U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,398.65
    -2.81 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,055.42
    -3.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,671.47
    +10.89 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,191.83
    -25.09 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.03
    +0.38 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.60
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1798
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2680
    +0.0340 (+2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3863
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1360
    +0.3690 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,609.27
    +930.73 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.86
    -1.07 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.31
    +11.23 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,581.66
    -388.56 (-1.39%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Intel CEO: We have 100 companies that want us to make their chips

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told Yahoo Finance Live he has over 100 companies in the pipeline that want the tech giant to produce the chips it designs. 

"The industry needs the supply. Intel is stepping into that with leading-edge technologies for a globally balanced supply chain. This is good for the United States and it's good for the tech industry," Gelsinger said.

The chipmaker already has its first two customers in a budding foundry business, or the building of chips for others.

Intel (INTC) said this week it will begin making chips for Qualcomm and Amazon. Gelsinger declined to share the value of the deals, but noted the foundry business is a more than $100 billion market.

Now, Gelsinger just has to ramp up Intel's infrastructure to turn that pipeline into cold, hard cash.

Intel committed itself to making chips for other companies in a bid to increase industry capacity back in March near the start of Gelsinger's tenure as CEO. As part of that ambition, Intel is investing $20 billion to build new factories in Arizona.

More recently, the WSJ reported that Intel was eyeing a purchase of chipmaker GlobalFoundries for $30 billion. GlobalFoundries is among the biggest specialist players in the chip industry. The company was spun out of Advanced Micro Devices in 2008. It still counts AMD as a key customer, making any potential purchase by Intel (a rival to AMD) tricky.

Gelsinger declined to comment on the speculation around GlobalFoundries.

"I do think consolidation will happen, and I think we will be a consolidator in that journey," Gelsinger said, adding that one can't be a "little player" in the foundry market.

But it's somewhat clear Intel may have to pull the trigger soon on buying a foundry as it looks to compete with Chinese behemoth Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM).

"I have set a goal that by the end of the decade we want to be the No. 2 player in that market," said Gelsinger. "We expect this becomes a large growth opportunity for Intel over that period."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed as investors digest earnings, await Fed

    Stocks gained on Wednesday, with investors digesting a slew of stronger-than-expected earnings results and looking ahead to another set of reports. A monetary policy statement from the Federal Reserve is also slated for release.

  • Intel CEO on the chip industry: You can't be a little player

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about his view on making acquisitions.

  • AMD reports strong Q2 earnings growth

    Chipmaker AMD reports earnings for the Q2 driving by strong revenue growth year over year.

  • Consumer confidence hits a pandemic-era high: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

  • Activision CEO Apologizes After Employees Threaten to Walk Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick responded to the threat of an employee walkout with an all-staff email Tuesday, apologizing and calling the company’s recent actions “tone deaf.”Employees at Activision Blizzard called for the walkout on Wednesday to protest the company’s responses to a recent sexual discrimination lawsuit and demanding more equitable treatment for underrepresented staff.In Kotick’s message, the CEO said the company had hired law firm W

  • Boeing posts first profit in almost two years helped by 737 MAX deliveries

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co on Wednesday posted its first quarterly profit in almost two years, as deliveries of its best-selling 737 MAX jets to airlines gained traction amid a sharp rebound in travel bookings following an increase in global COVID-19 vaccinations. The 737 MAX is integral to Boeing's financial recovery, as the U.S. planemaker scrambles to recoup billions of dollars in lost sales from the pandemic, push past the safety scandal caused by two fatal 737 MAX crashes, and deal with structural defects of its bigger, more profitable 787 planes. Boeing shares were up 3.8% in premarket trading following the results.

  • Student loan repayment cliff: '30 million will have a bill coming due,' Sen. Warren warns

    Democratic lawmakers continue to pressure President Biden to extend the student loan pandemic payment pause and enact student loan forgiveness.

  • Hey Intel, AMD’s CEO is also ready to ‘fight for every socket,’ while producing strong growth

    Intel Corp. promised to fight Advanced Micro Devices Inc. for the crucial data-center market, but AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su isn't scared.

  • Apple’s blowout earnings didn’t help its stock, and here’s why

    Apple Inc.'s stunning fiscal third quarter was overshadowed by the company's forecast for slowing growth in September quarter, putting a damper on its record results.

  • QuantumScape Says It’s Testing 10-Layer Solid-State Battery Cell

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the electric-vehicle battery company that went public last fall, said Tuesday it has advanced to testing 10-layer cells, a sign it’s on track in efforts to develop a commercially viable solid-state battery.QuantumScape, which counts Volkswagen AG as its biggest shareholder, is among a group of companies developing solid-state batteries, which could dramatically speed up EV adoption by providing a safer, cheaper alternative to current lithium-ion batteries. It h

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so

  • Can a Creditor Seize My Retirement Savings?

    Whether a creditor can seize your retirement savings will depend on the type of account in which you are holding your money and the type of creditor.

  • A Fed-issued digital dollar could print money — for the people

    More and more informed observers are asking why, after 13+ years of the Federal Reserve’s increasingly aggressive monetary interventions, the benefits remain so skewed toward Wall Street over Main Street. A digital dollar could level the playing field.

  • China State Media Seeks to Calm Investor Nerves After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in China and Hong Kong halted a three-day rout as the Chinese state media sought to reassure investors shaken by the government’s regulatory crackdown.The CSI 300 Index ended 0.2% higher after a volatile session that saw it swing between gains and losses more than a dozen times. The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.5% after falling 1% earlier in the day and briefly entering a bear market. Both gauges are down about 18% from their February peaks.Chinese state media talked up the

  • Analysis-Apple, AMD navigate chip shortage with focus on profitable products

    The global chip shortage has grounded major automotive factories to a halt but pushed technology giants to become more flexible by diverting existing supplies to their most profitable products, analysts and executives said. Apple Inc said on Tuesday chip shortages had mostly affected its iPad and Mac products in its last quarter, but would start to bite into its mainstay iPhone business, its best seller and major profit driver, in the current quarter. "We'll do everything we can to mitigate whatever set of circumstances we're dealt," Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a post earnings conference call.

  • I’m retiring on my 78th birthday, have more than $200,000 in savings and share expenses with my 80-year-old boyfriend. Will I be OK?

    See: We have $8 million saved for retirement, are in our early 50s and want to retire early, but are worried about healthcare expenses — what can we do? Before you get discouraged or angry, know that there are many, many variables that go into determining if one will be secure in retirement. It’s also important to note that anything can change, and even people who have amassed a million dollars or more for retirement could find themselves in a predicament that forces them to go back to work or adjust their spending.

  • I’m a former chief investment officer, and this is why I don’t see a long-term future for value investing

    For at least a decade now, value investors have had a terrible time, and the resurgence of value stocks in the U.S. this year has been pretty mild.

  • AMD Gives Optimistic Revenue Outlook on Strong Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a bullish third-quarter sales forecast, indicating it’s gaining market share from Intel Corp. in the lucrative market for server chips.AMD, the second-largest maker of computer processors behind Intel, predicted third-quarter revenue will be about $4.1 billion, plus or minus $100 million. On average, analysts had projected revenue of $3.8 billion. The company also raised its annual outlook and now expects revenue to increase by 60% up from a previo

  • McDonald's Q2 earnings, sales jump on chicken sandwiches, promotions

    McDonald's has been an unlikely beneficiary of a massive shift in dining habits sparked by COVID-19.

  • Delta variant 'changed everything' for America's re-opening, doctor says

    Dr. Taison Bell explains to Yahoo Finance how the Delta variant of coronavirus "changed everything" for America's reopening.