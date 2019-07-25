U.S. Markets closed

Intel beats on top and bottom line, as sets $1B deal with Apple

Daniel Howley
Technology Editor

Intel (INTC) reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Thursday that beat analysts’ expectations on the top and bottom line. Here are the important numbers from the report:

  • Revenue: $16.5 billion versus $15.67 billion expected

  • Adjusted earnings per share: $1.06 versus $0.89 expected

The is the first quarterly report since CEO Bob Swan slashed Intel's quarterly and full-year guidance in Q1.

The report also comes after Swan revealed that Intel is offloading its mobile modem division. In an interview with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer, Swan explained that the company didn't see a way to profitability for the business.

Intel confirmed that it’s selling the division to Apple (AAPL) for as much as $1 billion.

