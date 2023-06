Intel in talks to be anchor investor in Arm IPO - source

(Reuters) - Intel is in talks with SoftBank Group Corp's Arm to be an anchor investor in the chip designer's initial public offering (IPO), a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Arm plans to sell its shares on Nasdaq later this year, seeking to raise between $8 billion and $10 billion, Reuters reported earlier in April.

Arm's designs are used in the manufacturing of chips made by most of the world's major semiconductor companies, including Intel, AMD, Nvidia and Qualcomm. It was not immediately clear what impact any IPO investment by one or more of those companies would have on Arm's commercial relationships.

The chip designer had filed with regulators confidentially for a U.S. stock market listing in April, setting the stage for this year's largest IPO.

Arm and Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has been corrected to clarify that Arm is a chip designer, not a chip maker, in paragraphs 1 and 4)

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in New York and Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)