U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    +2.08 (+3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    +0.0051 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3836
    +0.0054 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6070
    -0.0880 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,289.76
    -109.56 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.42
    +5.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.87
    +210.07 (+0.72%)
     

Intel's plan to get back on track

Christopher Schodt
·Video Producer
·2 min read
Intel's plan to get back on track

The past few years have not gone as planned for Intel. Difficulties moving to a more advanced manufacturing process slowed down the release of new chips, and have given an opportunity for competitors like AMD to make big strides. At the same time, the rise of low-powered ARM-based chips like the Qualcomm processors in Android phones, or Apple's new M1-line, have been getting faster and more efficient. 

Intel's new CEO Pat Gelsinger, a veteran of early chip design (including working as architect on the Intel 486 in the 80s) has a plan for how the company can get back on track. In this episode of our explainer show Upscaled, we look at what's gone wrong at Intel, and what they're planning to do once again attain the "unquestioned leadership" of the semiconductor world. 

Our executive editor Aaron Souppouris went deep into this topic last week, but in summary, Intel will contract with TSMC to have the Taiwanese chip-giant build some of their processors, taking some pressure of a manufacturing line that is still catching up after years of delays. Simultaneously, Intel will invest $20 billion in expanding its manufacturing capacity in Arizona by building a pair of new cutting-edge semiconductor fabs. With this new capacity, Intel will in turn start doing contract manufacturing for other chipmakers, including possibly even licensing out their own x86 IP and designs. 

This seems like a sensible decision. The world is currently in the midst of a chip shortage (have you tried to buy a GPU recently?) and there is huge demand for more manufacturing capacity. Plus, as companies like Apple (and maybe even Microsoft) move away from using Intel chips, the fab business means Intel might not lose customers. Even If those companies aren't buying Intel processors, they'll still need a manufacturer for their custom chips, and who better than Intel?

Recommended Stories

  • Dish accuses T-Mobile of anti-competitive behavior over Sprint CDMA shutdown

    In a letter to the Federal Communications Commission, Dish has accused T-Mobile of becoming precisely the type of incumbent player it spent years trying to fight.

  • Specialized's latest e-bike is a lighter, easier-to-ride city cruiser

    Specialized has introduced the Turbo Como SL, a super light e-bike meant for maneuverability and less effort when you pedal.

  • FDA authorizes cheap rapid at-home COVID-19 tests

    Cheap, rapid at-home COVID-19 tests will be available soon without a prescription.

  • What's coming to Netflix in April: 'Shadow and Bone' and 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines'

    Catch 'Shadow and Bone' on April 23rd and 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' on the last day of the month.

  • PlatinumGames is making an April Fools' Day joke into a real game

    One year after teasing a new Cresta game, PlatinumGames says it will release the shoot 'em up later this year.

  • iZotope's 2nd-gen Spire Studio gets a major but costly upgrade

    The new Spire Studio has improved software, preamps and storage but costs $150 more than the original.

  • The Genesis X is a curvy, high-tech luxury EV concept

    Genesis has unveiled the X Concept EV, its fifth concept car since Hyundai launched the Genesis brand in 2015.

  • The new 'Mortal Kombat' movie has been delayed one more week

    The 'Mortal Kombat' movie premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23rd.

  • Comcast may pull Universal movies from Netflix to boost its Peacock offering

    Comcast is reportedly considering pulling its Universal Pictures movies and popular animated films from Netflix and HBO Max in order to boost Peacock.

  • The hard part: Biden infrastructure-linked tax hikes face hurdles in Congress

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to pay for his $2 trillion infrastructure plan with higher corporate taxes faces hurdles in Congress from Republicans who say it will kill jobs and from some of his fellow Democrats who want a bigger write-off for state and local taxes. The plan, which Biden will unveil at an event in Pittsburgh later on Wednesday, would hike the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28%, from its current 21%, to secure more revenue from corporations that have used offshore tax shelters and other measures to reduce their tax burdens. The proposal would also eliminate tax preferences for fossil fuels and beef up enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service.

  • Billie Eilish, Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Celebrate Support + Feed Anniversary

    In celebration of Support + Feed’s one-year anniversary on March 29, Billie Eilish, Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix assisted with the distribution of Monty’s Good Burger at My Friend’s Place, an organization that assists youth experiencing homelessness. Photographed above, the trio joined Eilish’s parents, Patrick O’Connell and Support + Feed founder Maggie Baird, at the […]

  • Scots urged to obey lockdown restrictions over Easter weekend as ‘stay at home’ order replaced

    Scots must obey the remaining lockdown restrictions over the long Easter weekend, the Government’s leading medics have urged, as the ‘stay at home’ message is replaced on Friday with an instruction to remain within council areas. Officials figures unveiled on Thursday showed that the proportion of Covid tests that came back positive has fallen to its lowest level in more than six months, following the latest lockdown and success of the vaccine rollout. It comes as Nicola Sturgeon pledged that a public inquiry into her Government’s handling of the pandemic will be a priority if she is re-elected as First Minister in May’s election, telling Channel 4 News that it should get underway before the end of 2021. Dr Gregor Smith, Scotland’s chief medical officer, has also confirmed that the new Moderna vaccine could arrive as early as next week, becoming the third Covid vaccine to be used in Scotland alongside the Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs. Because the jab needs to be kept at low temperatures it will only be available at large vaccination centres in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and needs to be given in two doses several weeks apart. The UK has ordered 17m doses of the vaccine, with Scotland set to receive a proportion of that number.

  • Macron's 'Waterloo'? French president comes under attack for lockdown U-turn

    French President Emmanuel Macron's order for a third COVID-19 lockdown, having insisted for weeks on keeping the country open against the advice of scientists, has exposed him to criticism from rivals with an eye on next year's election. The lockdown was needed to dampen a deadly third wave of infections that risked spiralling out of control while France ramped up its vaccination campaign, Macron told the nation in a televised address on Wednesday evening. In locking the country down, the former investment banker abandoned a two-month gamble that he could steer France through this surge without the tough stay-at-home orders and school closures imposed in some other European nations this year.

  • Siri will no longer have a 'default' voice in iOS 14.5

    For as long as Apple has offered Siri, the digital assistant has defaulted to a female voice in North America. That’s about to change.

  • Paramedic: 'No Reason' Police Couldn't Have Started Chest Compressions On George Floyd

    "Any layperson can do chest compressions," Derek Smith of Hennepin County EMS testified during Derek Chauvin's trial.

  • Intel Announces New Plan To Capture Market Share

    Intel Corporation (INTC), one of the largest chipmakers in the world, has lagged its peers over the last few years in the development of advanced transistor processors. Intel’s rival, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), has already introduced 7nm chips to the market and plans to bring 3nm chips by 2022 through its business relationship with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), which is already using 5nm chips. Intel is yet to bring 7nm chips to the market, and this delay led Apple, Inc. (AAPL) to ditch Intel as a supplier of processors for MacBook products late last year. Pat Gelsinger, the newly appointed Intel CEO joined the company on Feb. 15 and introduced a strategic plan on March 23 to expand the manufacturing capabilities of the company to bring advanced chips to the market. This is a step in the right direction. Details Of The New Plan Intel is planning to invest $20 billion in 2 new manufacturing facilities in Arizona to expand its foundry services segment. Fabless chipmakers, or semiconductor companies that design and sell hardware and semiconductor chips without manufacturing the silicon wafers used in their products, outsource the fabrication process to a foundry. Intel’s new plants are trying to capture this business opportunity and according to the recent announcement, Intel will treat the foundry business as a standalone unit to avoid cannibalization. Separately, the company confirmed its plans to outsource some of its manufacturing needs to third-party chipmakers, which could turn out to be a catalyst for growth in the future. AMD has already seen success with this strategy. Many Wall Street analysts have been questioning Intel’s decision to manufacture all products internally, which has proved to be inefficient in the last few years. Using a blended production strategy might help Intel bring advanced chips to the market more efficiently, which in turn, will boost revenue growth. The Outlook Is Promising And The Valuation Is Cheap The growth in the adoption of cloud computing services accelerated as a result of the virus-induced recession that led to secular growth in the work from home movement. This presents Intel with a good opportunity to grow its earnings. Data centers are under pressure to improve the efficiency of their servers to cater to the strong demand for cloud computing, and this can only be achieved by using advanced chips. Intel, as one of the leading chipmakers in the world, is well-positioned to benefit from this macroeconomic development. Intel’s strong presence in the personal computer chip market will also be a catalyst for growth. According to data from Gartner Research, worldwide PC shipments clocked in at 275 million units in 2020, growing 4.8% year-on-year. This was the highest annual growth rate seen since 2010, and the increased adoption of remote working played an important role in the growth of PC sales last year. Many large-scale employers including Twitter, Inc. (TWTR), Snap Inc. (SNAP), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) have introduced plans to allow remote working in the long run, which is likely to keep PC sales at an elevated level in the next couple of years. This is good news for Intel. Despite all these positive developments, Intel continues to trade at a forward earnings multiple of 14.28 compared to the sector average of 31.62. This suggests that Intel is relatively undervalued, and the failure of the company to introduce technologically advanced processors in the last few years is the probable cause of cheap valuation metrics. However, a positive turn-around is possible if the company is able to execute its new plan effectively. Wall Street’s Take Analysts reacted to the latest announcement by Intel with mixed feelings. According to Barron’s, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya has cast doubt over Intel’s ability to match or exceed the manufacturing capabilities of industry leaders such as Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor. Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis is wary of the lack of clarity regarding the upcoming products that would be released by Intel, and he remains cautious of the significant capital outlays the company will have to incur to develop the announced manufacturing plants in Arizona. Wall Street analysts have an average analyst price target of $66.34 per share for Intel based on 14 Buy, 11 Hold and 8 Sell recommendations. This implies modest upside potential of around 4% from the current market price. (See Intel stock analysis on TipRanks) Takeaway Intel’s new CEO is focused on improving the efficiency of the manufacturing process. Lack of efficiency has kept the company from capturing market share in the lucrative semiconductor industry over the last few years. If executed correctly, the newly announced plan could trigger a growth phase, which should lead to an expansion in valuation multiples. Shares seem relatively undervalued, but the investment thesis for Intel is dependent on the success of this new plan. Disclosure: Dilantha De Silva did not have any positions in any of the stocks mentioned in this article at the time of publication. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Funko will combine its collectible figures with NFTs

    Funko has claimed a stake in a company, TokenHead, that will let it offer digital NFTs alongside its vinyl figures.

  • OPEC+ Shows Confidence in Economic Recovery With Oil-Supply Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ expressed growing confidence in the global economic recovery by agreeing to increase oil production gradually in the coming months.Before Thursday’s meeting, the cartel had been widely expected to maintain its cautious stance by rolling over the current supply cuts, just as it did last month. Yet Saudi Arabia and its allies showed they are more convinced now that fuel demand is on a firmer footing after a yearlong beating from the coronavirus.As countries like the U.S. rapidly expand their vaccination programs, there are growing signals that the oil market is healing. Last week, American refiners processed the most crude since the pandemic started as they prepared for a surge in driving and flying.Although European oil consumption is weak as France, Germany and Italy extend or impose new lockdowns, demand indicators from China remain strong. The global seven-day average of commercial flights taking off each day hit on a post-pandemic high of 77,708 on Wednesday, according to data from Flightradar24.“Even in those sectors that were badly hit such as airline travel, there are signs of meaningful improvement,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the opening session of the OPEC+ videoconference.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will add more than 2 million barrels a day to world oil supplies from May to July. That will restore about a quarter of the crude they are still withholding after making deep cuts a year ago in response to the pandemic.With oil prices firmly above $60 a barrel, the group has been under pressure to open the taps. Other commodity costs have also been soaring, leaving central banks from the U.S. to China grappling with the risk of higher inflation just as their governments are pouring trillions of dollars into fiscal stimulus.Major consumers including America and India have been calling on OPEC+ to keep prices under control. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm phoned her Saudi counterpart on the eve of the cartel’s meeting to highlight the importance of affordable energy. Prince Abdulaziz told reporters that they didn’t discuss the oil market.The 23-nation coalition will boost output by 350,000 barrels a day in May, add the same volume again in June and increase by 450,000 barrels a day in July, Prince Abdulaziz told reporters after the meeting. On top of that, Saudi Arabia will roll back its voluntary extra 1 million barrel-a day cut, adding 250,000 barrels a day in May, 350,000 in June and 400,000 in July, he said.“OPEC+ agreed today to cautiously increase production quotas,” Ann-Louise Hittle, Wood Mackenzie Ltd.’s vice president of macro oils, said in a note. “The agreement is supportive of oil prices, yet should also help avoid a sharp spike upward as oil demand picks up.”Brent crude rose after the decision, climbing 3.2% to $64.75 a barrel in London.Testing TimesThe Saudi minister said OPEC+ was now “testing” the market, and has the opportunity to reverse course if necessary at its next meeting on April 28.As the world’s largest crude exporter, the kingdom has an unrivaled overview of the health of the global economy. Its state-owned company, Aramco, has visibility of oil demand two months in advance -- the time period in which it informally receives orders from global refiners. So the decision to increase production indicates that Riyadh is seeing sufficient demand for the supplies it will restore in May and June.“We need to keep our finger on the market pulse and not allow an overheating or a significant deficit,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the opening session.For the last two months, Russia and Kazakhstan have been boosting their output while everyone else in the group kept theirs unchanged or cut even deeper. Thursday’s agreement was also an effort to diminish the internal strains this policy was causing.Abu Dhabi was becoming increasingly unhappy at the preferential treatment received by one of the group’s most powerful members, a delegate said. Now, all members get to share the benefits of the demand recovery.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hong Kong Hit by Dozens of Trading Halts After Earnings Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in more than 50 Hong Kong-listed companies was suspended on Thursday, after a number of firms failed to report earnings ahead of the March 31 deadline.GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and China Huarong Asset Management Co. were among the firms that announced a trading halt. GCL-Poly said additional time is required to complete its audit procedures while Huarong said it will delay delivering its earnings because its auditor will need more time to finalize a transaction. While it’s not uncommon for some companies in Hong Kong to have to suspend trading on April 1, the number this year compares with at least 9 last year and 25 in 2019.“It’s a bit surprising to me that so many firms delayed their earnings and most of their filings didn’t explain very clearly,” said Daniel So, a strategist at CMB International Securities Ltd. “This year surprisingly there are so many delays, much more than last year when the pandemic hit. The longer they delay in reporting earnings, the worse it will be for their share prices.”Trading halts may dampen investor sentiment toward Hong Kong’s stock market, where the benchmark gauge briefly slumped into a technical correction late last month amid setbacks in the city’s vaccine rollout and as traders rushed to sell pricey stocks in the wake of rising bond yields.“Many investors could be worried about their earnings and quality of reports,” So of CMB International said. “If they report quickly and the audit report doesn’t have a negative opinion on those companies, it should be fine.”Last year, almost all companies listed in Hong Kong were able to provide an earnings update to investors ahead of the March 31 deadline, overcoming difficulties posed by travel restrictions and an economic lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The bourse allowed companies to release unaudited results by that date in relaxed rules during Covid-19 last year, but it didn’t make an exception again this year.The delays could be simple because auditors need longer time to compile 2020 earnings results to account for new mergers and acquisitions or other business activity during the pandemic, according to Marvin Chen, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.The trading halts also come as regulators in Hong Kong and mainland China look to improve the standard of financial reporting of listed companies. The Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong said in February that it would enhance collaboration with the Financial Reporting Council, which oversees audit activities in Hong Kong, to ensure the quality of financial reporting.Separately, the China Securities Regulatory Commission vowed to advance cooperation on cross-border auditing earlier this year in a statement on its work plan for 2021. The CSRC said it would set up cross-ministry work groups to strengthen crackdowns on illegal behaviors including frauds in IPOs and financial reporting, market manipulation.“The CSRC has had a greater drive over the past years to make sure the financials of Hong Kong firms are sound as domestic investors have a growing rate of participation in Hong Kong, and this is in line with their goal onshore,” said Yu Yingbo, investment director at Shenzhen Qianhai United Fortune Fund Management Co.The CSRC didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether the work plan has had an impact on financial reporting.China Huarong said its auditor will need more time as a transaction is still being finalized. The company was scheduled to approve 2020 full year results on Wednesday. All structured products related to the company will also be suspended from trading. The firm’s bonds slumped.“It shows that the market has more companies with financial problems,” said Francis Lun, chief executive officer at Geo Securities Ltd. Retail investors should be particularly cautious in current market environment, he added.The Hang Seng Index climbed 2% on Thursday, tracking a broad rally in Asian stocks stoked by optimism over U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.(Adds more details throughout, updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S. Korea’s Crypto Rules Might Only Help the ‘Big 4’ Exchanges

    South Korea may not be planning to ban cryptocurrencies, but its regulatory regime may only favor the biggest incumbents.