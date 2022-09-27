U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,647.29
    -7.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,134.99
    -125.82 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,829.50
    +26.58 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,662.51
    +6.63 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.52
    +1.81 (+2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,635.90
    +2.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    -0.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9595
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0725
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8570
    +0.1770 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,080.16
    -85.99 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.90
    -21.24 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Intel and Samsung show off a fun but impractical 'slidable' PC

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Intel

In between a few expected annoucements, Intel found time to share a surprise at its Innovation 2022 conference. After Samsung Display CEO JS Choi joined him on stage, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger showed off a concept “slidable” PC that featured an extendable OLED screen. By pulling on the edge of the prototype, Gelsinger made its 13-inch display turn into a 17-inch one. Put another way, the prototype went from being about the size of a large tablet like the iPad Pro to a small monitor.

“We’re announcing the world’s first 17-inch slidable display for PCs,” Choi told the audience. “This device will satisfy various needs for a larger screen and portability as well.” Samsung Display has been working on slidable OLED displays for a few years. The company showed off a prototype last year. Gelsinger called the concept PC a demonstration of what is possible to do with OLED display technology and a flexible plastic substrate. However, don’t expect the device he showed off to make it to market anytime soon, if at all.

