Distillation







Development of Market

Innovation and technology have become crucial in the U.S. vacuum pump market with almost every company offering such products or services in this competitive space.

Prominent manufacturers of vacuum pumps are undertaking innovation in the form of recording and saving data, speed modulations, and different modes of operation based on input and output. These innovative pumps are finding enhanced application in chemical processing, packaging, oil & gas, mining, print presses, and medical industries.

Get Customization on U.S. Vacuum Pumps Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7377

Key players in the U.S. Vacuum Pumps Market

Becker Pumps Corporation

Gardner Denver

KNF Neuberger, Inc.

Tuthill Corporation

Vooner Flogard Corporation

Wintek Corporation

CVC Cascade Vacuum Consulting

Lyco Wausau, Inc.

A&J Vacuum Services, Inc.



Key Takeaways from U.S. Vacuum Pumps Market Study

The U.S. vacuum pump market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 3.43 billion by the end of 2032.

The market witnessed 4.7% CAGR during the years 2017-2021.

Under the lubrication segment, the wet vacuum pumps segment leads the market with 76.9% market share.

Under pump type, positive displacement vacuum pumps dominate the market with 23.9% share.

West U.S. dominates the market with 28.1% share and is projected to rise at 7.1% CAGR over the decade.

West U.S. and South-East U.S. together hold 51.3% share in the United States market.

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Industrial Goods Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned industrial goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 Billion-plus data points, the team has analysed the industrial goods division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore More Industrial Goods Industry Reports:

Machine Tools Market- The global market for machine tools is estimated to witness slow growth over the next couple of years attributed to COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a swift and severe impact on the global machine tools market with significant disruption in imports from China.

Portable Air Compressor Market- The global market for portable air compressors is estimated to grow at a moderate CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2019-2027) to reach a valuation of over US$ 8 Bn.

Metal Forging Market- The global metal forging market is expected to register a CAGR of 7% through 2031, reaching US$ 180 Bn. The need for strong and durable forged components will rise as the number of electric cars increases, boosting the market's growth throughout the projected period. Revenues in the automotive segment are expected to comprise 51% of the global market.

Light Tower Market- Recent data from Fact.MR states that the market for light towers gained a market revenue of around US$ 1.2 Bn in 2020. Increase in the use of renewable energy resources for the functioning of light towers and the efficiency of light towers at different sights is expected to boost market revenue. The light towers sale is expected to surpass a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period.

Li-Ion Battery Pack Market- The li-ion battery market revenue totalled US$ 57.4 Bn for 2020, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Li-ion’s quality of being lightweight and the drop in the price for li-ion is driving the sales of the same.

Flow Meter Market- Versatile applications of flow meters in the oil & gas sector are projected to bolster the growth of flow meter market. The market is poised to grow at a steady clip of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029). Surge in demand for renewable sources of energy such as gas are further fueling the flow meter market.

Personal Protective Equipment Market- As of 2021, sales of personal protective equipment were valued at US$ 51.5 Billion, and are expected to surge at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 2.9% in 2022, reaching US$ 53 Billion. Across the forecast period ranging from 2022-2032, the personal protective equipment market value is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach US$ 100.3 Billion.

Ammunition Market- The global ammunition market was valued at US$ 19.2 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 4.16% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 20 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 5.7% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 35 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market- A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that waterjet cutting machine revenues will expand nearly 1.6x between 2021 and 2031, surpassing US$ 1.5 Bn in 2031 with a 10 year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5%.

Permanent Magnets Market- A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that permanent magnets revenues will more than double between 2021 and 2031, reaching US$ 78 Bn at a CAGR of 8.5%. The market is poised to gain traction on the back of growing demand from the consumer electronics industry. Furthermore, traction is provided by the smart homes industry, prompting the market to surpass US$ 34 Bn by 2021.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



