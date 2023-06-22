Intel Voices Plans To Restructure Manufacturing Business, Bumble's BFF App, Spirit AeroSystems To Stop Work At Kansas Plant Amid Workers Strike: Today's Top Stories
Reuters
Intel's Manufacturing Overhaul: Aims for Second Largest Foundry Spot with Projected Revenue Over $20B
Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) has had an eventful week so far, enlightening investors with significant turnaround updates.
On Wednesday, the company voiced plans to restructure its manufacturing business, likely to work like a separate unit and begin to generate a margin.
The chipmaker neither disclosed any timeline for the restructuring nor named a new external customer for the business as part of its foundry services.
Airbus Eyes Controlling A220 Jet Costs Amid Pricing Pressure From Suppliers
Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) reportedly plans to control the costs of its loss-making A220 jet while supporting its supply chain.
The company is trying to reduce the production costs of its smallest jet but is grappling with pricing pressure from suppliers in the broader industry.
The latest news follows Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) CEO Dave Calhoun's recent statement at the Bernstein conference, where he reportedly said that the company's progress on resolving supply chain problems has been "frustratingly slow."
European Drug Authority Raises Thyroid Cancer Safety Signal For Novo Nordisk Drugs, Including Hyped Semaglutide
The EU's drugs watchdog, the European Medicines Agency, recently raised a thyroid cancer safety signal for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) drugs, including the much talked semaglutide used in Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss.
The safety signal indicates the EMA's monitoring of potential adverse events related to approved drugs but does not establish causation between the medicine and reported adverse events.
Benzinga
Spirit AeroSystems To Stop Work At Kansas Plant As Workers Vote To Strike
In response to the strike decision by Spirit AeroSystems employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace (IAM) Workers, factory production will be suspended before the contract expires.
Spirit AeroSystems Inc is a subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR).
The plant produces 70% of Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) narrow-body aircraft and defense and business jet structures.
Accenture Shares Fall After Reporting Underwhelming Q3 Earnings
Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) shares are trading lower Thursday after it reported third-quarter results.
The company reported third-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 3% year-over-year to $16.57 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $16.56 billion.
New bookings increased by 2% Y/Y to $17.2 billion. Consulting revenues decreased by 4% Y/Y to $8.69 billion, and Managed Services revenues increased by 10% Y/Y to $7.87 billion.
Adjusted EPS of $3.19 beat the consensus of $3.04. Adjusted operating margin was 16.3%, an expansion of 20 bps. The gross margin expanded by 50 bps to 33.4%.
Lordstown Motors Founder Relinquishes His Remaining Stake
Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares are trading higher after founder Steve Burns relinquished his remaining stake in the company.
The former CEO offloaded 581,000 shares on May 23 for an average price of 27 cents apiece, just before the startup executed a reverse stock split.
He sold another 200,000 shares for $3.74 each on May 24 and his remaining 591,752 shares for $4.99 on June 16.
Burns, who resigned as CEO in 2021 after the board found proof of inaccurate preorder statements, has sold about $66 million of stock through mid-June.
RSV Vaccines from Pfizer and GSK Gain CDC Advisory Committee's Favor for Older Adults
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in favor of recommending the use of RSV vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) for older adults.
The panel didn't go so far as to recommend it for everyone in the age group, citing that patients should first talk to their doctor, partly because the studies didn't enroll many people at the highest risk for severe disease.
Wall Street Journal
Activist Investor Pressures NRG Energy To Change CEO
NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) is facing pressure from the activist investor Elliott Investment Management for expelling its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mauricio Gutierrez.
Elliott is reportedly talking to potential candidates for replacing NRG CEO and other top executives.
Last month, Elliott acquired a 13% economic interest (around $1 billion) in the company and stated its motive to restructure the board and initiate cost-saving measures and a strategic review of Vivint, the home services unit of the company.
SCMP
Alibaba's Post-Reshuffle Strategy - Emphasizing the Role of Small Businesses Amid Economic Slowdown
A day after its major management overhaul, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) President Chen Long emphasized the growing importance of small businesses and merchants.
He advocated a strategic business pivot formed by its founder Jack Ma.
Long reminded Alibaba's continued focus on small business as the backbone of its platform amid China's consumption slowdown on the sidelines of the Luohan Academy digital economy conference.
Bloomberg
Following Roomba Acquisition, Amazon Eyes London's Ocado for Next Major Tech Investment
Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and several other techs "heavyweights" weighed a bid worth 800p per share for Ocado Group PLC (OTC: OCDDY) (OTC: OCDGF).
Ocado builds robots and software that help deliver groceries online.
"A deeper consideration of the strategic logic and the actual likelihood of an official takeover approach will have to wait for more details," Bloomberg cites Jefferies analyst Giles Thorne.
Jefferies has had a hold recommendation on Ocado since at least December 2021.
JPMorgan Chase Appoints Teresa Heitsenrether to Lead New AI-Driven Data and Analytics Unit
JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) anointed Teresa Heitsenrether as head of a new data and analytics unit under its critical artificial intelligence push.
The appointment is effective immediately, Bloomberg cites an internal memo Wednesday from CEO Jamie Dimon and President Daniel Pinto.
Heitsenrether, who has been at JPMorgan for over 30 years, will continue to report to Pinto.
Washinton Post
Apple Patches Security Glitches in iPhones and iPads: Protection Against Russian Hacking Attacks
On Wednesday, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) said it had fixed two new security faults in its iPhones and iPads that helped compromise thousands of devices in Russia.
Apple credited researchers from Russian security software maker Kaspersky Lab for discovering the glitches.
Apple said the fixes would protect iPhones running iOS 15.7 or earlier versions, which became outdated in September. More recent operating system versions had other improvements that made them impervious to the attacks.
TechCrunch
Swipe Right for Friendship! Bumble Tests Standalone App for Pal-Seekers
Dating app Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) said it is testing a separate BFF app in select markets aimed at people "looking for friend finding without being on a dating app."
It plans to release this app in the U.S. in 2023.
Separate reports suggested Bumble trialing a new app in select geographies.
The free app has premium subscriptions for a week, three months, six months, and a lifetime.
Wikimedia Commons
