U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,242.11
    +69.00 (+1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,412.21
    +466.97 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,850.42
    +269.20 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,952.95
    +11.23 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.10
    -5.91 (-5.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.80
    -34.00 (-1.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.18 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0963
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1190
    -0.0210 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3053
    +0.0049 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2340
    +0.0520 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,176.14
    +169.43 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    877.86
    +10.59 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.98
    -34.49 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Intel to Invest €17 Billion in German Chip Gigafactory

·3 min read

American semiconductor manufacturer Intel has officially announced Magdeburg as the location for its new European semiconductor production facilities. It's the largest-ever foreign direct business investments in the country and in Europe as a whole.

BERLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The German city of Magdeburg in the regional state of Saxony-Anhalt has beaten out competition from around Europe and attracted a landmark investment from the world's largest maker of semiconductors. Intel will initially spend EUR 17 billion on its new location but could put around EUR 80 billion in its European operations, if it builds all of the construction facilities – or "fabs" – that are planned. By comparison, the gigafactory carmaker Tesla is building outside Berlin is worth EUR 5.8 billion.

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck called Intel's expansion "an important impulse for the economy in a difficult time and a major leap forward for Europe's digital sovereignty."

"Intel's decision is a huge triumph for Germany as a business location," says Robert Hermann, CEO of the international business promotion agency Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI). "It underscores the attractiveness of the country as a location for international companies within the European Union."

"We are excited to bring semiconductor manufacturing in Europe and Germany a big step forward," says Intel Germany VP and Managing Director Christin Eisenschmid. "Our cooperation with Germany Trade & Invest played a decisive role during the entire decision process: Together, we were able to get this huge project off the ground and lay the foundation for a strong European answer on the global chip shortage. We are thankful for the productive dialogue and look forward to our major expansion in Germany."

Supply chain shortages have highlighted the desirability of self-producing crucial commodities, an issue EU member states have been keen to address. In 2021, the bloc agreed upon a EUR 145 billion "European initiative on processors and semiconductor technologies."

Magdeburg, which is located in the former Communist eastern part of Germany, has the advantage of moderate property prices and easy access to Germany's two largest cities Hamburg and Berlin as well major automotive production sites. But those weren't the only selling points.

"Why is Intel coming to Germany?" says Max Milbredt. "For starters, for the talent we have and the good governance. We also have the right plot sizes because this is a giant investment. And there are the financial incentives that are really important for the semiconductor industry to be able to realize massive infrastructure projects. All those factors came together."

The size of the European market was another major positive for Intel in making an investment of epochal dimensions at the heart of Europe.

The American-based Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) estimates global semiconductor sales in 2021 were around USD 556 billion, and the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) says Europe accounted for roughly USD 48 billion of that. The global industry grew by 25 percent compared with 2020. The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization predicts the industry will expand by 8.8 percent this year.

For more information on the semiconductor sector in Germany, see www.gtai.com/semiconductors

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up shop in Germany.

Contact:

Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
+49 30200099170
jefferson.chase@gtai.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intel-to-invest-17-billion-in-german-chip-gigafactory-301503170.html

SOURCE Germany Trade & Invest

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Oil Prices Drop Below $100 — Will Gas Prices Decrease Too?

    In late February -- as the world faced the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine -- oil prices rose to just under $100 a barrel. By March 7, 2022, Brent crude, the world oil benchmark, had reached...

  • Ford to sell Explorer SUVs missing rear climate controls due to chip crunch

    Ford is taking an interesting, maybe even innovative move here to battle the ongoing semiconductor crunch afflicting global automakers.

  • Intel Plans $19 Billion German Mega Factory in European Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. pledged to invest 17 billion euros ($18.7 billion) to build a cutting-edge semiconductor production site in Germany, marking the beginning of Europe’s ambitious attempt to lure global chipmakers back to the region. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortPutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘The

  • Argentina halts export registration for soy oil, meal

    Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country's government said in a statement on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The decision by Argentina, the top global exporter of both soybean meal and oil, will likely roil the world soy market, which has seen prices spike on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Exclusive-Amazon's demand for $200 million sank settlement talks with India's Future-sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Dispute settlement talks between Amazon.com Inc and India's Future Retail failed over the U.S. group's demand for the return of at least $200 million it had invested in the Indian firm, two sources told Reuters. Amazon has for months blocked the $3.4 billion sale of Future's retail assets to rival Reliance, announced in 2020, citing a breach of certain contracts. Future denied any wrongdoing, and hopes had risen recently of an out-of-court settlement after Amazon and Future agreed to talks.

  • Wells Fargo CEO Scharf earns $24.5 million

    Wells Fargo & Co. CEO Charles W. Scharf earned total 2021 compensation of $24.5 million, which includes $2.5 million in base salary, a $5.37 million cash bonus, $10.81 million in performance shares awards (PSAs) and $5.82 million in restricted share rights (RSR), according to the bank's proxy statement filed on Monday. In 2020, he earned $20.34 million including $2.5 million in base salary, $17.84 million in variable compensation, a $4.35 million cash bonus and $13.49 million in long-term equity

  • Oil plunges over 7% on easing supply concerns, China COVID cases

    Oil prices tumbled more than 7% to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as supply disruption fears eased and surging COVID-19 cases in China spurred demand concerns. Brent futures fell $7.89, or 7.4%, to $99.01 a barrel by 11:51 a.m. EDT (1551 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $8.11, or 7.9%, to $94.90 a barrel. The steep decline on Tuesday followed a statement from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, saying that Moscow is in favour of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as possible.

  • Raytheon's CEO pay rose 11% last year to $23.3M

    In the first full year since completing the merger with United Technologies, total compensation for Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s chief executive rose 11% to $23.3 million. The company's top financial executive also saw his pay grow to $5.1 million, representing a 71% increase over the previous year. CEO Gregory Hayes was paid $23.3 million in total compensation in 2021, according to Raytheon's (NYSE: RTX) proxy statement, filed Monday.

  • Walmart Announces Plans to Hire 5,000+ Tech Workers this Year, Expands to New Locations

    Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced plans today to make Toronto, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia two new Walmart Global Tech hubs because of their growing tech presence, connection to Walmart and broad and diverse local talent. The expansion is part of Walmart Global Tech's plan to hire more than 5,000 associates globally this fiscal year.

  • For Dutch province, Ukraine war is a call to pump natural gas

    Images of bombed-out hospitals and apartment buildings across Ukraine reminded Jannie and Bert Schrage of their home country during World War Two. Then the retired couple, who live in the north of the Netherlands, realised they had a resource to help slow President Vladimir Putin's campaign – natural gas. Now, like a majority of those polled in their province, they say that if it would help Ukraine, they may allow more gas to be pumped out.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Oil prices tumble below $100 on Ukraine hopes, China lockdowns

    Oil prices were under pressure on Tuesday, dropping to levels not seen since the initial days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Wells Fargo economist, ag consultant say rising food costs have only just begun

    A Wells Fargo economist and agriculture consultant say more global competition for U.S.-grown wheat and reliance on fertilizers from Russia are already showing up on grocery store shelves even before the coming planting season

  • Gas prices are probably still headed much higher

    The pullback in gas prices may only be temporary.

  • US Nat Gas Prices Could Plunge if LNG Exports Decline

    U.S. natural gas prices could weaken over the short-run with traders already pricing in higher production and lower demand.