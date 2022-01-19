U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.50
    -30.75 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,054.00
    -205.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,075.50
    -130.50 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.60
    -18.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.02
    +0.59 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.13 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    +3.60 (+18.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3580
    -0.2270 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,393.05
    -760.67 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,174.09
    +164.70 (+16.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Intel and ASML strengthen their collaboration to drive High-NA into manufacturing in 2025

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ASML Netherlands BV
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Intel and ASML strengthen their collaboration to drive High-NA into manufacturing in 2025
Intel makes its first purchase order for ASML’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system, marking the next step on the path to EUV 0.55 NA (High-NA) introduction.

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands and HILLSBORO, OR, USA, Jan. 19, 2022 – Today, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Intel Corporation (INTC) announced the latest phase of their longstanding collaboration to advance the cutting edge of semiconductor lithography technology. Intel has issued its first purchase order to ASML for the delivery of the industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system – an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture and more than 200 wafers per hour productivity – as part of the two companies’ long-term High-NA collaboration framework.

“Intel’s vision and early commitment to ASML’s High-NA EUV technology is proof of its relentless pursuit of Moore’s Law. Compared to the current EUV systems, our innovative extended EUV roadmap delivers continued lithographic improvements at reduced complexity, cost, cycle time and energy that the chip industry needs to drive affordable scaling well into the next decade,” said ASML President and CTO Martin van den Brink.

Intel announced at its Accelerated event in July that it plans to deploy the first High-NA technology to enable its roadmap of transistor innovations. Intel was the first to purchase the earlier TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system in 2018, and with the new purchase announced today, the collaboration continues the path for Intel’s production manufacturing with High-NA EUV beginning in 2025.

“Intel’s focus is to stay at the forefront of semiconductor lithography technology and we’ve been building our EUV expertise and capacity over the last year. Working closely with ASML, we will harness High-NA EUV’s high-resolution patterning as one of the ways we continue Moore’s Law and maintain our strong history of progression down to the smallest of geometries,” said Dr. Ann Kelleher, executive vice president and general manager of Technology Development at Intel.

The EXE platform is an evolutionary step in EUV technology and includes a novel optics design and significantly faster reticle and wafer stages. The TWINSCAN EXE:5000 and EXE:5200 systems offer a 0.55 numerical aperture — a precision increase from previous EUV machines with a 0.33 numerical aperture lens — to enable higher-resolution patterning for even smaller transistor features. The numerical aperture of the system, combined with the wavelength used, determines the smallest printable feature.

EUV 0.55 NA has been designed to enable multiple future nodes beginning in 2025 as the industry’s first deployment, followed by memory technologies at similar density. At the 2021 Investor Day, ASML shared its EUV roadmap and indicated that High-NA technology is expected to start supporting production manufacturing in 2025. Today's announcement is consistent with this roadmap.

ASML

Media Relations contacts

Investor Relations contacts

Monique Mols +31 6 5284 4418

Skip Miller +1 480 235 0934

Brittney Wolff Zatezalo +1 408 483 3207

Marcel Kemp +31 40 268 6494

Karen Lo +886 36 23 6639

Peter Cheang +886 3 659 6771

Intel

Media Relations contacts

Investor Relations contacts

Bruce Fienberg: +1 (510) 220 6461

Tony Balow: +1 (503) 696 0469

Kenji Morita: +1 (408) 3004455

About ASML
ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across Europe, the U.S. and Asia. Every day, ASML’s more than 32,000 employees challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML – our products, technology and career opportunities – at www.asml.com.

About Intel
Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements relating to the order of a High NA system, the path to High-NA EUV introduction, EUV roadmap and expected timing of High-NA production manufacturing, expected features, performance and benefits of the platform, Intel’s future technology plans and progress, and other non-historical matters. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include risks related to production manufacturing of High-NA systems and timing thereof, ability to meet roadmap and performance and attributes of the tools and platform other risks indicated in the risk factors included in ASML’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, Intel’s most recent report on Form 10-K, and other filings made by ASML and Intel with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ASML Q4 earnings seen up 12%, eyes on Berlin fire impact

    ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, is expected to report a 12% increase in quarterly net profit on Wednesday and update customers on whether a fire at its factory in Berlin could affect production plans. Analysts are expecting ASML, Europe's largest technology company by market capitalisation, to report fourth quarter net profit of 1.51 billion euros ($1.72 billion), up from 1.35 billion euros a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data. ASML is trying to expand production as its customers - which include TSMC, Samsung Intel - invest heavily in new capacity to try to ease a global semiconductor shortage.

  • 1 Green Flag for Intel in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Chipzilla seems set for a turnaround this year, but there is one potential pitfall investors should be aware of.

  • Nasdaq Composite Slumps Toward Correction After Two Months Without Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising yields and anxiety earnings growth is poised to slow dealt another gut punch to tech stocks, pushing the Nasdaq Composite Index to the brink of a correction.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Alphabet, Ambarella, and Qualcomm will all profit from the growing demand for AI services and chips.

  • Predictions from Target, Best Buy CEOs for 2022: Lingering labor issues and maybe fewer shopping trips

    Leaders at the retail chains, both of which performed strongly during the Covid-19 pandemic, advise that the turmoil of the past years isn't over.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys Robotics Startup to Fuel Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is buying an Indian robotics startup as the conglomerate scales up automation across its businesses, from e-commerce to new energy.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Im

  • Five Reasons Microsoft Is Making Activision Blizzard Its Biggest Deal Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is buying Activision Blizzard Inc. in a $68.7 billion all-cash acquisition, uniting two of the biggest forces in video games. It’s the software maker’s biggest deal ever, almost three times as large as the 2016 purchase of LinkedIn. Here are five key reasons why it happened.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Stock Could Surge to $400 in 2022

    After skyrocketing 126% in 2021, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market value currently stands at a staggering $665 billion. Here are three powerful growth drivers that could propel Nvidia's stock price to greater heights in 2022. Nvidia has become a leading technology supplier to this massive and steadily expanding market.

  • Why 5G fight has no quick fix for AT&T, Verizon as aviation jitters grow

    A permanent fix over 5G technology still eludes telecoms, the government and airlines worried about the impact on flight technology.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Samsung Partners With AMD to Power Up Mobile Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. introduced its first mobile processor powered by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. graphics as the company tries to better compete with the gaming prowess of archrival Apple Inc.’s iPhones.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Marke

  • Cadence Design Systems aims to cash in on new custom-chip era

    Microchip design software maker Cadence Design Systems Inc is betting on growth from automakers and other chip users strapped by global supply shortages who face mounting competition from rivals such as Tesla Inc and Apple Inc that design their own chips. Cadence and rivals Synopsys Inc and Siemens EDA are at the center of a microchip industry shift as cloud computing providers, software makers and others who traditionally have bought semiconductors from a few big companies now want to draw up their chips own in-house. Tesla, Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google are among the leaders of in-house design.

  • Walmart Appears Poised to Join the Metaverse With Launch of Its Own Crypto and NFTs

    Walmart filed several applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office in December that suggest its strong metaverse aspirations.

  • Apple, Google Tell U.S. Senators That Tech Bills Will Harm Privacy

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. and Google warned U.S. lawmakers Tuesday that bipartisan antitrust legislation aimed at curbing the power of big technology companies will threaten the privacy and security of users.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Sat

  • Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard gives it the clear lead in the metaverse

    Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard is a major step for its metaverse ambitions.

  • Tesla travels 1,200km on a single charge with breakthrough battery

    Model S prototype ‘set a new benchmark for the entire automotive industry’

  • Land Prices Surge on Cardano Metaverse Project Pavia

    Over 60% of 100,000 virtual land plots have sold on Pavia, with the remaining set to go under the hammer later this quarter.

  • 7 Companies Owned by Microsoft

    LinkedIn, Skype, Mojang, GitHub, aQuantive, and ZeniMax are major companies owned by Microsoft. Its acquisition of Nuance Communications is pending.

  • Cardano spikes 13% in past 24 hours

    The development of smart contracts on Cardano (ADA) has led the blockchain network to notable growth, following a 13% surge, according to market data from Coin Rivet.

  • Apple’s AirTags are being used to stalk people, here’s how to prevent that

    Apple's AirTags are reportedly being used to track people without their knowledge. Here's how to keep yourself safe.