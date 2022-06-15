U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,773.00
    +36.25 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,585.00
    +210.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,457.75
    +143.50 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.50
    +16.20 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.46
    -0.47 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.70
    +20.20 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    +0.66 (+3.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3870
    -0.0960 (-2.76%)
     

  • Vix

    32.18
    -1.84 (-5.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0067 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7170
    -0.7630 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,377.53
    -1,096.89 (-4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.65
    -17.60 (-3.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.32
    +96.86 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Inteleos Tackles Global Maternal and Fetal Outcomes Through Ultrasound Proficiency Grand Challenge

·3 min read

Comprehensive ultrasound training and certification programs for low-resource communities aims to lower maternal and fetal mortality rates

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteleos™, a non-profit global healthcare certification organization, is working to create partnerships in low-resource communities, where proficient use of ultrasound will improve maternal and fetal health and reduce mortality rates. By 2030, through the Inteleos Ultrasound Proficiency Grand Challenge (UPGC) initiative, every user of medical ultrasound in the world will be proficient and certified, ensuring patient safety and increasing equity in healthcare.

"Only 17 percent of mothers receive basic maternal and fetal health interventions in low-income countries. This Grand Challenge will help to fill the skills gaps that face many of these regions in order to have a positive impact on maternal and fetal health," said Pamela Ruiz, Inteleos Chief Business Development Officer. "These efforts aim to ensure patient safety and increase equity in healthcare."

Point of care ultrasound, when used by proficient and certified medical professionals, can be a safe and inexpensive tool to detect and diagnose medical conditions in men, women, children, infants, and fetuses. The use of ultrasound by inexperienced or untrained medical professionals, however, can lead to incorrect or missed diagnosis for countless patients. As low-cost, point of care ultrasound equipment becomes increasingly prevalent and access to equipment outpaces healthcare providers' ability to hire experienced clinicians, the need for training and assessment has become dire. Inteleos, through its Proficiency Grand Challenge program, aims to assure that every provider has the demonstrated knowledge and skills to provide optimal care to all their patients. The program aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3.1, to reduce the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030.

The Grand Proficiency Challenge will reach its goal through the following efforts:

  • Working with local and regional health experts to develop ultrasound standards that reflect the needs of the community

  • Educating and training midwives, nurses, and skilled birth attendants

  • Verifying healthcare providers' knowledge, skills, and abilities through certification

  • Leveraging and assisting in the distribution of ultrasound technology and equipment.

"I believe ultrasounds are one of the most powerful and affordable diagnostic medical tools in the world," said Diana Dowdy a Certified Nurse-Midwife who has practiced for over 40 years and has been a registered diagnostic medical sonographer since 2000. "Through the UPGC, Inteleos will help medical professionals around the world use ultrasound technology to deliver accurate, standardized, and timely diagnoses to their patients, regardless of their race, religion, location, or socio-economic status. I'm excited to be a part of this incredible opportunity.".

To learn more about the Ultrasound Grand Proficiency Challenge and how you can get involved as a partner, donor or volunteer, please visit: https://www.inteleos.org/grandchallenge/

About Inteleos
Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 124,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inteleos-tackles-global-maternal-and-fetal-outcomes-through-ultrasound-proficiency-grand-challenge-301568611.html

SOURCE Inteleos

Recommended Stories

  • Health authorities push for a vaccine patent waiver to 'genuinely' prepare for the next pandemic

    The World Trade Organization is meeting this week to consider adopting an agreement that would make it easier to produce COVID-19 vaccines and treatments by waiving patent enforcement during health emergencies.

  • Here's How Citi Views Amylyx Pharma

    Citi Research has raised the price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: AMLX) to $33 from $32, with a Buy rating. It says the small market opportunity for the newly approved amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug in Canada (~$100 million peak) bodes well for ongoing FDA review. Availability in Canada and using ALSFRS-R data as the primary basis for approval could pressure the FDA. The analyst cites the political implications of an FDA rejection (CDER Director Cavazzoni's congression

  • Do Crispr And Vertex Have A 'Functional Cure' For Blood Diseases?

    Crispr Therapeutics could have a "functional cure" for two inherited blood diseases, analysts said Monday, but CRSP stock plummeted.

  • Pfizer stops enrollment in Paxlovid trial in standard-risk population

    The drug has emergency use authorization for high-risk groups in which it has been effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths. The new data, however, showed a 51% relative risk reduction in standard-risk groups, which the company said was not statistically significant. Pfizer said it will include the new data in the company's upcoming application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking full approval for the drug's use in high-risk groups.

  • It’s time to let pharmacists prescribe COVID-fighting pills like Paxlovid

    Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's Lagevrio can prevent cases of COVID from turning truly serious.

  • A tampon shortage is happening. Here’s what causing it, and alternative products to try

    Have you noticed bare shelves when looking for your tampons or pads of choice?

  • WHO to Convene Emergency Meeting on Monkeypox Amid Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- The World Health Organization will hold an emergency meeting to assess whether the current spread of monkeypox constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, or PHEIC. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Ru

  • Abortions in U.S. rise, reversing a 30-year trend, new data show

    Abortions performed in the United States increased by 8% during the three years ending in 2020, reversing a 30-year trend of declining numbers, according to data released on Wednesday by the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research group. The rise comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule this month in a case widely expected to end or severely curtail the right to the procedure, as indicated by a leaked draft of the court's opinion. The increase means that the impact of overturning the court's decision in the 1973 Roe v. Wade case, which legalized abortion at the federal level in the United States, would be bigger than anticipated, said researcher Rachel Jones, co-author of the study.

  • Travelers to the U.S. no longer have to test for COVID, the CDC says. Its reason: The pandemic ‘has now shifted to a new phase’

    Foreign travelers must still show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

  • Merritt Island Miracle: Teen opens eyes days after lightning stops heart, mother says

    Lying in bed at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Lori opened her eyes for the first time since arriving. She blinked on command.

  • Exscientia -Evotec Cancer Therapy Shows Encouraging Action In Healthy Volunteers

    Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) announced data from its Phase 1 healthy volunteer study of EXS-21546, its highly selective A2A receptor antagonist. The drug candidate is ​​co-invented and developed through a collaboration between Exscientia and Evotec SE (NASDAQ: EVO). Topline data confirmed Exscientia’s target product profile design, including potency, high receptor selectivity, and expected low brain exposure with no CNS adverse events reported. The study showed that observed human PK for EXS-21

  • Connecticut Resident Dies from Rare Tick-Borne Virus — the Second U.S. Fatality This Year

    A Connecticut woman died May 17 from Powassan virus infection due to a tick bite, the state’s department of public health announced

  • Don’t kiss your chickens or ducks. They’re linked to a deadly salmonella outbreak

    At the last CDC update, 219 people in 38 states were sickened. Of those, 27 were hospitalized and one died.

  • Voices: I’m a doctor doing research in facial paralysis – let me tell you about Justin Bieber

    Some people have blamed the Covid vaccine, suggesting Bieber’s experience could be a side effect of the jab. But what does the evidence say?

  • This CRISPR Stock Plunged On Cell Therapy's Looming Question

    A certain type of cell therapy is easier to manufacture, but may lead to worse long-term outcomes for patients.

  • Biden to Unveil Plan for Next Pandemic While Seeking $88 Billion in Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is preparing a new defense strategy against pandemics and other biological threats that applies lessons from Covid-19 and puts the White House at the center of any future US response.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyS

  • Here’s the age when Americans get the least amount of sleep

    Story at a glance Medical College of Georgia (MCG) investigators used data from a nationally representative sample of 11,279 participants age 6 and older, each of whom wore a device on their non-dominant wrist that measured movement and gauged sleep. The participants wore the device for 24 hours a day over a period of seven days,…

  • Moderna's COVID-19 Shot Likely Related To Higher Heart Inflammation Risk Than Pfizer's: Reuters

    Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine may relate to a higher risk of heart inflammation in some age groups than Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) shot, Reuters reported citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Citing recent data, CDC said that the findings on myocarditis and pericarditis, types of heart inflammation linked to both the mRNA shots, were inconsistent across all of the U.S. vaccine safety monitoring systems. Related: Moderna's COVID-19 Vacci

  • Guess What? HIPAA Isn’t a Medical Privacy Law

    CR's guide to common situations when HIPAA protects you—and when it doesn’t. Because health data has fewer safeguards than people think.By Thomas GermainYou hear about HIPAA all the time. The Hea...

  • EU agency sees risk of COVID deaths rising as Omicron subvariants spread

    Two new subvariants of Omicron, BA.4 and BA.5, are spreading more quickly than other corovanirus variants in Europe, which could lead to more hospitalisations and deaths as they become dominant, the EU's disease prevention agency said on Monday. Most EU countries have so far detected low rates of the two subgroups. The two sublineages were added to the World Health Organization's monitoring list in March and have also been designated as variants of concern by the ECDC.