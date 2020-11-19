U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

Intel made a high-end reference design laptop for small brands to copy

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Intel is expanding its line of NUC (Next Unit of Computing) systems with its latest laptop reference design. Its partners will be able to sell the NUC M15 with their own branding and configurations. The laptop kit could give smaller brands another way to take on big hitters like Dell and HP.

While pricing will be up to Intel's partners, the company told The Verge the M15 will likely sell for between $1,000 and $1,500, depending on the specs. It should be available early next year.

The laptop includes an 11th-gen Core i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 processor with Iris Xe integrated graphics, and a standard or touchscreen 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display. You can opt for 8GB or 16GB of RAM, though you won't be able to upgrade the memory later. Intel says the 73 watt-hour battery should provide up to 16 hours of use on a single charge.

The M15 boasts dual Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 Type-C ports (either of which you can use for charging), a pair of USB-A 10Gbps ports, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, but no SD card reader. It weighs 3.64 pounds and it's 0.59 inches thick.

The system also includes an LED light bar that glows blue when you're using the Windows Alexa app — the M15 has four built-in microphones that can detect your voice from across a room. The laptop's webcam is compatible with Windows Hello, so it can use facial recognition for logins.

The NUC line is best known for mini-desktop PCs. However, this isn't the first laptop Intel has made under the NUC umbrella and supplied to smaller brands. It pulled a similar trick with the MAG-15 gaming laptop in 2019. Intel told The Verge it's likely to make more NUC laptops for brands to sell.

    Stocks have turned up since the end of October, buoyed by an election that may offer stability and by news that effective vaccines for the novel coronavirus are closer than we had dared to think. The quick market shifts are enough to make investors dizzy – or at least, to get them looking to the experts to make sense of the financial landscape.In times like these, the legends can offer some guidance. We are referring to the people that transformed the way we play the investing game, namely Ken Griffin.Ken Griffin has a talent for math and finance. Since he started stock trading from his Harvard dorm back in 1987, Griffin has built up a personal fortune of more than $15 billion – and made a reputation on Wall Street as a giant in the hedge world. While he is personally reclusive, his investment decisions remain public, and following Ken Griffin’s stock choices makes a viable investment strategy.Griffin notes the market fall last winter, and describes the general rebound since March as “a macro trader’s dream.” Looking at the election, he sees the results as a net positive for the markets. Divided government, he believes, along with a narrower Democrat majority, will empower the centrists and help avoid “crippling” tax increases. With this in mind, we wanted to take a closer look at three stocks Griffin's fund Citadel picked up recently. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we learned that each one boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and massive upside potential.Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)First up we have Kadmon, which focuses on developing drug treatments for immune disorders and fibrotic diseases, and like many clinical research companies, the investment point here is all about potential rather than earnings. Kadmon has two drugs in the pipeline – Belumosudil (KD025), which is in late-stage testing as a treatment for chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) and systemic sclerosis; and the experimental KD033, which is being investigated as an immunotherapy for cancerous tumors.A New Drug Application (NDA) has been submitted to FDA for Belumosudil in cGVHD, and is currently under review. Meanwhile, a phase 2 systemic sclerosis study continues to enroll and a small open label Phase 2 study is expected to start in 1Q21. Furthermore, KD033 is currently in Phase 1 study in metastatic and/or locally advanced solid tumors.An active pipeline – especially one in which the drug candidates are advancing steadily – is sure to attract investor attention. Among the fans is Ken Griffin. 924,309 shares were bought up by Citadel in Q3, with the total position now landing at 6,587,531 shares. The position is valued at more than $24 million.Covering the stock for Mizuho, analyst Mara Goldstein noted, “Belumosudil, a novel ROCK2 inhibitor, successfully completed a pivotal program (ROCKSTAR) in chronic graft versus host disease and a submission to the FDA has been initiated. We see this indication as generating U.S. revenue of $628 mln in 2030, which is not fully appreciated in KDMN's valuation, in our view […] We also see potential opportunity from additional indications and other candidates holding valuation inflection potential.”To this end, Goldstein rates KDMN a Buy along with a $13 price target. This target conveys Goldstein's confidence in KDMN ability to climb 246% from current levels. (To watch Goldstein’s track record, click here)Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 4, in fact, have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, the message is clear: KDMN is a Strong Buy. Given the $13.75 average price target, shares could skyrocket 266% in the next year. (See KDMN stock analysis on TipRanks)K12, Inc. (LRN)Next on our list of Griffin picks is K12, a company in the education management organization niche – or in other words, a provider of school curricula and educational resources designed for online learnings as an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar school systems. K12 was founded in 2000, but has come into its own during the corona crisis of 2020, when social lockdown policies shunted students toward homeschool and online venues.The numbers show it, as far as they can. K12 reported Q3 (FY Q1) revenue of $371 million, up 37% from the prior quarter and an even more impressive 44.3% year-over-year. The company’s general education business accounted for $313.8 million of that total, and was up 34.4% year-over-year. EPS jumped 150% sequentially, from 12 cents in Q2 to 30 cents in Q3.Clearly, Griffin understood K12’s potential in the current environment, as he purchased 447,703 shares of LRN during the third quarter. Griffin now owns over 496,000 shares of the company, and this holding is worth almost $11.9 million.Taking a bullish stance on this stock is analyst Alexander Paris, of Barrington. Paris writes, “Management is cautiously optimistic it can grow as it focuses on student retention (which has consistently improved over the last several years) and its career learning initiatives… investors have been drawn to its robust distance learning model and see potential upside from COVID-19 driving demand for its services over the intermediate to longer term.”In line with these comments, Paris rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy). His price target of $60 shows his confidence in a 150% upside for the coming year. (To watch Paris’ track record, click here)Once again, this is a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating, supported by 4 recent analyst reviews. The shares have an average price target of $49.33, suggesting a 106% upside from the trading price of $24. (See K12 stock analysis on TipRanks)Overstock (OSTK)Overstock is an online retailer that got its start in the wake of the dot.com bubble twenty years ago; ironically, it started as an e-commerce company selling off the inventory assets of failed e-commerce companies. Today, Overstock is still involved in the closeout segment, but also sells new goods in the bedding, furniture, and home décor niches. In the most recent quarter, Overstock beat the estimates on earnings and revenues. EPS was expected at a 22-cent loss, but came in at a profit of 50 cents. On the top line, revenue grew 110% year-over-year to reach $731.7 million. Obviously, Overstock has benefitted from the corona pandemic pushing more retail online, and OSTK shares have benefitted, too. The stock is up an astronomical 707% year-to-date, even after slipping significantly from its late-August peak value.A discount retailer with a strong online presence is a clear opportunity in the current climate, and Griffin took advantage of it. His new position is OSTK totals 110.281 shares, currently valued at $6.3 million. Writing for Piper Sandler, 5-star analyst Peter Keith notes, “[T]rends in Q4 "remain strong", suggesting to us that continuing ~100% growth in the qtr is quite possible. New customer growth was +141% y/y, and OSTK saw sequential improvement in its new customer repeat purchase rate.”The analyst concluded, "Valuation at <1.0x NTM EV/S looks very cheap to us, especially considering that a ~$490M net cash position, representing ~18% of market cap. We would be aggressive buyers of the stock at current levels."Keith gives OSTK an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $140 price target implies a 145% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Keith’s track record, click here)All in all, Overstock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 4 Buys and 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $57.10 and the $101 average price target suggests it has a 76% one-year growth potential. (See OSTK stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Investors who owned stocks in the last three years have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return since May 22, 2017 is 61%.On that day in history, Malaysian carrier Malindo Air flew the world's first Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 Max commercial flight.Boeing's 737 Max Headache: Boeing investors had high hopes for the 737 Max, but it didn't take long for red flags to appear.On the day of the first 737 Max flight back in 2017, Boeing shares were trading at around $184.Boeing shares soared in the first year the 737 Max was in operation, peaking at around $394 in October 2018 -- around the time of the first Max crash.On Oct. 29, 2018, Lion Air flight 610 went down in the Java Sea, killing 189 passengers and crew members. At the time, investors likely saw the crash as an isolated incident. Boeing shares initially dropped back to $296.61 following the crash before ripping back up to an all-time high of $446.01 in early 2019.On March 10, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed, killing another 157 people. Three days later, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration officially grounded the 737 Max on safety concerns.Despite the grounding, Boeing shares initially held up relatively well. The stock drifted lower throughout 2019, but stayed above $320 heading into 2020.Boeing In 2020 And Beyond: Boeing was trading at around $350 in early 2020 prior to the COVID-19 market crash, which sent Boeing shares into a spiral. The stock tumbled all the way to $89, and Boeing announced it was suspending its dividend and share buybacks due to the crisis.Air travel rates plummeted more than 95%, and Boeing's customers were forced to cancel orders, significantly shrinking the company's backlog. On Nov. 18, the FAA finally cleared the 737 Max to fly again, but the pandemic rages on.The 737 Max era has been a major disappointment for Boeing investors so far. In fact, $1,000 invested in Boeing stock on the day of the first 737 Max commercial flight in 2017 would be worth about $1,240 today, assuming reinvested dividends.Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more struggles for Boeing in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 23 analysts covering the stock is $174, suggesting 18.9% downside from current levels.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * After Nearly 2 Years, FAA Says Boeing's 737 Max Can Carry Passengers And Fly Again * Boeing Option Trader Bets M On 10% More Upside(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    China's holdings of US government debt have fallen to their lowest level since February 2017, following a fifth successive month of net US Treasury sales in September, according to a US government report.China sold US$6.22 million of US Treasury securities in September, lowering its total holdings to US$1.062 billion, according to the latest monthly Treasury International Capital (TIC) report from the US Department of the Treasury.Analysts cautioned that the reduction in China's US Treasury holdings was not necessarily a sign it was reducing its overall US dollar-denominated securities holdings, since it could buy other assets such as stocks or corporate bonds instead.Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.Nevertheless, while reducing its holdings of US debt, China has been on a buying spree of Japanese government bonds this year.According to data from the Japanese Ministry of Finance, China snapped up 27.7 billion yen (US$2.7 billion) worth of Japanese debt in September, resulting in 2.4 trillion yen of purchases over the first nine months in the year, up 73 per cent from the same period in 2019.China lost its status as the largest foreign holder of US Treasury securities to Japan more than a year ago, in the midst of a bitter trade war between the two superpowers that some speculate could descend into an all-out financial war.Ongoing discussions among Chinese academics have suggested that Beijing's ongoing rotation of its US$3.14 trillion foreign exchange reserves could point to further shedding of as much as 20 per cent of its remaining US Treasury holdings.This could be a move to insulate itself from tensions with Washington, including the risks of US financial sanctions and the potential seizure of Chinese assets in the US, according to ongoing discussions among Chinese academics.China will "gradually decrease its holdings of US debt to about US$800 billion under normal circumstances", Xi Junyang, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, was quoted as saying in September by the Global Times, which operates under the official People's Daily, the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece.China does not publish the composition of its current foreign exchange reserves, nor a detailed account of how much US dollar-denominated assets it owns, as it considers the information to be a state secret.The latest available official data showed that the share of US dollar assets in China's foreign exchange reserves dropped to 58 per cent at the end of 2015 from 79 per cent in 1995.How the US uses the dollar payments system to impose sanctions on a global scaleGuan Tao, chief global economist at Bank of China Securities, said it would be inappropriate to interpret the reduction of foreign investors' holdings of US debt as a decline in the status of the US dollar.Foreign investors may reduce their investments in US government debt but increase the allocation of other US-based financial assets. And while the Chinese government may be a net seller of US dollar assets, the private sector may still be net purchasers, Guan said.In the face of a retreat in foreign purchases over the past decade, the appetite among home grown buyers - from US mutual funds and pension plans to the Federal Reserve - is crucial to the US$20.4 trillion market.Due to the large increase in US government spending to offset the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Washington is on track to issue an unprecedented US$5 trillion in net new debt in 2020 to plug its exploding budget deficit.US president-elect Joe Biden has called on the US Congress to pass another US$2.4 trillion stimulus bill to shore up the economy in the face of the recent sharp increase in virus infections in the country, though new legislation is unlikely until early next year.The Treasury's record US$27 billion 20-year bond sale this week was greeted with soft demand that sent yields in secondary market trading higher.Meanwhile, global investors are reconfiguring their global portfolios to give Chinese securities a much greater role, with China set to be the only major economy to report positive economic growth for 2020.On Wednesday, China's Ministry of Finance's sale of 4 billion euro (US$4.74 billion) in euro-denominated sovereign bonds received an enthusiastic response, with strong participation coming from long-term investors in Europe and the US.A survey by HSBC Qianhai Securities showed 62 per cent of top international institutional investors and large corporations plan to increase their China portfolio allocations, by an average of 24.5 per cent in the next 12 months.﻿"The international appetite for access to Chinese financial markets is at an all-time high," said Justin Chan, head of Greater China, global markets at HSBC. "A steady stream of developments, from index inclusion to the Stock and Bond Connect schemes is opening this market like never before, and yield hungry investors from across the world are piling in."This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2020 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2020. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

    Once upon a time (way back in early 2019), Aurora Cannabis (ACB) was a dominant force in Canadian cannabis. Boasting a massive "cultivation footprint" -- hundreds of thousands of square feet of growing space producing hundreds of tons of weed per year -- Aurora controlled 20% of the mass market Canadian cannabis. And yet, Aurora could not seem to turn a profit. It lost $224 million in fiscal 2019 and then $2.4 billion in fiscal 2020.Hoping to stem the tide of these losses Aurora began focusing its efforts on selling premium marijuana blends at higher profit margins. That obviously didn't work, so in 2019 it shifted its strategy back to targeting the "value segment" -- the mass market -- which also didn't work. So lately, Aurora has begun refocusing yet again on premium blends.And how is that working out? Here's a clue: In the first quarter of its fiscal 2021 (reported last week), Aurora suffered: * a 10% decline in quarterly sales to $51 million * a net loss of $81 million * and $93 million in negative free cash flow.Sound like it might be time for another business model reset? According to GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson, that's exactly what's likely to happen at Aurora Cannabis. Johnson observes that when calculated in Canadian dollars, Aurora's fiscal Q1 2021 revenues of C$67.8 million actually exceeded analyst expectations for C$63.9 million. However, the company suffered an "acute bottom line-miss" when it reported losing C$0.93 -- more than twice the C$0.46 that analysts had expected it to lose. Cash burn also accelerated -- up nearly 50% sequentially to C$124.3 million.Despite this massively bad quarter, Johnson notes that the apparent electoral victory of Joe Biden as U.S. President-elect has investors betting on U.S. marijuana legalization to turn around the fortunes of the marijuana industry. So far, the month of November alone has sent Aurora Cannabis stock up nearly 73%, and in Johnson's view, there's just one way to play this marijuana stock rally:Sell. Or even, sell short \-- because this stock is going to $0, says Johnson. (To watch Johnson's track record, click here)There are at least three good reasons to follow this advice, according to the analyst. The first, obviously, is that Aurora Cannabis can't quite seem to figure out what it wants to be when it grows up -- but whatever that is, it's almost certain to be a company that loses money hand over fist. One reason for this is that the oversupply of mass market marijuana, it seems, has "recently shift[ed] to the premium segment where everyone is now focused, [such that] the high-end space [that Aurora once again favors] now has a problem," too.Even worse for all marijuana investors, though -- not just Aurora Cannabis -- Johnson thinks they're entirely misreading the legislative situation surrounding cannabis. For one thing, "US Federal nationalization" ([sic] -- pretty sure he means "legalization") -- is "highly unlikely" even under a President Biden, with the U.S. Senate still firmly in Republican hands.And second, even if marijuana legalization does get passed in the United States, "barring a change in Canadian national law," says Johnson, "ACB cannot legally operate" in the United States.Aurora Cannabis stock, it seems, just can't seem to catch a break. And at a valuation of "nearly 750x FY21E," maybe it doesn't deserve to, according to Johnson. How does Johnson's bearish stance weigh up against the word of the Street? It appears other voices are not willing to bet on the cannabis player either. Aurora Cannabis currently has a Hold consensus rating based on 0 Buys, 12 Holds, and 3 Sells. At $7.39, the average price target suggests shares will stay range bound for the foreseeable future. (See Aurora Cannabis stock analysis on TipRanks).To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Oil stocks have traditionally been a good spot for investors to find high dividend yields. The decline in oil demand and production in 2020 has sent shares of oil stocks lower, creating higher dividend yields.The question could be whether the dividends are sustainable. Here's a look at three dividend oil stocks for investors to consider.ExxonMobil: One of the largest oil companies in the U.S. and world is Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM).The company's dividend yield hit 10% in September, with shares down significantly in 2020. Shares yield 9% and could be a long-term bet on a recovery in oil prices -- and Exxon's history of raising dividends.The company has seen revenue fall from $197.8 billion to $135 billion for the first nine months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2020. The company reported a net loss of 18 cents per share in the third quarter, which was down from the prior year's profit of 68 cents a share, but an improvement on the 70-cent loss in the second quarter.Exxon Mobil's dividend yield was 5.8%, 7.9% and 7.9% at the time of the first three quarterly payouts in 2020.In 2019, the quarterly dividend yields were all 5% or less. Analysts have questioned whether the company can keep paying out high dividends.The company maintained its quarterly payout of 87 cents for the current quarter when some believed it would be cut.Related Link: Stock Wars: Exxon Mobil Vs. Nextera, A Battle Of Old Vs/ New In EnergyChevron: Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) are down 28% in 2020. The company now has a dividend yield of 6%.The company reported a loss of $207 million in the third quarter, but showed improvements with capital spending down 48% and operating expenses down 12% year-over-year.Chevron's year-to-date revenue is $69.6 billion, down from $105.3 billion in the prior year.The acquisition of Noble Energy closed in October, which Chevron said will strengthen the company's portfolio.A joint venture for renewable natural gas, CalBioGas, also started production in the third quarter, which could be a growth area for investors to watch.Chevron typically raises its dividend for the start of every year, which means the next quarterly report will be the one where investors are watching for a dividend raise, cut or the status quo. Kinder Morgan: The largest energy infrastructure firm in the S&P 500 is Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI). The company is tied to the prices of oil and natural gas. Kinder Morgan owns 83,000 miles of pipelines and has 147 terminals that help transport natural gas, gasoline, oil and CO2.Third-quarter revenue for Kinder Morgan was $2.9 billion compared to $3.2 billion in the prior year period. Earnings per share were 21 cents in the third quarter compared to 22 cents in the prior year.Kinder Morgan cut its dividend in 2016, but have been raising it every year since to the current 26.25 cents per quarter. "Once we have completed our 2021 budget process, the board will determine the fourth quarter 2020 dividend and our dividend policy for 2021," the company said in its third-quarter earnings release.Shares of Kinder Morgan are down 34% in 2020. While some oil stocks have rallied in the last month, Kinder Morgan shares are up 9%.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Joyy Plummets On Muddy Waters Short Report, Fraud Claims * Arrival, An EV Bus Maker That Rivals Rivian, Going Public Via SPAC(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Wall Street legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) filed its 13F form this week, revealing that Buffett has continued to reduce his exposure to a number of large U.S. banks.The lone exception to Buffett's bank selling in the third quarter was Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), which Buffett was buying.Bank of America is Berkshire's second-largest holding, and the stock's 14.1% gain in the last month has made it one of Berkshire's top performers.Roughly nine years ago when Buffett first invested in Bank of America, the company was in hot water.Bank Of America's Buffett Bailout: Bank of America and other big U.S. banks were at the epicenter of the financial crisis back in 2008 and 2009.Among the banks that survived the crisis, Bank of America was one of the hardest hit. In fact, Bank of America shares dropped as low as $2.53 in early 2009 as investors questioned whether the company could avoid bankruptcy or total nationalization.Fortunately for them, by the end of 2009 Bank of America had announced it would repay the $45 billion in bailout money it received from the U.S. government in its entirety. The stock started the 2010s back above $15.However, the Eurozone debt crisis in 2011 sent shares tumbling back down to as low as $5.13.Related Link: Here's How Much Investing ,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth TodayAt the time, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan insisted the bank had plenty of capital and didn't need an infusion from Buffett. He convinced Moynihan that a deal with Berkshire would stabilize the bank's stock price, boost investor sentiment and also pad the bank's cash position during a difficult period.Buffett ended up investing $5 billion in preferred Bank of America stock redeemable at a 5% premium and paying a 5% annual dividend. In addition, Buffett received warrants to buy 700 million shares of Bank of America common stock at a price of $7.14 anytime within the next 10 years.Right off the bat, Buffett was earning $300 million per year in dividends from his preferred shares. He waited until 2017 to exercise the warrants to buy shares of common stock at the $7.14 price. By the end of 2017, those shares were worth $20 billion, three times the size of his initial investment.At the time of the Buffett bailout, Bank of America shares were trading at around $7.65. By late 2012, Bank of America was trading back above $10. After a volatile decade of trading, Bank of America hit its post-Great Recession high of $35.72 in December 2019.BofA In 2020, Beyond: Bank of America shares dropped to $17.95 in March during the coronavirus sell-off, but have since recovered to above $27.Buffett has made a fortune on his initial investment, but he's still buying the stock. In the third quarter alone, Buffett added 85 million shares to his stake, which is now valued at about $24.3 billion.Bank of America investors who bought the day of the Buffett investment back in 2011 didn't get the same sweet deal Buffett got, but they've still done pretty well over the years.In fact, $1,000 worth of Bank of America stock bought on the day of the Buffett investment in 2011 would be worth about $4,081 today, assuming reinvested dividends.Looking ahead, analysts are expecting minimal gains for Bank of America in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 24 analysts who cover the stock is $28, suggesting 1.4% upside.Photo by Tony Webster via Wikimedia. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

