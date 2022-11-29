U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,954.26
    -9.68 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,802.48
    -46.98 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,003.73
    -45.76 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.49
    +8.53 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.09
    +0.85 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    +9.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    +0.30 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0348
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7330
    +0.0300 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1977
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4660
    -0.4350 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,388.44
    +128.23 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.92
    -1.81 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Integro Bank Obtains SBA Approval

·2 min read

PHOENIX, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank announced that it obtained approval from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as an approved lender in the federal SBA 7(a) Loan Guarantee Program. The bank now has a fully staffed 6-person SBA department and is accepting loan applications from small business owners for both SBA 7(a) and 504 loans. With $31 million in equity, the bank is able to provide as much as $300 million in loan fundings to support small businesses.

Thomas J. Inserra President &amp; CEO Integro Bank
Thomas J. Inserra President & CEO Integro Bank

Business owners interested in obtaining an SBA loan may now apply online at integrobank.com

Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & Founder stated: "This important federal approval was achieved in large part by Kendra Vincenty, SVP and Director of Government Lending at Integro Bank."

"We are excited to provide small businesses with loans to fund growth, business expansion, and real estate purchases," said Kendra Vincenty. Business owners interested in obtaining an SBA loan may now apply online at: https://www.integrobank.com/Business/Discover-Financing-Options to start their loan application and to be connected with their own personal SBA banker. Our proprietary INTEGRO360SM services are also available to help owners accelerate business growth by providing a complimentary business valuation, peer data and other tools.

Mr. Inserra also announced that Integro Bank's Board of Directors have approved Lee Kroll, CPA as the bank's new Chief Financial Officer, in connection with the retirement of Tom Reed. "As our Founding CFO, Tom Reed's service was impactful in helping us to launch the bank. We wish him success as he transitions to retirement" – stated Thomas Inserra. "We are impressed with the background and credentials of Lee Kroll and believe that his service to Integro Bank as our new CFO will be just as impactful."

Lee Kroll previously led IBM's North America Finance & Accounting Practice as a Senior Partner, he was Controller at JPMorgan Chase, and Divisional CFO at Green Tree Servicing. Earlier in his career he was a bank teller, a Manager at Arthur Andersen and served in the United States Marines. Lee has an MBA from the University of Phoenix, a B.S. degree in Accountancy from Northern Arizona University (NAU) and he is an accounting instructor.

About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC insured, small-business bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small business grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people up and transforms lives. To learn how you can make an impact, help small businesses grow, and become either a co-owner of Integro Bank, or a client, visit: www.IntegroBank.com

Media Contact:

Thomas J. Inserra CEO at investor.support@integrobank.com or (602) 805-5088.

Lee Kroll, CFO Integro Bank
Lee Kroll, CFO Integro Bank
Integro Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Integro Bancorp Inc.)
Integro Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Integro Bancorp Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integro-bank-obtains-sba-approval-301689214.html

SOURCE Integro Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks slip as investors eye jobs data, COVID in China

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré previews key economic data investors are watching this week and other catalysts that could move markets.

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • My Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy for 2023, and It Is Not TSMC

    Famed investor Warren Buffett brought Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) into the spotlight this month after the Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway holding company revealed it bought a $4.1 billion stake in the foundry giant. It won't be surprising to see the stock maintain this terrific momentum in 2023 and beyond because management's long-term growth projections, presented at the company's latest investor day, point toward healthy demand for ASML's offerings. ASML expects annual revenue to range between 30 billion euros and 40 billion euros in 2025.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Right Now

    The post-COVID slowdown hasn't been kind to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the stock is down 45% so far this year. While the company's e-commerce operations are experiencing weak growth and margins, Amazon is much more than just an online retailer. Amazon's third-quarter results were a mixed bag.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Should You Pause 401(k) Contributions in a Bear Market? Morningstar Compares Alternatives

    Morningstar recently compared the numbers on different scenarios for investors who may be thinking of pausing their 401(k) contributions. The result was not favorable for those who opted to stop contributing to their retirement plans, and the data showed that … Continue reading → The post Should You Pause 401(k) Contributions in a Bear Market? Morningstar Compares Alternatives appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • Here's Why 2 of This Year's Worst-Performing Stocks Could Bounce Back in 2023

    If 2022 ended right now, it would be the worst year for the stock market since the financial system collapsed in the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index is down 28% year to date, though that's a modest decline compared to many formerly high-flying companies that have shed 50% (or more) of their value in 2022. 2022 hasn't been a good year to be in the lending business, particularly for financial technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2023

    Stocks are in an ongoing bear market, and bonds, typically considered less volatile than stocks, have had one of the worst years for the asset class in generations. Dividend stocks aren't a silver bullet, but they have some perks, including passive income and the upside of share price gains when the market eventually enters a new uptrend. Retirees can sprinkle some high-yield dividend stocks into a diversified portfolio, including these five stocks yielding 5% or more.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Better Growth Stock: Tilray vs Cresco Labs

    The cannabis industry is experiencing rapid growth. According to Allied Market Research, if estimates are correct, it could be worth $149 billion by 2031. While Canadian pot stocks have a legal market to grow in, the market is modest compared to the U.S. Meanwhile, U.S. cannabis stocks continue to defy expectations even in a limited state market.

  • Canadian dollar hits 3-week low as domestic demand softens

    The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly three weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as data showed faster-than-expected GDP growth in the third quarter but a decline in domestic demand. Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.9% in the third quarter, above analysts' expectations, driven by exports and non-residential structures, Statistics Canada data showed. Final domestic demand fell 0.6%, while a preliminary estimate showed that October's GDP was unchanged after the economy grew by 0.1% in September compared to August.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Jim Cramer Says Dow Jones Likely to Continue Outperforming; Here Are 3 Dow Stocks That Analysts Like

    Of the 3 major indexes, the Dow Jones has suffered the least in 2022’s bear, showing year-to-date losses of 7% against the S&P 500’s 17% drop and the NASDAQ’s far more extreme 29% decline. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes that a big part of the blue-chip index’s better display is down to it being crammed with more established old school names, and ones that are profitable, compared to the S&P’s more mixed affair and the tech-heavy NASDAQ, which is home to m

  • Mark Cuban: Here's why we couldn't close the Shark Tank-infused Woobles deal

    A Triangle startup saw its Amazon sales take off after appearing on "Shark Tank." But mega startup investor Mark Cuban says a deal failed to come to fruition.

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our discussion on the macroeconomic environment, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds. It has been a challenging year for investors as rising inflation and increasing […]

  • Bitcoin Offshoot Becomes the Latest Victim of FTX’s Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto empire has spread to a new corner of the digital-asset market.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantExpats Rank the Best and Worst Cities to Live and WorkScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Traders’ focus has turned to the price disparity between Bitcoin and a derivative of t

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]