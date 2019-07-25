Intel (INTC) reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Thursday that beat analysts’ expectations on the top and bottom line. Here are the important numbers from the report:

Revenue: $16.5 billion versus $15.67 billion expected

Adjusted earnings per share: $1.06 versus $0.89 expected

The is the first quarterly report since CEO Bob Swan slashed Intel's quarterly and full-year guidance in Q1.

The report also comes after Swan revealed that Intel is offloading its mobile modem division. In an interview with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer, Swan explained that the company didn't see a way to profitability for the business.

Intel confirmed that it’s selling the division to Apple (AAPL) for as much as $1 billion.

More from Dan:

Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com; follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn,YouTube, and reddit.