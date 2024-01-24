Intel opens massive factory in Rio Rancho

Jan. 24—Intel opened a massive factory in Rio Rancho on Wednesday, where it will manufacture advanced semiconductor packaging technologies.

The company invested $3.5 billion to build the factory, Fab 9.

The site is expected to create 700 permanent jobs, the company previously announced, and more across the state as Intel manufactures its new chip-packaging architecture called "Foveros."

The design is based on stacking computing chips on top of each other to create a compact package for faster computation.

"Today, we celebrate the opening of Intel's first high-volume semiconductor operations and the only U.S. factory producing the world's most advanced packaging solutions at scale," Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel's executive vice president and chief global operations officer, said in a statement. "This cutting-edge technology sets Intel apart and gives our customers real advantages in performance, form factor and flexibility in design applications, all within a resilient supply chain."

Intel has had a presence in Rio Rancho since 1980. The opening of the latest factory makes Rio Rancho the first operational site for mass production of the company's 3D advanced packaging technology.

It also marks a turnaround of sorts. From 2013-2017, Intel's Rio Rancho workforce declined from 3,300 employees to about 1,100 as the company made investments in other states and overseas.

"This investment by Intel underscores New Mexico's continued dedication to bring manufacturing back home to America," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "Intel continues to play a key role in the state's technology landscape and strengthen our workforce, supporting thousands of New Mexico families."