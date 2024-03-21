Intel, Commerce Department announce agreement to further manufacturing in Rio Rancho

Mar. 20—Intel Corp. and the U.S. Department of Commerce have reached an agreement that will result in federal funding to increase semiconductor manufacturing at its Rio Rancho manufacturing facility.

New Mexico's congressional delegation championed the agreement, which they said will support 700 manufacturing jobs and 1,000 construction jobs. The investment is part of the CHIPS and Science Act, which was passed in 2022 in an attempt to increase semiconductor manufacturing and strengthen domestic supply chains disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joe Biden highlighted the agreement Wednesday at a campaign stop in Arizona . The agreement also will support Intel manufacturing projects in Arizona, Ohio and Oregon. Intel will receive $8.5 billion in direct funding and $11 billion in loans for computer chip plants.

New Mexico will receive a portion of that funding, but the exact amount hasn't been finalized.

In January, Intel opened in Rio Rancho its Fab 9 facility, a factory to build advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, including the company's 3D packaging technology, Foveros. The technology allows for processors with compute tiles to be stacked vertically, as opposed to side by side, which allows Intel and its customers to optimize costs and power efficiency, according to an Intel news release.

Intel officials declined an interview Wednesday. The company had previously said it plans to invest more than $100 billion in the U.S. over five years to expand U.S. chipmaking.

The company's Rio Rancho facility has had an up-and-down decade in terms of the size of its operations. From 2013 to 2017, its workforce in Rio Rancho declined from 3,300 employees to 1,100, but in recent years Intel has been building up its New Mexico workforce to work on its semiconductor technology.

The investments in Rio Rancho and elsewhere were spurred by the federal government's efforts to "re-shore" chip production.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., was part of the conference committee to resolve differences between the House and Senate versions of the CHIPS and Science Act.

"I knew it would have a transformative impact. Thanks to Intel's investment in New Mexico, we are already seeing the benefits of this landmark law to build a better future for the hard-working people of our state — growing our economy, strengthening the middle class, and creating high quality careers New Mexicans can build their families around," Heinrich said in a statement. "With today's announcement, we're further solidifying our state's role as a leader in innovation and advanced manufacturing."

Intel announced Wednesday the company will create endowment scholarships at five colleges and universities in New Mexico to prepare New Mexico students for advanced manufacturing jobs.

"Today is a defining moment for the U.S. and Intel as we work to power the next great chapter of American semiconductor manufacturing innovation," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a statement.