Intel Corp Reveals $780K Stake in Coinbase

Leading chip manufacturer Intel Corp has declared a small stake in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

The corporation, the world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductor chips by revenue, disclosed that it held around 3,014 shares of Coinbase’s Class A common stock. Intel declared this holding in a quarterly regulatory report, issued to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to reports, these shares are worth in excess of $788,000.

