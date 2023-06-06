Intel To Offload Mobileye Stake Worth $1.5B, Retain 88% Post Sale

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) subsidiary Intel Overseas Funding Corp prepared to offload 35 million shares of Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) Monday.

  • The stock is worth $1.48 billion based on Mobileye's June 5 closing of $43.56.

  • The selling stockholder intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 5.25 million shares of Mobileye.

  • Mobileye is not selling shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

  • Mobileye stock has gained close to 30% YTD.

  • Following the sale, Intel will retain about an 88% stake in Mobileye, which it bought in 2018 for $15.3 billion, Bloomberg reports.

  • In April, Mobileye reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 16% year-on-year to $458 million, beating the consensus of $456.72 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beat the consensus of $0.12.

  • Mobileye slashed the FY23 revenue forecast to $2.065 billion - $2.114 billion, down from the prior $2.192 billion - $2.282 billion (consensus $2.25 billion).

  • Price Action: MBLY shares are trading lower by 3.82% at $40.75 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

