U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,468.29
    +66.62 (+1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,030.70
    +464.53 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,060.40
    +269.48 (+1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.45
    +37.66 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.84
    -4.62 (-4.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.40
    -20.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    -0.64 (-2.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0060 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0360
    +0.0400 (+2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7130
    +0.1630 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,221.58
    +1,554.79 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.55
    +21.97 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,599.96
    +68.37 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Intel to acquire Tower Semiconductor for $5.4B to build on custom foundry strategy

Ron Miller
·2 min read

When Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announced the company's foundry strategy last March, he dubbed it IDM (integrated device manufacturing ) 2.0. At the time, the company announced the first part of that approach with a $20 billion investment to build two new fabs in Arizona. The company also announced plans to become a provider of foundry services for other chip makers.

Today, the company is building on that idea with the announcement that its plans to acquire Tower Semiconductor, a provider of custom foundry services, for $5.4 billion.

Gelsinger sees the move as a perfect fit for the company's vision. "Tower’s specialty technology portfolio, geographic reach, deep customer relationships and services-first operations will help scale Intel’s foundry services and advance our goal of becoming a major provider of foundry capacity globally," he said in a statement.

IDM 2.0 involves a three-pronged approach to semiconductor manufacturing: Intel's network of global factories, use of third-party capacity and building out Intel Foundry Services, moving the company beyond simply producing Intel-branded chips, but helping meet the growing needs for custom chips.

Patrick Moorhead, founder and principal analyst at Moor Insight & Strategies, says those custom chips are the key to this deal. "Intel’s acquisition means that it can now manufacture the type of silicon it never could before. Specifically this means RF, sensors, silicon photonics, and power management chips," he said.

Dylan Patel, chief analyst at SemiAnalysis, a firm that tracks the semiconductor industry, agrees saying that acquiring Tower is a smart move for the company. "The acquisition of Tower semiconductor plugs much needed gaps in Intel's foundry offerings on the basis of types of process nodes. It gives them teams who have been profitably running specialty technologies that interface with multiple external clients in a successful manner," Patel told me.

He added that Intel had been mostly using flows that were custom tailored to their internal needs. Tower gives them a way to offer more standardized flows. "As Intel tries to adopt more industry standard flows, [product design kit (PDK)] capabilities are an area they need a lot of help with. Towers capabilities in specialty niche technologies really boost their ability to create and offer flexible and extensible PDKs," he said.

As you would expect, Tower CEO Russell Ellwanger sees the two companies coming together as a force multiplier. "Together with Intel, we will drive new and meaningful growth opportunities and offer even greater value to our customers through a full suite of technology solutions and nodes and a greatly expanded global manufacturing footprint," he said in a statement.

The deal has been approved by both company's boards, but has to move through normal regulatory approval channels, as well as passing muster with Tower stockholders. That process is expected to take approximately 12 months to complete.

Recommended Stories

  • Intel is acquiring Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion

    It's part of its efforts to expand its business of making chips for other companies.

  • Intel to pay a hefty premium to buy Tower Semiconductor for $5.4B

    Santa Clara-based Intel is paying nearly a 60% premium for Tower, which sells analog chips used in cars, medical sensors and power management.

  • Tower Semiconductor Stock Rockets On Intel Buyout

    Tower Semiconductor shares rocketed Tuesday after Intel announced plans to buy the chip foundry for $5.4 billion.

  • Intel expands in specialty chipmaking with $5.4 billion deal for Israel's Tower

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Intel Corp is buying Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion, the companies said on Tuesday, giving it access to more specialised production as it positions to take advantage of soaring semiconductor demand. Intel is paying $53 per share for Tower - which specialises in analogue chips used in cars, medical sensors and power management - well above Monday's closing price of $33.13. Tower's shares jumped 42% in early trade in New York on Tuesday to $47.03, after surging in after-hours trade on Monday on news of a possible takeover.

  • These 5 tech stocks — including small caps you probably don’t know — can lead the sector’s comeback

    JEFF REEVES'S STRENGTH IN NUMBERS Amid all the big swings in the S&P 500 and other benchmarks, it’s natural for many investors to be worried. But as the adage attributed to Warren Buffett goes, sometimes it pays the most to be greedy when others are fearful.

  • Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now for February 2022

    Growth stocks have been hit hard in 2022 due to fears of rising interest rates and high inflation. But that doesn’t mean growth investing is dead – far from it. There are still growth opportunities out there!

  • Buffett's Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns

    Murphy had been a Berkshire director since 2003. His departure followed the 2020 exit from the board of Bill Gates, another friend of Buffett's and co-founder of Microsoft Corp, after 16 years of service.

  • Artificial intelligence giant SenseTime moves further beyond facial recognition systems with new initiative in manufacturing sector

    SenseTime, the Hong Kong-based software company that runs the world's largest artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is moving further beyond facial recognition systems by applying its technology to the car components manufacturing sector. The company, which went public in Hong Kong last December, said in a statement on Monday that it has launched an AI-enabled automated engine defect detection system with SenseSpring - its proprietary industrial quality inspection training platform - for use by

  • Putin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop Pullback

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said he hopes for a diplomatic solution to tensions with the U.S. and its allies and announced a partial pullback of thousands of troops massed near the Ukrainian border. But he warned that Moscow won’t wait forever for the West to address its demand that Ukraine never join NATO.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPutin Sees Basis for Talks After Schol

  • Intel to buy Tower Semiconductor, Marriott posts big revenue beat, Restaurant Brands tops earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor as well as fourth quarter earnings for Marriott International and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands.

  • Intel reaches $5.4 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor

    Intel Corp. on Tuesday struck a $5.4 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor, as it seeks to bolster its manufacturing capabilities. Intel (INTC) said it’s paying $53 per share in cash for Tower (TSEM) a 60% premium to Monday’s close. Tower shares had surged in after-hours trade on Monday when The Wall Street Journal reported a deal was close.

  • Biden administration announces green manufacturing push

    The Biden administration announced a series of steps on Tuesday aimed at promoting green manufacturing and taking on climate change contributions from the industrial sector.A new fact sheet from the White House said it would aim to do so through a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering clean hydrogen energy and using the federal government's purchasing power to advance its climate goals, among other efforts. The Energy Department announced...

  • California, Texas pension funds among new investors in EV startup Rivian

    Seven state government employee pension funds including CalPERS, the largest U.S. pension plan, took stakes in electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc in the quarter that ended Dec. 31, according to securities filings released Monday. The Teacher Retirement System of Texas, the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) and the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System were among the seven as well as pension funds for Utah, Colorado, North Carolina and Wisconsin, according to data from fund tracker WhaleWisdom.

  • Can Novavax Stock Double in 2022?

    Once upon a time, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) ranked as the hottest COVID-19 vaccine stock around. These days, Novavax is anything but hot. Its shares are down more than 40% so far this year and more than 70% below their 52-week high.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for Its the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ:VIAC) Dividend Will Be US$0.24

    The board of ViacomCBS Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of April, with...

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.