Intel Arc, the company's first gaming GPUs, will debut in 2022

Intel has chosen a name for its high-performance consumer graphics products: Intel Arc. The branding will cover the hardware and software sides of its high-end graphics cards, as well as services.

The first Arc GPUs, code-named Alchemist, will arrive in the first quarter of 2022 for desktops and laptops as Intel looks to take on NVIDIA and AMD. Intel also revealed the codenames for later generations of the hardware: Battlemage, Celestial and Druid.

Alchemist GPUs will support hardware-based ray tracing, mesh shading, variable rate shading and Direct12 X Ultimate. Intel claims they'll be capable of "artificial intelligence-driven super sampling" as well. That certainly seems to be the company's spin on NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling upscaling tech, which boosts resolution while lessening strain on GPUs.

The Alchemist cards are based on the Xe-HPG microarchitecture, a blend of Xe LP, HP and HPC microarchitectures. Intel says Xe-HPG will "deliver scalability and compute efficiency with advanced graphics features." Intel's Iris Xe dedicated graphics cards, which were primarily geared toward laptops and pre-built desktops, are based on Xe LP architecture. Intel says it will share more details about the first Arc products later this year.

Intel also gave a quick peek at Arc graphics in action. In a video, it showed games including Forza Horizon 4, Psychonauts 2, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (or PUBG: Battlegrounds, to be precise) and Metro Exodus running on the tech. And yes, it looks like the GPUs can run the Crysis Remastered Trilogy.