U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,120.25
    -101.75 (-2.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,306.00
    -760.00 (-2.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,095.75
    -411.75 (-3.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,894.90
    -46.20 (-2.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.46
    +5.36 (+5.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.20
    +32.80 (+1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    +0.57 (+2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1249
    -0.0060 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +2.21 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3469
    -0.0075 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6340
    -0.3460 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,288.31
    -2,897.09 (-7.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    795.77
    -74.61 (-8.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Intelex Increases Global Presence with Further Expansion and Customer Growth in EMEA & APAC Regions

Intelex Technologies, ULC
·3 min read

Intelex opens new UK, APAC offices, doubles employees, adds dozens of new customers

Reading, UK, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelex Technologies, a leading global provider of cloud-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, rounded off 2021 with continued growth, new partnerships, and strategic expansion in both Europe and Asia.

“Increasingly, global organizations are not only recognising, but actively addressing their impact on the environment, the well-being of their employees and the creation of safer working practices. We believe strongly that the future will be one of safe and sustainable business management practices and we are committed to helping change business for good. This past year has seen increased adoption of Intelex Technology solutions around the globe – which validates our shared vision,” said Melissa Hammerle, President, Intelex.

During the last 24 months, Intelex:

  • Brought in 72 new customers in EMEA and APAC in the Chemicals, Energy and Environmental, Food and Beverage, Industrial Manufacturing, Construction and Transportation industries.

  • Activated 81 new EMEA go-lives in the Automotive, Chemicals, Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, Mining and Transportation industries.

  • Opened a new UK office in Reading and doubled the number of employees working from the European HQ. This includes fully functioning Sales, Services, Pre-Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, Support, and HR teams.

  • Established our European HQ, opening a new office in Reading and doubling the number of employees based from this location. This includes fully functioning Sales, Services, Pre-Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, Support and HR teams to support our ongoing growth plans in the region. We have also expanded our reach by opening a new office in Singapore. (If you are interested in finding out more about career opportunities at Intelex, click here to find your dream job.)

Partner Ecosystem

    • Announced a new EMEA partnership with VP&White, a leading Paris-based software consultancy specializing in QHSE

    • Announced a global partnership with Datamaran®, the only automated solution available to achieve a data-driven business process for external risk and materiality analysis.

Recognition/Awards

    • Best Workplaces for Tech UK 2020

    • Best Workplaces for Women UK 2020

    • Excellence in Wellbeing UK 2020 – 2021

    • Top 10 UK’s Best Workplaces 2020

About Intelex Technologies

Intelex is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992, Intelex employees across the globe have been committed to innovating and enabling organizations to send their employees home safely every day, leaving behind a more sustainable world to the generations that follow, and manage quality so that only the safest and highest quality products make it to market.

Intelex’s scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001) and OSHAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Almost 1,400 customers in 195 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives.

Headquartered in Toronto with regional offices and employees around the world, Intelex became a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortive 2019. In 2020, Intelex acquired ehsAI, provider of a SaaS-based next-wave compliance automation solution that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. For more information about Intelex, visit www.intelex.com.

CONTACT: Sandy Smith, Head of Global Content Marketing Intelex Technologies, ULC Sandy.Smith@intelex.com Sarah Pater, Director, Field Marketing, EMEA Intelex Technologies, ULC Sarah.Pater@intelex.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cortes Campers ships first 'futuristic' fiberglass travel trailer

    Cortes Campers, a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, has a goal of shipping 20 campers per week by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

  • Early Money: A startup founded by twin sisters that's working on turning carbon emissions into fabrics raised a $4.5M seed round

    What if you could take some of the excess carbon dioxide in the air and turn it into clothes? The Sausalito startup has found a way to convert carbon emissions into naturally biodegradable textiles. Rubi's process involves taking carbon emitted by manufacturing plants and converting it into viscose, which is also known as rayon and is one of the world's most popular textiles.

  • Elon Musk accuses WH of ignoring Tesla, Amazon sues two companies, Facebook expands Reels globally

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday's leading business headlines, involving Tesla, Amazon, and Facebook parent Meta.

  • Ford CEO Says No Plans to Spin Off EV Business

    At a virtual conference, Chief Executive Jim Farley cited the opportunity for both electric-vehicle and internal-combustion businesses to grow.

  • Amazon building fulfillment center in Los Lunas, economic impact estimated at $300M

    The village of Los Lunas confirmed Wednesday that the mysterious "Project Charlie" that's been under construction for the past three months will be an Amazon fulfillment center that will create more than 600 full-time jobs.

  • Intel chip seen as challenge to Chinese dominance in crypto mining

    A bitcoin mining hardware from Intel Corp. is seen as the first major challenge in years to Chinese companies that have dominated the industry.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    With runaway inflation and rising oil prices, now is the best time to buy this leading energy giant.

  • Carvana Under Pressure as Pandemic Surge Slows

    The used-car dealer was a pandemic darling. Now it is facing pressure to show that it can thrive without the tailwinds that boosted performance.

  • How AT&T Makes Money: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America

    AT&T Inc. (T) is one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the world. It operates as a holding company that provides telecommunications, media, and technology services globally. AT&T offers a broad range of products and services that vary by market, and it operates through three reportable business segments: Communications; WarnerMedia; and Latin America.

  • Russia Attack on Ukraine Threatens European Gas Supplies

    Russia’s new military push against Ukraine poses another threat to Europe’s already tenuous supply of natural gas.

  • Rio Tinto to pay $7.7bn final dividend after bumper profits

    The miner paid out a total dividend for 2021 worth $16.8bn – a record for the company and one of the largest in UK corporate history.

  • Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit Extra: Crypto in 2022

    As investors consider new opportunities for this year we'll take a closer look at cryptocurrencies for 2022. We'll also examine some of the current issues surrounding crypto investing including new tax reporting requirements, the overall regulatory environment, and we'll explore the latest innovations and initiatives with key players in the crypto world.

  • Oil Soars Past $100 After Russia Attacks Targets Across Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil surged above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russia’s attack on cities across Ukraine sparked fears of a disruption to the region’s critical energy exports.Most Read from BloombergRussia Attacks From North; U.S. Vows Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateRussia Launches Broad Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’ for EuropeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipStocks Extend Losses as

  • Wells Fargo accused in lawsuit of routine overtime pay violations

    Wells Fargo Co was hit with a proposed class action lawsuit on Wednesday accusing the bank of routinely requiring hourly employees in Florida to work overtime without pay. The complaint filed in federal court in Orlando, Florida claims Wells Fargo expected registered client associates, or RCAs, to work more than 40 hours per week but failed to pay them overtime premiums required by federal wage law. Plaintiff David Brandt, who worked at a Wells Fargo branch in Orlando for eight years, says the company systematically deprived RCAs of overtime pay "knowingly, willingly or with reckless disregard" for its legal obligations.

  • U.S. Eyes Oil Reserves Release as Prices Rise on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering tapping its emergency supply of oil again in coordination with allies to counter a surge in prices brought on by Russia’s moves against Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Attacks From North; U.S. Vows Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateRussia Launches Broad Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’ for EuropeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back

  • T.J. Maxx parent TJX Companies misses Q4 sales estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down fourth quarter earnings for TJX Companies.

  • Google brings back massages, gyms as San Francisco COVID-19 concerns ease

    "Based on current conditions in the Bay Area, we're pleased that our employees who choose to come in now have the ability to access more onsite spaces and services to work and connect with colleagues," the company's spokesperson said in a statement. Google and other big tech companies have said they expect offices to be a major part of its workplaces even as they allow remote working for many staff, and in-office perks long associated with the tech industry could be a key way to draw people back. Those who enter Google's work sites will be required to be fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption, the company said, adding that wearing masks will be required in its Santa Clara County offices due to local regulations.

  • Banks That Stuck With Russia Face Their Biggest Test of Nerve

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 was the moment when many global banks sharply cut their exposure to Vladimir Putin’s regime. But firms from some European nations weren’t put off for long.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Says Separatists Asked Putin for Help: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomePorsches, Lamborghi

  • Oil surges above $100 for first time since 2014 as Russia attacks Ukraine

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Oil prices surged, with Brent breaching $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday as Russia attacked Ukraine, exacerbating concerns that a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supplies. After Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that Russia had launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and was targeting cities with weapons strikes. Brent crude hit a high of $102.48 a barrel, the loftiest since September 2014, and was at $102.06 a barrel at 0547 GMT, up $5.22, or 5.4%.

  • UPS workforce declined by 9,000 employees in 2021, as losses in the U.S. offset gains internationally

    United Parcel Service Inc. disclosed Tuesday that its workforce was reduced by about 9,000 employees in 2021, as job cuts in the U.S. more than offset net hiring internationally. The package delivery giant said in its 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had 534,000 global employees at the end of 2021, excluding seasonal employees, of which 444,000 were in the U.S. and 90 were located abroad. That compares with 543,000 global employees at the end of 2020, of which 458,