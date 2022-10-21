U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

Integrity's Diwali Event in Downtown Dallas Celebrated the Indian Festival of Light

·3 min read

Employee-owned insurtech company honored its unique diversity with event that highlighted Indian culture and the annual Diwali celebration of light

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, hosted a Diwali celebration for the Integrity employee family and greater Dallas community on Thursday, October 20th.

Lighting of the Diwali Lamp
Lighting of the Diwali Lamp

Diwali is the festival of light, signifying the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. Deepavali means "row of lights" in an ancient language of India, Sanskrit. The five-day festival of light is one of the biggest and most popular festivals in India with over 1 billion Hindus observing Diwali worldwide. People celebrate by dressing in colorful traditional attire, lighting the inside and outside of homes with lamps or other lights, gathering with friends and family, enjoying a large traditional feast and exchanging gifts.

Integrity's Diwali celebration consisted of many traditional Indian food dishes, dance performances and the lighting of the candles. Integrity's focus on celebrating diversity and culture deeply connects employees from various departments and fosters understanding.

"Bringing the Integrity employee family together today to celebrate Diwali strengthens our connection as a community and reminds us of the importance of bringing light to the lives of others," said Integrity Co-Founder and CEO Bryan W. Adams, who was recently recognized as a "Best CEO for Diversity." "Celebrating diversity is an important part of our Integrity company values. We all bring unique perspectives and cultural differences that add value to our relationships."

Texas is home to the second-largest American-Indian population, by state and Integrity is proud that 25% of their Dallas-based employees are of Indian heritage.

"Our annual Diwali celebration at Integrity today was very emotional for me as it reminded me of the treasured traditions I celebrated growing up in India," explained CTO Harsh Singla. "Being able to celebrate such an important holiday in Dallas with my Integrity family shows how much our leadership team respects and values our culture. Celebrating Diwali together deeply connects our co-workers from various departments and fosters understanding. It is amazing to work for a company that not only supports diversity, but embraces it completely," he added.

For b-roll of the event, click here: Integrity 2022 Diwali B-roll
For photos from the event, click here: Integrity 2022 Diwali Photos
For more information about Integrity, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with approximately 500,000 agents and advisors who serve more than 11 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place almost $20 billion in new sales and oversee more than $30 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

Integrity's executive team performs Diwali dance
Integrity's executive team performs Diwali dance
(PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integritys-diwali-event-in-downtown-dallas-celebrated-the-indian-festival-of-light-301655811.html

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

