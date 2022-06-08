U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,115.77
    -44.91 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,910.90
    -269.24 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,086.27
    -88.96 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,891.01
    -28.56 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.30
    +0.19 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.20
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    +0.0570 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2540
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4090
    +0.1770 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,288.58
    -905.67 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.24
    +3.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Intel freezes hiring in PC chip division for at least two weeks

·1 min read
The Intel Corporation logo is seen in Davos
(Corrects word in headline to 'division' from 'decision')

(Reuters) - Intel Corp has frozen hiring in the division responsible for PC desktop and laptop chips, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.

Intel is "pausing all hiring and placing all job requisitions on hold" in its client computing group, according to the memo sent on Wednesday. The memo said that some hiring could resume in as little as two weeks after the division re-evaluates priorities and that all current job offers in its systems will be honored.

(The story corrects word in headline to 'division' from 'decision'.)

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

