Intel claims its Arc A770 and A750 GPUs will outperform NVIDIA's mid-range RTX 3060

Ahead of bringing its Arc desktop GPUs to everyone in a couple of weeks, Intel has revealed more details about what to expect from the graphics cards in terms of specs and performance. The A770, which starts at $329 , will have 32 Xe cores, 32 ray-tracing units and a 2,100MHz graphics clock. In terms of RAM, it comes in 8GB and 16GB configurations, with up to 512 Gb/s and 560 Gb/s of memory bandwidth, respectively.

As for the A750, which Intel just announced will start at $289, that has 28 Xe cores, 28 ray-tracing units, a 2,050MHz graphics clock, 8GB of memory and up to 512 Gb/s of memory bandwidth. All three cards, which will be available on October 12th, have 225W of total power.

Intel claims that, based on benchmarking tests, you'll get more bang for your buck with these cards than NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 . It says the A770 offers 42 percent greater performance per dollar vs. the RTX 3060, while the A750 is seemingly 53 percent better on a per-dollar basis.

It claims that, in most of the games it tested, the A770's 16GB configuration delivered better ray-tracing performance than the similarly priced RTX 3060 (which, in fairness, debuted back in early 2021 ). When it came to Fortnite , Intel says the A770 had 1.56 times the ray-tracing performance of the RTX 3060.

Of course Intel is going to tout its GPUs as being better than the competition. We'll have to wait for the results of our own Intel Arc benchmarking tests to have a true sense of the performance.