Intel teases first Arc A-series desktop GPU ahead of summer launch

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Intel

Intel has only just detailed its first Arc laptop GPUs, but it's already teasing its desktop plans. The company has offered a peek at an Arc A-series Limited Edition video card arriving sometime this summer — yes, that's another delay. There are no specs or prices, unfortunately, but the double-height design and twin-fan cooling make clear this is aimed directly at gamers who'd normally buy AMD or NVIDIA boards.

Early Arc desktop GPUs are expected to support a raft of modern features, including hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and AI-based supersampling. Intel is already developing second-generation GPUs, nicknamed Battlemage, and expects the third-gen Celestial hardware to target the "ultra-enthusiast" camp.

It's still too soon to say if Arc desktop models will offer truly competitive performance. This latest delay doesn't help, though. NVIDIA is poised to deliver its first Ampere Next-based GPUs (likely the RTX 40 series) later this year, and AMD will follow suit with the Radeon RX 7000 series. Intel is aiming at a moving target, and there are no guarantees a card released this summer will hold its own against the absolute latest the competition has to offer.

