Intel's new PC ads bring back the 'I'm a Mac' guy out of of desperation

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Intel Justin Long PC ad

So it's come to this. Intel, eager to fight back against the overwhelmingly positive reaction to Apple's (very fast!) M1 chips, has unleashed a set of attack ads featuring Justin Long, the former star of Apple's "I'm a Mac" ads. In the new campaign, dubbed "Justin Gets Real," Long pits Macs against some of the more innovative aspects of Windows PCs, like their ability to function as convertible 2-in-1 devices, or the prevalence of touchscreen PCs while Macs are stuck with the (admittedly useless) TouchBar.

These are all good points, to be sure, but reviving your competitor's almost 20-year old ad campaign (the "I'm a Mac" ads started in 2002!) is such an obviously desperate move, I'm shocked nobody at Intel thought twice about this. What makes it worse is that Intel's ads just aren't as catchy and compelling as Apple's: Long spends every commercial touting the benefits of PCs like a Home Shopping Network regular, rather than the hip guy who helped make Macs cool. Basically, Intel is trying to sell you a bullet point of features, whereas Apple knew it had to sell the aspirational vibe of being a Mac user.

Despite giving the M1 Macs glowing reviews, I'm primarily a PC user. I'm more comfortable with Windows, I like to play games, and I appreciate the ingenuity PC makers are bringing to notebooks these days. Intel already has plenty of strong selling points over Apple — so maybe it shouldn't spend so much time reminding people of the competition.

  • Tesla Faces Yet Another NHTSA Probe Over 'Violent Crash' In Detroit

    A “violent crash” involving a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Reuters reported Monday. What Happened: The automobile safety agency in the United States said Monday that it had taken cognizance of the “violent crash that occurred on March 11 in Detroit involving a Tesla and a tractor trailer." NHTSA said it had launched a Special Crash Investigation (SCI) team to probe the crash. Why It Matters: The agency has already formed nearly a dozen SCI teams to look into previous Tesla crashes related to the vehicle’s Autopilot system, noted Reuters. There is no clarity whether the Autopilot was involved in the Detroit accident. The Elon Musk-led automaker is also under investigation in South Korea after a Tesla X crashed into a wall, causing a fatality. See Also: Elon Musk Says Safety 'Primary Design Goal' For Tesla As NHTSA Expands Probe Last month, Tesla agreed to recall 134,951 Model S, X vehicles after the U.S. regulator found issues with the vehicles’ touch screen displays. Musk revealed this weekend that Tesla has been revoking access to its full-self driving software for drivers who have been found to not be paying enough attention to the road. Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2.05% higher at $707.94 on Monday and fell 0.84% in the after-hours trading. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Revokes FSD Beta Access For Driver Who Don't Pay 'Sufficient Attention To The Road'The World's Grumpiest Cat Finds Love — Fetching ,000 In NFT Sale© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Alibaba-Backed Robo Adviser Seeks to Tame China Day Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kelvin Lei and Don Huang spent several months huddled in a corner of a Hong Kong university library, but they weren’t cramming for any exam. Back in 2015, the former DBS Bank Ltd. colleagues were looking to launch their robo-advisory startup and wanted to scrimp on office costs.“We were in the library for nine months,” Lei said in an interview from Hong Kong. “We didn’t have any money.”Today, the robo-services company they developed has more than 130 employees. Aqumon helps people build portfolios of global assets using data science and artificial intelligence. The startup is seeking to raise around $50 million in a Series B financing round this year from investors including banks, venture-capital firms and even sovereign funds.The firm, which offers its services through an app and also via financial institutions, is aiming for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that will value it at at least $1 billion within three to five years, said Lei, the chief executive officer of Magnum Research Ltd., the company behind Aqumon.The entrepreneurs are also planning to further expand beyond Hong Kong into the vast but potentially challenging mainland Chinese market, where automated financial services are still in their infancy. There are no major independent robo advisers in China, according to Z-Ben Advisors Ltd., a Shanghai-based consultancy that tracks China’s asset-management industry. About 15 fund companies, banks and brokerages, and a handful of fintech firms including Ant Group Co., offer the services, it says.Vanguard Group has abandoned plans to seek a mutual fund license in China and will instead focus on building out the robo-adviser platform that it rolled out with Ant last year, it said in a statement.Aqumon’s model of offering longer-term investment strategies tailored to different levels of risk tolerance aligns with the Chinese government’s goals, Lei said. They include avoiding the kind of frenetic trading that led to boom-and-bust cycles like the one in 2015. The app doesn’t provide margin loans.It remains to be seen whether Aqumon’s offering would appeal to Chinese investors. They’ve tended to focus on short-term returns, preferring to trade for themselves based on information gained from media reports, research notes, stock websites and social media rather than entrusting money to professional advisers. Trading accounts held by Chinese individuals reached more than 181 million as of February, more than 99% of all accounts, according to China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp.At the same time, the fate of robo-advisers in the U.S. and Europe sounds a warning. Many services struggled after being all the rage among Wall Street banks just several years earlier. UBS Group AG shut down its SmartWealth robo adviser in 2018, while Investec Plc closed its service a year later. Like other big players, UBS now offers a robo-human hybrid service.Those that have tasted success include Betterment in the U.S., which has about $21 billion in assets under management, according to its website. Those with the biggest user bases, like Intuit Inc.’s budget tracker and planner Mint, often focus on general education rather than investment advice.China’s crackdown on the fintech industry is another potential headwind. Regulators have been clamping down on smaller companies to reduce financial risk as well as larger ones like Jack Ma’s Ant.Still, Lei said recent talks with regulators in Hong Kong and China have left him feeling optimistic. Aqumon has applied for a fund investment advisory license to operate in China, he said. It plans to increase the number of employees to 200 by the end of 2022, while opening a Shanghai office this month and a Beijing one later this year.The company -- which Lei refers to as “Quant Monster” after Japanese media franchise Pokemon, which is short for Pocket Monsters -- will cater to China’s general public rather than just the wealthiest individuals, he said. It’s particularly targeting people aged 25 to 40.Nicole Wong, a lawyer in Hong Kong, downloaded the app in January. After assessing her risk level as moderate, it recommended five equity exchange-traded funds and three bond ETFs. Her portfolio rose as much as 5% before fluctuating amid the recent market volatility.“They provided a gateway for people to jump on the investment train,” Wong said. “They simplified something that could be quite complicated for the general public.”Aqumon, which counts the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund as one of its largest shareholders, charges advisory fees on client assets, usually from 0.4% to 0.8%, and commissions on securities trading.In the short term, the biggest challenge is getting the license, Lei said. “But in the longer term it’s still client education,” he said. “They need to learn about asset allocation, passive investment and they need to raise their tolerance of volatility.”The global stock market surge last year sent many first-time traders flocking to apps operated by Futu Holdings Ltd., Up Fintech Holding Ltd. and Webull Financial, created by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. alumnus Wang Anquan.But investors may shift away from active equity strategies in the turbulent market this year, leaving an opportunity for robo advisers, said Ivan Shi, head of research at Z-Ben. The CSI 300 Index’s recent slump, dragged down by losses for once-high-flying stocks like Kweichow Moutai Co., has taken the benchmark gauge down more than 12% from a February high.“People are not really able to tell if a robo-advisory portfolio has any long-term benefits,” he said. “If this year we see continued or larger volatility in the market, then different types of robo-advisory portfolios can probably deliver better returns.”But Shi noted that robo advisers underperformed active equity strategies last year in a pilot program by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.Still, Lei says Aqumon aims to increase its assets under management to 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) over the next three to five years. The company declined to provide its current AUM, saying it’s sensitive information for a startup. The market for robo advisers in China could have over $660 billion in assets under management next year from more than 100 million users, Accenture Plc estimated in a report.It’s the ideal timing for us to “promote our best strategies to investors in China,” Lei said. The regulators “want to make the market become more healthy and more regulated. I think we’re in a very good position.”(Updates with Vanguard plan to focus on building out robo-adviser joint venture in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Volkswagen's shares surged more than 9% on Tuesday, lifting its market value towards $150 billion as the world's second-largest carmaker gave more details about its ambitious expansion in electric driving. A day after unveiling plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe, the German company said it aimed to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles this year. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.

    Young investors plan to use their COVID-19 relief payments to buy stocks, according to a recent survey from Deutsche Bank.

    The White House will propose $1 trillion worth of new taxes, according to Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy and political strategy at Evercore ISI and the former director of economic and domestic policy for then Vice President Joe Biden.

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Bill Gross, the co-founder of fixed income investment company Pacific Management Co., said he managed to book a profit of about $10 million from the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) trading frenzy earlier this year. What Happened: The legendary billionaire investor said in an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg Television that he initially sold call options on GameStop at strike prices of $150 and $200, and lost $10 million as the stock surged amid a rally fueled by retail traders. However, he managed to book a profit of $10 million and exited the trade when the videogame retailer’s shares finally tumbled. The erstwhile bond king said he is still selling call options on the GameStop stock at $250 and $300, noting that the volatility is super high and is a “perfect opportunity for option sellers, not buyers.” See Also: GameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock Market Why It Matters: Shares of GameStop and other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) skyrocketed in January as retail traders belonging to the Reddit Investor forum r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. GameStop and some other meme stocks such as Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) and AMC Entertainment Holdings continued to see strong retail investor interest even on Tuesday amid speculation small investors will invest funds from upcoming stimulus checks into the equity markets. Meanwhile, GameStop analyst Curtis Nagle said in a note last week that the company’s shares remain “very detached from fundamentals”. He also said that the recent surge in GameStop’s shares could be due to rising expectations for the company to adopt a digital business model led by major shareholder Ryan Cohen. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Price Action: GameStop shares closed 5.4% lower on Tuesday at $208.17. Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAMC Could Be Getting Up To 10% On Film-Rental Fees From WarnerMedia, Says AnalystAMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are going to take a sharp dive as interest rates rise in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander told CNBC on Tuesday. What Happened: Lekander has a short position on the Tesla stock and is bullish on German automaker Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). The market value of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company jumped to over $800 billion in January, before dropping to less than $600 billion in February and is now up again at about $649.7 billion. Lekander believes there is an opportunity for incumbents to make a comeback in 2021. “There are a few golden nuggets, which I think are going to be long-term winners,” Lekander told CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe. “But in the short term, my guess if I’m right on the macro call that interest rates go up and the market wakes up to (the fact that) the incumbents are not as badly positioned as they think, then yes, I think Tesla is going down.” Drawing comparisons with the dot-com boom of 1999, he pointed out how Cisco Systems Inc (NYSE: CSCO), a poster child in 2000 has a much higher market value today than it had then. “It didn’t stop it from going down 80% first,” Lekander said. Why It Matters: Earlier this week, Volkswagen revealed plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand charging infrastructure for electric vehicles as it aims to overtake Tesla in the race to speed up mass adoption of electric vehicles. UBS analysts earlier this month said Volkswagen will emerge as a prime rival to Tesla by 2025 in the EV segment over newer EV-exclusive rivals like Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) or Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV). Price Action: Tesla shares were down 0.5% at $673.25 in early pre-market trading session on Wednesday. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLyft 'On The Precipice Of A Demand Snapback:' Why Wedbush Sees Further Upside In 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.