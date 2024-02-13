As Intel prompts growth, Licking Memorial eyes expanding into western Licking County

Licking Memorial Health Systems President and CEO Rob Montagnese shares updates about the health system during a quarterly breakfast Tuesday at the hospital.

The emergence of Intel and other investments in western Licking County have the local hospital system analyzing how they can serve that growth.

Residents in western Licking County are used to going west into Franklin County for shopping, entertainment and work, Licking Memorial President and CEO Rob Montagnese said. Licking Memorial has to work harder so people realize it's an option. It's why the health system is making a concentrated effort to expand beyond it's existing programs and Pataskala Health Campus near Broad Street.

"We want Licking Countians to feel like this is their hospital — because it is — and whether you live in western Licking County, eastern, southern, central, Newark, this is your community hospital," he said. "You're going to get comparable or better service than you would get at larger facilities right here at your community hospital."

During an event in 2023, Montagnese said Licking Memorial purchased 100 acres in Jersey Township for $10 million. In an interview after an event last week, he said the hospital system bought 21 acres of St. Albans Township land, southeast of Hazelton-Etna and Jersey Mill roads, and just north of Ohio 161. The health system is also interested in a couple of smaller parcels nearby, he said.

Licking Memorial now plans to sell the Jersey Township property, which is immediately south of Worthington Road, northwest of Patterson Road, midway between Mink Street and Ohio 310.

Montagnese said the Jersey Township property was bigger than the health system needed, and it wasn't in the spot officials hoped for. The St. Albans land became available, and Licking Memorial moved forward with the purchase. The hospital paid $3.3 million, and the land transferred Nov. 3, according to the Licking County Auditor's website.

Licking Memorial does not have plans for the site yet, Montagnese said.

"That, I don't want to say halted our planning, but it obviously changes when you have a different piece of property that you're now trying to lay out what services, what buildings will go where," he said. "I would expect to have something more specific as this year develops."

Montagnese shared that Licking Memorial has opened a clinic at Licking Heights High School in Pataskala. It's the first clinic the health system has opened inside a school, and it serves not only the staff and students but the whole community, he said.

Licking Memorial opened that clinic, in part, because of the growth of western Licking County, and the hospital system is mindful of the increasing diversity of the southwest corner of the county, Montagnese said.

"Part of that was recognizing that we would have to be aware and receptive and understand various cultures because there's a Nepalese population, a Bhutanese population, and so certainly our providers are aware of that," he said. "We are certainly opening our arms to anybody in that community that needs health care."

While it's an exciting time in Licking County, with Intel and other tech giants building facilities, Montagnese said in an interview that there are still staffing needs at established Licking County businesses and organizations.

"We can't forget all the industries that have been in this community for, in our case, 125-plus years," he said. "I think locally, once again, OSU Newark, COTC do a great job with that."

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking Memorial eyes expanding into western Licking County with Intel