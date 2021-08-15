U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5900
    -0.8320 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,042.17
    -313.25 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Intel Corp Reveals $780K Stake in Coinbase

Dale Hurst
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Leading chip manufacturer Intel Corp has declared a small stake in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

The corporation, the world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductor chips by revenue, disclosed that it held around 3,014 shares of Coinbase’s Class A common stock. Intel declared this holding in a quarterly regulatory report, issued to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to reports, these shares are worth in excess of $788,000. 

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Recommended Stories

  • London court orders Binance to trace cryptocurrency hackers

    LONDON (Reuters) -London's High Court has ordered Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, to identify hackers and freeze their accounts after one user said it was the victim of a $2.6 million hack. In a judgment made public this week, a High Court judge granted requests by artificial intelligence (AI) company Fetch.ai for Binance to take steps to identify the hackers and track and seize the assets. While involving a relatively small sum, the case is one of the first public ones involving Binance and will be a test of the English court system's ability to tackle fraud on cryptocurrency platforms.

  • Q2 Earnings Confirm Coinbase’s Command of Cryptocurrency

    Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, reported blowout earnings for the second quarter of 2021, supported by the increasing popularity of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies among retail investors. Coinbase debuted on Nasdaq on April 14, with an IPO reference price of $250. The stock opened at $381, and then reached its all-time high of $429.54, before closing at $328.28. (See Coinbase stock charts on TipRanks) Coinbase stock failed to gather any

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 3 New Stocks Surging Over 60%

    Moving into late summer, the only certainty in the markets is uncertainty. The July jobs report was solid, but businesses continue to deal with a stubborn labor shortage. The Biden Administration looks like it will get what it wants from Congress, in the form of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion budget package, but inflation is rising and the massive infusion of government spending will likely make that worse. It seems for every market argument, there’s a counter-argument.

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Activision, Boeing, Carvana, Moderna, Wendy's And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story takes a close look at what it will take to fix Boeing. Other featured articles discuss reliable growth stocks, whether inflation is different this time and who has the early lead in the metaverse. Also, see the prospects for a COVID-19 vaccine maker, a real estate investment trust, a video game leader, a fast-food chain and more. "Boeing's Fix-It Job: How the Company Can Win the Future" by Al Root explores why shares in Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), the world's larges

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • If you’re nervous about the stock market at record highs, consider these five companies that are loved by the smart money

    Company insiders and professional investors are buying shares of Alibaba, Chegg and Activision Blizzard, among others.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in August

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has made buying stocks easy and accessible for millions of new investors. Users of the company's commission-free trading platform have earned a reputation for engaging in short-term trading, risky options plays, and volatile meme stock candidates including AMC Entertainment Holdings and GameStop, but they are also heavily invested in some more traditional, blue-chip names. Retail investors have emerged as a powerful force in today's stock market, and some companies favored by Robinhood investors will likely go on to deliver fantastic performance.

  • Why Micron Stock Is Down 13% This Week

    The chipmaker has had a rough week as the global semiconductor shortage weighs on investor sentiment and analysts warn of challenges ahead.

  • Summers Says ‘Bizarre’ for U.S. to Borrow So Much in Short-Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program is resulting in a “bizarre” situation in which the government’s funding structure is overly focused on the short-term.Under its quantitative easing program, the Fed purchases longer-term Treasuries and the money it creates to buy them ends up in the accounts that banks hold with the central bank, in the form of overnight reserves.These reserves earn a rate of interest that’s link

  • 3 High-Risk Stocks to Add to Your Watch List

    Companies working on emerging technologies often face significant risks. Here are three such companies that are working on the technologies and infrastructure of the future. QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) may play a critical role in this transition.

  • Stock Prices Are Poised to Keep Rising, Says Longtime Bull. Here’s Why.

    “A lot of things that went wrong in the ’70s were attributed to inflation, but the biggest problem was that productivity collapsed,” Yardeni says.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's China Woes, Giga Berlin to Soon Come Online, Earnings Fail to Lift Nio, Lordstown On Track, Fisker's Debt Financing and More

    The EV space was brimming with activity in the week ended Aug. 13, with fund raising and earnings dominating the headlines. Tesla's July Deliveries Tumble But Musk Isn't Bothered: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s China sales fell 69.4% month-over-month in July, according to data released by industry body China Passenger Car Association. About three-fourth of the wholesale sales were exported. Later, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk explained away the weakness through a tweet, stating the company makes cars for

  • Why ContextLogic Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) dropped 19.8% on Friday after the e-commerce platform reported disappointing second-quarter results. ContextLogic's revenue fell 6% year over year to $656 million. The downturn was driven by a 32% plunge in ContextLogic's core marketplace revenue.

  • Cardano (ADA) Crosses $2 Threshold Ahead of Smart Contract Launch

    ADA has passed the $2 mark, becoming the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world ahead of its proposed smart contracts launch

  • BP Bought Up Exxon Stock. It Slashed Stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft.

    British oil giant BP more than doubled its investment in Exxon stock, and cut stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft in the second quarter.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Slides

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • 12 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best 5G stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the 5G industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The 5G industry continues to thrive with its potential to […]

  • 3 Ways Upstart Just Crushed Earnings

    The company is using artificial intelligence to flip lending on its head, and its growth suggests the banks are loving it.

  • Forget Tesla (TSLA): 10 Cheap EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap EV stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Forget Tesla: 5 Cheap EV Stocks to Buy Now. Last month, the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, outlined ambitious targets as part of a […]