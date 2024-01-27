Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Intel, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00019 = US$31m ÷ (US$192b - US$28b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Intel has an ROCE of 0.02%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Intel compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Intel's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 21% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

What We Can Learn From Intel's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Intel have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 2.7% in the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

