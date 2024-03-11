Intel-Backed Horizon Picks Banks for $500 Million Hong Kong IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Horizon Robotics, a Chinese provider of autonomous driving computing solutions, has picked banks to help arrange its Hong Kong initial public offering this year that may raise about $500 million, according to people familiar with the situation.

The Intel Corp.-backed firm is working with China Securities International, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on the first-time share sale, the people said. The company may file its preliminary prospectus in the coming weeks, said one of the people.

Deliberations are preliminary and details of the IPO including size and timeline could still change, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Representatives for Horizon Robotics, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley declined to comment, while a representative for China Securities didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Backed by investors including Hillhouse Capital and electric-vehicle maker BYD Co., Horizon makes chips and software for autonomous vehicles and machines such as smart speakers. The company counts Volkswagen AG’s Audi, SAIC Motor Corp. and SK Telecom Co. among its partners, according to its website.

In 2022, Horizon Robotics received a strategic investment from Chery Automobile Co., which is also one of its partners. In 2021, it raised about $400 million from funds including investment managers Baillie Gifford and CPE as well as battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., taking the Series C funding round to $700 million.

--With assistance from Gao Yuan.

