U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,607.50
    +17.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,365.00
    +153.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,888.75
    +46.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,215.90
    +12.30 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.20
    +0.71 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.20
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4340
    +0.0910 (+6.78%)
     

  • Vix

    27.18
    -3.49 (-11.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3284
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6360
    +0.1460 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,946.29
    +1,769.36 (+3.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,315.00
    +54.85 (+4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.28
    +109.96 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,502.17
    +574.80 (+2.06%)
     

Intel to take Mobileye public next year

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Intel plans to take Mobileye, the advanced driver assistance and automated driving subsidiary it acquired for $15 billion more than four years ago, public next year.

Spinning Mobileye out into a separate publicly traded company could increase value for Intel shareholders, its parent company said in an announcement that went out late Monday. A source told TechCrunch the IPO is expected to take about six months, a timeline that suggests it has not yet started the typical IPO roadshow process.

A source familiar with Intel's plans to list shares of Mobileye told Reuters the unit could be valued at more than $50 billion. The Wall Street Journal first reported Intel's intent to sell shares of Mobileye.

"Intel will remain the majority owner of Mobileye, and the two companies will continue as strategic partners, collaborating on projects as they pursue the growth of computing in the automotive sector," according to a statement from the company.

Intel said it will hold onto its majority ownership interest, with no intent to spin off or divest at all. A final decision on the IPO still needs to be reached, and is subject to market conditions, but as the majority stakeholder, Intel's plan is to continue to fully consolidate Mobileye.

Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua will continue to lead the same executive team. Intel teams working on lidar and radar development will be aligned under Mobileye, as will Moovit, an Israeli trip planning app that was recently acquired by Intel, according to the company.

“Intel’s acquisition of Mobileye has been a great success. Mobileye has achieved record revenue year-over-year with 2021 gains expected to be more than 40 percent higher than 2020, highlighting the powerful benefits to both companies of our ongoing partnership,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a statement. “Amnon and I determined that an IPO provides the best opportunity to build on Mobileye’s track record for innovation and unlock value for shareholders.”

Since its acquisition in 2017, Mobileye has been able to triple annual chip shipments, revenue and headcount, according to Shashua.

"Our alignment with Intel continues to provide Mobileye with valuable technical resources and support that has yielded strong revenue along with free cash flow that allows us to fund our AV development work from current revenue," said Shashua.

The news comes only a few months after Mobileye agreed to partner with car rental giant Sixt to launch a robotaxi service in Germany next year. This year, the company has scaled autonomous vehicle testing programs to multiple cities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, including New York City, and says it has secured 41 new advanced driver assistance system program wins across more than 30 automakers. It also plans to 35,000 purpose-built driverless delivery vehicles with Udelv by 2028, and has secured multiple deals for mobility-as-a-service programs in 2023.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks roar back as Omicron jitters recede: Dow gains 647 points, or 1.9%

    Stocks rose on Monday, with investors further weighing the potential impacts of the Omicron variant after last week's volatile trading. Bitcoin prices edged marginally lower after a weekend sell-off.

  • Intel to Take Its Mobileye Unit Public in 2022 IPO; Shares Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. plans to list shares of its Mobileye self-driving car business by the middle of next year, letting the chipmaker capitalize on its investment in a burgeoning industry. Most Read from BloombergSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualAutomating the War on Noise PollutionMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesIntel will

  • Why Shares of Pfizer, Ocugen, and Vaxart Are Losing Ground Today

    Shares of the COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are all moving in the wrong direction today. Specifically, Pfizer's stock is down by approximately 4%, Ocugen's equity is in the red by 5.64%, and Vaxart's shares are underwater by a hefty 8.7%, as of 12:23 p.m. ET Monday afternoon. On Sunday, the White House's chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that the preliminary data regarding the severity of the omicron variant was "encouraging."

  • Why Zscaler Stock Tanked 13% Today

    High-growth but richly valued tech stocks have been getting hammered by the market as of late, and software cybersecurity disruptor Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) hasn't been exempt. As for the specific plunge today (Zscaler is up 36% in 2021 with just weeks to go until the new year), analyst Stephen Bersey at Daiwa Capital downgraded Zscaler to underperform and stuck a $286 price target on the stock. A slew of other Wall Street prognosticators waxed optimistic on Zscaler last week after the company said revenue grew 62% year over year in the last quarter, and deferred revenue (sales collected from customers, but for which service has not yet been provided) boomed 74% higher.

  • Apple rises, Alibaba stock pops following management shakeup, Lucid sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre provides a market overview with Apple shares rising due to strong demand for iPhones, Alibaba up after the shakeup of management, and Lucid shares declining.

  • Lucid shares drop amid SEC subpoena over SPAC deal

    Lucid (LCID) shares opened 12% lower on Monday after the high-end electric vehicle startup revealed it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its recent tie-up with a special purpose acquisition company.

  • MongoDB, Coupa Make Waves After Monday's Big Wall Street Win

    The stock market stayed in full high-volatility mode on Friday, but investors weren't complaining given the positive tone on Wall Street. Investors seemed comfortable that the Omicron COVID-19 variant isn't likely to flare up into a new full-blown crisis, and that gave investors more confidence in the potential for the global economy to weather any resulting turbulence. Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were substantial and provided a nice respite from recent declines.

  • Morgan Stanley gave an 'overweight' rating to these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.8% — lock them in before inflation soars higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Lucid and Nio Are Down Over 30% From Their Highs. Is it Time to Buy?

    In a matter of weeks, many growth stocks have gone from hot to cold over fears of an economic slowdown, the omicron COVID-19 variant, and valuation concerns. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are two very different electric vehicle (EV) companies that are looking to make names for themselves on the global stage. Let's determine if now is the right time to buy Lucid and Nio, or if investors should run for the exits.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    For the past 12 years, investing in growth stocks has been a moneymaking strategy. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have allowed fast-paced companies to thrive. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, released a report that compared to performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and paid a dividend between 1972 and 2012 to stocks that didn't pay a dividend over the same period.

  • Why DocuSign Bounced Back Today

    What happened Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) got shredded on Friday, but got taped back together on Monday -- to an extent. As of 11:35 a.m. ET, shares of the e-signature service are up 7% from Friday's close.

  • Nvidia-ARM deal probe paused by EU antitrust regulators

    Yahoo Finance Live co-hosts Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi look at Nvidia's shares dipping as EU antitrust regulators pause their investigatory probe into Nvidia's acquisition of chipmaker ARM.

  • Intel is planning to spin off Mobileye, its autonomous vehicle unit, via an IPO

    The chip making giant plans to retain majority control of Mobileye after taking it public next year.

  • Kinder Morgan says it expects 'robust' 2022 and dividend of $1.11

    Kinder Morgan Inc. shares rose 1% late Monday after the energy infrastructure company unveiled its preliminary 2022 expectations, including a dividend of $1.11 a share. Fundamentals are likely to remain "robust" and 2022 is likely to be a "very strong year," Chief Executive Steve Kean said in a statement. Per-share earnings are seen at $1.09. The company also expects to return additional value to shareholders next year through an anticipated annualized dividend of $1.11 a share, and a share buyb

  • As SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Dips, Institutions are Getting a Fresh Buying Opportunity

    Many growth stocks took a hit in the recent weeks, and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has not been spared, as it dipped over 35%. As the stock reaches toward the yearly lows, we'll look into the current state of the ownership and reflect on the recent moves made by the insiders and institutions.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in December

    Believe it or not, the stock of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has done basically nothing over the past year and half. Looking underneath the hood, AWS accelerated 39% versus 37% in the prior quarter and 29% in the prior-year period. Operating margins came in over 30%, despite Amazon's heavy investments in growth.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

    These two under-the-radar metaverse stocks can give attractive returns to retail investors in the long run.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Today

    KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel placed an overweight rating on Apple. A KeyBanc analyst expects Apple's share price to climb to new highs in the year ahead. Nispel sees three potential catalysts for Apple's business that could drive its share price higher.

  • 2 Stocks Raymond James Says Are Ready to Surge 60% or Higher

    Anyone feeling dizzy from the recent market gyrations? Volatility is back on the menu in a big way. The past week saw strong moves in both directions, with the bears ultimately in control, culminating in Friday’s rout. After charging ahead for most of the year, the main indexes have been on the backfoot recently, with the market getting jittery over Omicron variant fears and the Fed’s hawkish turn. Friday’s seemingly disappointing jobs report further fanned the flames of doubt. Nevertheless, eve

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Trades Near Seven-Month Lows?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.