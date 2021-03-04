U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,754.53
    -65.19 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,794.89
    -475.20 (-1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,668.21
    -329.55 (-2.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,119.29
    -88.50 (-4.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.69
    +2.41 (+3.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.20
    -20.60 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    -1.03 (-3.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1976
    -0.0091 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0710 (+4.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3905
    -0.0048 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.7990
    +0.7970 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,154.47
    -3,375.75 (-6.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.02
    -22.19 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,650.88
    -24.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     

NFL hopefuls are adding AI video analysis to their arsenal

Chris Velazco
·Senior Editor, Mobile
·2 min read

More than 130 football players have been training under the watchful eye of the athletic performance development company EXOS in Arizona, all in hopes of landing a first-round NFL draft pick. As it turns out, though, the eyes they’ve been working in front of aren’t exclusively human. Intel today said that EXOS’s latest batch of NFL hopefuls have been training in front of video cameras that — with the help of the company’s 3D athlete tracking system — should give players and staff a finer sense of their “body mechanics or trouble spots.”

“3DAT allows athletes to understand precisely what their body is doing while in motion, so they can precisely target where to make tweaks to get faster or better,” said Ashton Eaton, Intel product development engineer and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

The beauty of Intel’s 3DAT system is that athletes don’t need to strap on cumbersome sensors, or worry about precarious placement of gear during drills. Instead, run-of-the-mill video footage is shuttled off to servers packing Intel Xeon Scalable processors loaded with the company’s “Deep Learning Boost” AI acceleration capabilities. The system then tracks 22 distinct points on an athlete's body, and analyzes their form for velocity, body angles, and acceleration points. Finally, those results are relayed back to training staff in the form of chart-laden reports, all designed to help players better understand their running technique and ways it could be improved.

“This data enables us to make adjustments in the weight room to help unlock more potential on the field,” said Craig Friedman, SVP president of EXOS’ Performance Innovation Team, in a press release.

This tie-up with EXOS might be the most notable use of Intel’s athlete tracking tech to date, but it wasn’t always going to be that way. Viewers around the world were set to get a first-hand look during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where it would’ve overlaid algorithmically generation visuals of athletes’ forms over replays of events like the 100-meter dash. The worldwide COVID pandemic shuttered plans to stage the event last year, but such a high-profile tech demo may still be used when the Olympics kick off later this year. 

  • TikTok's Q&A features open to all creators

    TikTok is now opening its question and answer features to anyone with a creator account.

  • The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer will have Amazon Fire TV built in

    A privacy filter will stop drivers from viewing the front passenger screen while they're on the road.

  • Intel ordered to pay $2.18 billion in patent lawsuit

    Intel has been ordered to pay $2.18 billion dollars after losing a lawsuit over two decade-old patents.

  • Xbox Game Pass is full of sports games this month

    Madden and Football Manager games are joining the lineup, as are 'NBA 2K21' and 'Star Wars: Squadrons.'

  • How Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is preparing to get back to 100% capacity in Texas

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) recently lifted its mask mandate and is allowing all businesses to open to 100% capacity despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. President Biden was not a fan of Abbott’s announcement, going as far as calling the decision “Neanderthal thinking.” Despite the commander-in-chief’s harsh criticism, the news was met with much fanfare from restaurant owners in the Lone Star State, including Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. CEO Laura Rea Dickey joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down what the lifting of mandates means for Texas businesses.

  • Porsche's $91,000 Taycan Cross Turismo EV will arrive in the US this summer

    Porsche has officially launched the Taycan Cross Turismo EV, the bigger category-blurring followup to the original Taycan sedan.

  • Trevor Bauer's agent says pitcher wanted to sign with Mets over Dodgers after merchandise screwup

    More bizarre details about Trevor Bauer’s free agency have turned up thanks to his agent, Rachel Luba, who said the pitcher wanted the Mets over the Dodgers after a merchandise snafu.

  • U.S. Service Industries Expand at Slowest Pace in Nine Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth at U.S. service providers slowed to a nine-month low in February as companies grappled with logistical challenges and rising prices at the same time a stretch of severe winter weather gripped much of the nation.The Institute for Supply Management’s services index fell to 55.3 during the month from an almost two-year high of 58.7 in January, according to data released Wednesday. Readings above 50 signal growth and the February figure was weaker than the most pessimistic forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.The group’s measures of orders and business activity also plummeted to the lowest levels since May. While many service providers remain constrained by the pandemic, the setback in February included an arctic blast that disrupted supply chains, caused blackouts and impeded commerce in some areas.“Respondents are mostly optimistic about business recovery and the economy. Production-capacity constraints, material shortages and challenges in logistics and human resources are impacting the supply chain,” Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee, said in statement.The polar vortex brought record-cold temperatures to more than 9,000 U.S. cities. The most severe case occurred in Texas, where the state’s power grid was overwhelmed and millions of residences went without lights, heat and water.The weather “one of the variables for sure one of the factors in there but not the big one. The big one I feel right now has to do with capacity constraints due to increased demand and not having the output, coupled with the logistics issues,” Nieves said on a conference call with reporters.Seventeen service industries reported growth during the month, led by accommodation and food services, wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing, and construction.Backlogs RiseIn a sign the slowdown in services activity is temporary, the ISM index of order backlogs rose to a six-month high of 55.2, while a gauge of export demand was the strongest since June.The services figures also showed prices paid for materials jumped to 71.8 in February, the highest since September 2008. Delivery times also lengthened. The group’s manufacturing data, released Monday, showed input costs for factories were also the highest since 2008.Both reports indicate that supply shortages and labor constraints remain obstacles across a broad swath of industries.Select ISM Industry Comments“Suppliers are taking the opportunity with the commodity-price increases in the last few months to propose price increases that are above and beyond normal expectations, causing significant concern. “ - Accommodation & Food Services“Sales of residential real estate continue to be strong, even outstripping supply. Cost inflation in building materials seen as shortages develop from sporadic Covid-19 closures at manufacturing facilities.” - Construction“Supplier deliveries continue to be an issue as well as lead-times. Additionally, price increases are occurring with more frequency for products containing raw materials such as copper and steel.” - Retail Trade“We are seeing an ongoing influx of price increases due to raw-material shortages, labor shortages, and transportation delays.” - Wholesale Trade“Many materials have inconsistent lead times or are facing delivery delays.” - UtilitiesThe ISM’s index of services employment indicated slower growth in February, falling to 52.7 from 55.2. Another report on Wednesday from the ADP Research Institute showed companies added fewer workers during the month than forecast.(Adds graphic)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Risk Sentiment, Capped by Rising Yield Fears

    The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are trading mixed early Wednesday after data out of China and Australia failed to generate any meaningful upside momentum. Despite economic data from China and Australia, the price action suggests investors are still eyeing the movement in U.S. Treasury yields for direction. Bullish investors are hoping that lower Treasury yields help to restore some calm to global markets and reignite demand for riskier assets.

  • Mortgage Rates Are Back Above 3%. Here’s Where They’re Headed Next.

    Mortgage rates have risen past a psychological benchmark for the first time since they fell to historic lows during the pandemic. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.02% this past week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey—the first time since July that the rate has risen above 3%. “Since reaching a low point in January, mortgage rates have risen by more than 30 basis points,” wrote Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a release.

  • Bitcoin Could Reach $1 Million or More, Kraken CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- As the leader of crypto exchange Kraken, Jesse Powell is bound to be bullish on Bitcoin. Yet he’s projecting a disruptive future that would stretch the imagination of even the most ardent crypto fans.In a Bloomberg Television interview, Powell said Bitcoin could reach $1 million in the next decade, adding that supporters say it could eventually replace all of the major fiat currencies.“We can only speculate, but when you measure it in terms of dollars, you have to think it’s going to infinity,” he said. “The true believers will tell you that it’s going all the way to the moon, to Mars and eventually, will be the world’s currency.”The CEO also said San Francisco-based Kraken is considering going public, possibly next year.Extreme predictions are nothing new in the world of Bitcoin, where adherents stand to profit from convincing a wider audience that crypto is a legitimate asset class, rather than a speculative fad. The dollar remains the world’s reserve currency and is the benchmark for global trade, though its value has softened in the past year.Powell said Bitcoin bulls see it one day exceeding the combined market cap of the dollar, euro and other currencies.The dollar “is only 50 years old and it’s already showing extreme signs of weakness, and I think people will start measuring the price of things in terms of Bitcoin,” he said.The digital currency slipped 3% in early U.S. trading on Thursday, hovering around $49,000. Prices have surged almost 600% since the start of 2020 on the back of wider mainstream adoption, with bulls seeing it as both an inflation hedge and speculative asset.Critics argue that Bitcoin is in a giant, stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like the 2017 boom and bust cycle.Kraken benefits from higher prices as it reaps fees from increased trading. Bloomberg reported last month that the exchange was in talks to raise new funding, which would double the company’s valuation to more than $10 billion.“Personally, I think $10 billion is a low valuation,” Powell said. “I wouldn’t be interested in selling shares at that price.”The CEO did acknowledge the potential for wild market swings, saying prices can “move up or down 50% on any given day.” That kind of volatility has long been one of the negatives of Bitcoin, relegating the market to one of speculation, rather than a means of doing business.“If you are buying into Bitcoin out of speculation, you should be committed to holding for five years,” Powell said. “You have to have strong convictions to hold.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Your next stimulus check may be in jeopardy now

    A new compromise would make millions of Americans ineligible for the third checks.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Pulls Back From 50 Day EMA

    The Euro has tried to reach towards the 50 day EMA during the trading session on Wednesday in what has been very messy and sideways trading.

  • Powell says current policy appropriate even as bond market turmoil has caught his eye

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday said he would be concerned if there was persistent tightening in U.S. financial conditions

  • Dow slides 460 points, Nasdaq sees correction after Powell struggles to cool bond-market jitters

    Stock benchmarks on Thursday afternoon were lower as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was monitoring the recent rise in bond yields, and that the pent-up inflation expected this year was unlikely to last.

  • How to claim stimulus money on your 2020 taxes. ‘It’s really the only vehicle that you have right now’

    36% of taxpayers said the Recovery Rebate Credit was the 'most confusing' part of taxes this year.

  • Maxing Out Your 401(k) and What to Do Next

    Max out your 401(k) each year, and be sure to get your 401(k) employer match, if you have one. And for you super savers, here are other ways to save for retirement.

  • Tesla Megabull Ron Baron Says It Was 'Painful' To Sell 1.7M Shares

    Longtime Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Ron Baron acknowledged Thursday morning his fund Baron Capital sold 1.7 million shares of the electric automaker despite his long-held belief the stock has a path to $2,000. What Happened: Baron Capital invested $387 million in Tesla's stock back in 2014 and the position has grown to be worth $5.5 billion in February, Baron said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Over the past six months, the fund has sold 1.7 million out of its 8-million share position between $450 and $900 a share with an average price of $666.70. Baron said many of his friends were skeptical with his original 2014 thesis that Tesla's stock would return 20 times. "We persisted," Baron said. "And at the time we invested, it was unlikely in most people's opinions that electric cars were going to dominate." Related Link: Ark More Convinced On Tesla's Autonomous Strategy And Cathie Wood Says A New Price Target Is Coming Soon Why It's Important: The decision to authorize a sale of a stock he believes still has tremendous upside potential was due strictly to profit-taking as the stock's surge means it accounted for an outsized representation in the fund portfolio, Baron said. The fund also used some of the proceeds from the sale to pay down part of a line of credit. Baron said it was "painful" to sell close to 2 million shares of Tesla's stock as the company's prospects of eventually selling 20 million cars a year is a more realistic outcome. Tesla has so many opportunities ahead, such as the ability to monetize each of the 20 million cars sold by charging a monthly $100 fee for autonomous driving features. "That alone is worth the present price of the stock in 10 years," he said. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock What's Next: The billionaire himself said he has not sold a single share he personally owns and is unlikely to do so "for another 10 years." Tesla's stock traded around $657 a share at publication time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExclusive: Grayscale CEO 'Wouldn't Rule Out' Future Bitcoin ETF Launch In US© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Exclusive: India merchants almost halt exports to Iran as its rupee reserves fall - officials

    Indian merchants have almost entirely stopped signing new export contracts with Iranian buyers for commodities such as rice, sugar and tea, due to caution about Tehran's dwindling rupee reserves with Indian banks, six industry officials told Reuters. "Exporters are avoiding dealing with Iran since payments are getting delayed for months," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading house. Iran's rupee reserves in India's UCO and IDBI Bank, the two lenders authorised to facilitate rupee trade, have depleted significantly and exporters are not sure whether they would be paid on time for new shipments, the dealer said.