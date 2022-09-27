Intel's mid-range Arc A770 GPU arrives October 12th for $329

Intel's long-promised desktop GPUs are finally close to reaching gamers worldwide. As part of its flurry of announcements, Intel has confirmed the Arc A770 GPU will be available in a range of models on October 12th starting at $329. As the price suggests, this is aimed squarely at the GeForce RTX 3060, Radeon RX 6650 XT and other mid-tier video cards — Intel claims both "1440p gaming performance" and up to 65 percent stronger "peak" ray tracing performance than rivals, although it didn't name specific hardware.

Like competitors, Intel is counting as much on AI as it is raw computing power. The Arc A770 supports Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) that, like NVIDIA's DLSS or AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution, uses AI upscaling to boost frame rates at higher resolutions. It supports Intel's dedicated and integrated GPUs, and should be available in over 20 games by the end of 2022.

Tom's Hardware notes the Intel's first mainstream desktop GPU, the Arc A380, was exclusive to China. This is the first chance many outside of that country will have to buy a discrete Intel graphics card.

Intel is delivering the A770 later than expected, having promised the GPU for this summer. Even so, the timing might be apt. NVIDIA is currently focusing its attention on the high-end with the RTX 40 series, while AMD hasn't done much more than speed-bump the RX 6000 line. The A770 may stand out as a viable option for budget-conscious gamers, particularly when GPUs like the RTX 3060 still have higher official prices.