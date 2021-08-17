Intel 471 Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 Annual List of the Fastest-Growing Companies in America

Amplified Demand Boosts Threat Intelligence Company’s Revenues, Earning No. 1666 on List

LEWES, Del., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intel 471, the premier provider of cybercrime intelligence for leading intelligence, security, and fraud teams, today revealed that it has earned a spot (No. 1666) on Inc. magazine’s 2021 annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.



“From the very beginning, Intel 471’s vision was to be the leading threat intelligence provider in the industry – first by staying laser focused on building a strong foundation, then evolving from a single product offering that supports threat intelligence teams to having a well-rounded offering that satisfies numerous use cases across the entire enterprise to help organizations access and mitigate business risk,” said Mark Arena, CEO at Intel 471. “Our commitment to stay the course and persevere has resulted in tremendous growth as we continue to innovate and meet the next generation of challenges in protecting our customers and their assets. It is incredibly rewarding to work alongside our clients, many of which are some of today’s leading global brands, in their fight against cybercrime. We are excited to join so many other incredible companies that have worked hard to get to where they are today and to earn a coveted place on Inc. magazine’s list of the Fastest-Growing Companies in America.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

About Intel 471

Intel 471 empowers enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations to win the cybersecurity war using near-real-time insights into the latest malicious actors, relationships, threat patterns, and imminent attacks relevant to their businesses.

Our TITAN platform collects, interprets, structures, and validates human-led, automation-enhanced results. Clients across the globe leverage this threat intelligence with our proprietary framework to map the criminal underground, zero in on key activity, and align their resources and reporting to business requirements. Intel 471 serves as a trusted advisor to security teams, offering ongoing trend analysis and supporting your use of the platform. Learn more at https://intel471.com/.

