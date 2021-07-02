U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,313.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,523.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,577.75
    +29.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,323.70
    -3.30 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.09
    -0.14 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    +11.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    26.30
    +0.19 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1833
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.40
    -0.43 (-2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    -0.0016 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4180
    -0.1050 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,144.32
    -174.38 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    809.70
    -34.97 (-4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.58
    +11.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,783.28
    +76.24 (+0.27%)
     
COMING UP:

Payroll gains set to accelerate while labor shortages still weigh

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results of the June jobs report

Intel and Apple may be first to use TSMC's 3-nanometer chips

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Apple and Intel are reportedly testing chip designs with TSMC's 3-nanometer process and could be first to market with the technology, according to Nikkei. Intel may be planning to use the chips in next-gen notebooks and data centers, while Apple could be first to market with a 3-nanometer processor in future iPad models. Taiwan-based TSMC will reportedly start manufacturing processors for both companies as early as next year.

TSMC is currently manufacturing 5-nanometer chips for Apple's iPhone 12, and in 2022 will build next-gen AMD Zen 4 chips. It has targeted 3-nanometer volume production for the second half of 2022 with products likely coming along in 2023.

TSMC expects the new tech to deliver 10-15 percent greater performance at the same power levels, or reduce power 25 to 30 percent at the same transistor speeds over 5-nanometer tech. The company also has a 4-nanometer N4 process set to arrive in 2022, offering an evolution over 5-nanometer with minimal changes required by chip designers.

Apple's iPad will reportedly be the first devices powered by 3-nanometer chips, according to Nikkei's sources. The next generation of iPhones rolling out next year will supposedly use 4-nanometer tech for scheduling reasons. 

Currently the chip volume planned for Intel is more than that for Apple's iPad using the 3-nanometer process.

The situation with Intel is perhaps more interesting. Intel confirmed to Nikkei that it would work with TSMC for its 2023 product lineup and has previously said that it would subcontract some chip manufacturing out to the Taiwan-based company, though it didn't say which technology it would use. 

As it stands now, Intel has only just started rolling out its 10-nanometer chips (which are broadly equivalent to chips made with TSMC's 7-nanometer process), and has delayed 7-nanometer production until 2023.

According to Nikkei, TSMC will produce more chips for Intel than Apple. "Currently the chip volume planned for Intel is more than that for Apple's iPad using the 3-nanometer process," a source said. Intel plans to use TSMC to build processors for notebook and data servers "in an attempt to regain market share it has lost to Advanced Micro Devices and NVIDIA over the past few years," the story reads.

If the rumors prove accurate, Intel could possibly beat AMD to 3-nanometer tech, as AMD plans to use 5-nanometer chips for its next-gen Zen 4 processors. AMD now relies on TSMC for its processor and GPU chips, as its previous supplier GlobalFoundries decided not to manufacture 7-nanometer or smaller chips back in 2018. 

TSMC is building a $12 billion chip fab plant in Arizona and plans to use its current 5-nanometer manufacturing technology. Intel, meanwhile, plans to invest $20 billion in two Arizona factories.

Recommended Stories

  • macOS Monterey preview: All about FaceTime and Safari

    The first macOS Monterey public beta is here.

  • Virgin Galactic plans to send Richard Branson to space on July 11th

    Virgin Galactic has announced that it's opening the flight window for SpaceShipTwo Unity's next rocket-powered test flight on July 11th.

  • Apple's macOS Monterey public beta is now available

    While iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are Apple's major software focus this year, there's still plenty to look forward to in macOS Monterey. And you'll be able to get your first taste of it today with the launch of the MacOS Monterey public beta.

  • 'Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart' gets a performance boost on 120Hz displays

    You'll get a higher framerate along with 4K ray-traced visuals in fidelity mode.

  • Sony buys a studio known for porting games to PC

    On Thursday, Sony announced the acquisition of Nixxes Software, a Dutch developer best known for supporting Crystal Dynamics, IO Interactive and Eidos Montreal in porting some of their games over to PC.

  • Volkswagen sees strongest first-half U.S. sales since 1973

    Volkswagen of America said it sold more than 211,000 cars in the first half of 2021, its highest level for the period in nearly 50 years, and is on pace to sell more than 400,000 this year, Chief Executive and President Scott Keogh said in a media briefing on Thursday. The U.S. arm of Germany's Volkswagen AG has been able to boost sales volume and market share thanks to an expanded portfolio that is increasingly focused on SUVs, from the new Taos compact to the all-electric ID.4, Keogh said. The ID.4 goes into production at VW's Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant in the second half of 2022 and eventually will be joined in the United States by a variety of companion models, including an all-electric people mover inspired by the classic VW Microbus.

  • The best passive bookshelf speakers for most people

    Here are the best passive bookshelf speakers you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • A CDC Investigation Says West Virginia Needs Needle Exchanges — Which The State Outlawed — To Stop Its HIV Outbreak

    A CDC investigation obtained by BuzzFeed News shows “low-barrier” needle exchanges are needed to stop an HIV outbreak in West Virginia. “There's a lot of suffering documented in this,” one expert said.View Entire Post ›

  • S.Korea's Moon and North's Kim exchanged letters ahead of Biden summit -newspaper

    Moon had hoped to use the meeting with Biden as a chance to revive stalled talks with Kim and urge Washington to handle the issue with more urgency. Moon's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Moon and Biden expressed their willingness to engage with North Korea after the May meeting.

  • T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon have taken steps to reduce spoofed scam calls

    All three major US carriers have met the deadline to implement the FCC's new anti-spoofing protocol designed to protect users from scam caller impersonation.

  • Apple Faces Demand to Bar Watch From U.S. as Fight Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Masimo Corp. is expanding its legal fight against Apple Inc., filing a patent-infringement complaint at the U.S. International Trade Commission that seeks to halt imports of the Apple Watch.Apple’s Series 6 smartwatch infringes five patents for devices that use light transmitted through the body to measure oxygen levels in blood, Masimo said in a complaint filed at the Washington agency. The patented technology is key to Masimo’s core business and Apple is unfairly copying the fea

  • Watch the 2022 GMC Hummer EV launch using its Watts to Freedom mode

    The celebration comes in the form of a GMC Hummer EV demonstrating Watts to Freedom, or WTF, mode for us on video. It’s just a video of a Hummer development vehicle accelerating as quickly as it can from 0-60 mph and beyond. GMC claims its 1,000-horsepower electric Hummer is capable of hitting the 0-60 mph mark in “approximately 3 seconds,” which is borderline terrifying for how large of a vehicle it is.

  • Arctic's 'Last Ice Area' shows earlier-than-expected melt

    Part of the Arctic is nicknamed the “Last Ice Area,” because floating sea ice there is usually so thick that it’s likely to withstand global warming for decades. The opening, documented by scientists aboard a German icebreaker, popped up in late July and August in the Wandel Sea north of Greenland. Mostly it was due to a freak weather event, but thinning sea ice from decades of climate change was a significant factor, according to a study Thursday in the journal Communications Earth and Environment.

  • Nick Kyrgios shrugs off nasty fall in mature display to advance his Wimbledon ambitions

    It was hard to work out which part of the Nick Kyrgios show the crowd enjoyed more. His spellbinding victory over 21st seed Ugo Humbert? Or the equally captivating interview that followed? On days like this, he is arguably the most charismatic athlete in the world. For the fans, part of the thrill lay in witnessing one of tennis’ most elusive sights. Because Kyrgios has spent most of the past 18 months on his couch in Canberra, playing Call of Duty on his PlayStation. This was only his seventh m

  • Ethiopia denies trying to 'suffocate' Tigray region

    Ethiopia’s government on Friday rejected accusations that it’s trying to “suffocate the Tigray people” by denying them urgently needed food and other aid, even as transport and communications links remained severed to the region that faces the world's worst famine crisis in a decade. Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen spoke to reporters a day after a bridge that’s crucial for accessing much of the region of 6 million people was destroyed and the United Nations indicated that special forces from the neighboring Amhara region were to blame. Amhara authorities have occupied western Tigray and forced out hundreds of thousands of ethnic Tigrayans.

  • Ranatunga slams Sri Lanka over Indian 'B team' tour

    Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga on Friday slammed the island's sports leaders for agreeing to a tour by a "second level" India side.

  • This Major Change Is Coming to American Passports, Officials Say

    It may just seem like a little blue booklet, but as anyone who has ever lost one will tell you, your passport is one of the most important pieces of identification you can have. Besides being the document you need to enter any other foreign country, it can also be used as proof of citizenship and provide important proof of your name, age, and appearance. But a recent policy shift announced by the State Department means that a major change is about to come to American passports and the process of

  • Twelve-year-old schoolboy becomes youngest ever chess grandmaster

    A schoolboy chess prodigy has broken a long-standing record to become the youngest grandmaster in history. Abhimanyu Mishra, from New Jersey, earned the prestigious title at the age of just 12 years, four months and 25 days. The youngster had been in a race against time before the opportunity to break the record passed forever. As he chased the title, Mishra found his attempt hampered by tournaments around the world being cancelled because of Covid-19. He and his family were eventually forced to

  • EA will host four ‘Spotlight’ panels ahead of Play Live event on July 22nd

    Before it hosts its Play Live event on the 22nd, EA will stream a series of “Spotlight” panels throughout the month of July.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 2nd, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the day following Thursday’s sell-off. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels, however, would bring support levels into play.