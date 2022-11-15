U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

Integrum Sells MerchantE to Opn

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum, an investment firm focused on partnering with technology-enabled services companies, today announced it completed the sale of MerchantE (the "Company"), a leading end-to-end payments and commerce platform, to Opn, the one-stop payments solutions company from Japan and Southeast Asia.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, MerchantE serves the complex needs of mid-market B2B customers through unique integrations and end-to-end payment processing capabilities.  The combined company processed over $19 billion in payments volume for over 20,000 businesses in 2022, making it a top 25 provider of payment processing in the U.S.

During Integrum's ownership, substantial progress was made toward achieving the strategic and operational goals for the business, including (i) successfully sourcing and integrating a new and highly experienced leadership team, (ii) reorienting the Company's go-to-market strategy, and (iii) refocusing technology investment to further MerchantE's differentiation with key integrated software partners, deliver on enhancements to the overall customer experience, and improve critical product functionality.

"While we continue to see tremendous opportunity to continue building and growing the MerchantE platform, we and our management team partners believe that joining with Opn presents a compelling opportunity to accelerate the Company's growth and realize unique synergies," said Integrum co-founders Ursula Burns and Tagar Olson. "Given current market conditions and having made substantial progress against our value creation plan, we determined that this is the right time to exit our investment in MerchantE."

"Our acquisition of MerchantE represents a transformative step in Opn's journey to becoming a truly global digital finance platform, underscoring our commitment to making payments seamless and borderless for both people and businesses," said Jun Hasegawa, Founder and CEO of Opn.

"MerchantE shares our commitment to relentlessly working to develop innovative solutions that not only empower businesses to grow, but also makes the payment process frictionless for our customers. Through this acquisition, we are doubling down on this commitment to the customers we serve and intend to continue expanding our global presence to better meet them where they need us. I am confident that MerchantE and Opn will create a strong partnership together, and I am pleased to welcome the MerchantE team to our combined company."

"We feel fortunate to have closely partnered with the MerchantE team over the course of our investment, and are eager to watch their success in the next chapter," said Jeff Livingston, a member of Integrum's Investment Committee.  "We continue to be excited about the potential to invest behind the dynamic trends across the payments ecosystem in the coming years."

About Integrum
Integrum is an investment firm focused on partnering with technology-enabled services companies in the financial and business services sectors.  The firm was founded by a team of proven leaders with a vision to build a different type of investing platform benefiting from their diverse and complementary backgrounds and vast relationship network.

Integrum's approach is to build a concentrated portfolio of high-conviction investments leveraging the team's deep sector expertise and relationships.

Integrum aims to accelerate growth through investments in technology and other forms of innovation, and by partnering with management teams to enhance access to talent, relationships, and capabilities.

For more information on Integrum please visit www.integrumholdings.com.

About MerchantE
MerchantE is a leading payments and commerce solutions provider focused on addressing the complex needs of mid-market B2B customers.  The company is a full-stack payments platform with front and back-end processing capabilities and direct connectivity to the major card brands. For more information on MerchantE please visit www.merchante.com.

About Opn
Founded in 2013, Opn specializes in one-stop online payment and digital transformation solutions used by thousands of merchants and businesses around the world, operating from Japan, Southeast Asia and the U.S. The company is a leader in payments in the Asia-Pacific region and a top 25 provider of payment processing in the U.S. Guided by a vision of enabling access to the digital economy for everyone, Opn connects people, businesses and society in innovative ways to provide open access to a growing economic ecosystem. Privately-held Opn's major shareholders include Toyota Financial Services Corporation, the financial services arm of Toyota Motor Corporation, and SCB 10X, the venture capital arm of Siam Commercial Bank. For more information on Opn please visit www.opn.ooo.

Media Contacts:

For Integrum:
Andy Merrill
Prosek Partners
917-622-1252
amerrill@prosek.com

For Opn and MerchantE:
Takashi Toyokawa
Head of Global Corporate Communications
+81 70 1253 4339
takashi@opn.ooo

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrum-sells-merchante-to-opn-301677721.html

SOURCE Integrum Holdings LP

