Intel Voices Plans To Restructure Manufacturing Business, Bumble's BFF App, Spirit AeroSystems To Stop Work At Kansas Plant Amid Workers Strike: Today's Top Stories

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in favor of recommending the use of RSV vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE ) and GSK plc (NYSE: GSK ) for older adults.

The panel didn't go so far as to recommend it for everyone in the age group, citing that patients should first talk to their doctor, partly because the studies didn't enroll many people at the highest risk for severe disease.