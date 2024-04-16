Intel to launch two AI chips for China with reduced capabilities

BEIJING (Reuters) - Intel will release two AI chips with reduced capabilities for the Chinese market, in order to comply with U.S. export controls and sanctions.

The two chips, HL-328 and HL-388, are scheduled for launch in June and September, respectively, according to a white paper on the company's website dated April 12.

Tech outlet The Register first reported the plans from the white paper.

Rival Nvidia also has plans for three China-specific chips after the United States late last year tightened a rule capping the capabilities of AI chips that can be shipped to China.

Intel's China-specific AI chips are based on the company's latest Gaudi 3 product line, which was unveiled on April 9, with similar hardware features including on-chip memory, high-bandwidth memory, and interface standards.

However, to comply with the export control regulations, the performance of the chips will be significantly reduced.

One of Nvidia's China-specific chips, the H20, is set to be delivered in small batches in the first quarter of 2024, with larger quantities expected from the second quarter, Reuters reported in January.

(Reporting by Liam Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

