IntelGenx Announces Closing of Notes Offering

IntelGenx Technologies Corp.
·4 min read
IntelGenx Technologies Corp.
IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX: IGX) (OTCQB: IGXT) (the “Company” or “IntelGenx”) announces the closing of an offering by way of private placement (the “Offering”) to certain investors in the United States of convertible notes due March 1, 2027 (the “Notes”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$760,000 (C$1,000,000). The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable quarterly, and will be convertible into shares of common stock of the Company (the “Shares”) beginning six months after their issuance at a price of US$0.20 per Share.

Cantone Research, Inc. (“Cantone”) acted as placement agent in respect of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to finance the Company’s Rizaport and Buprenorphine programs as well as for working capital.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid Cantone a cash commission of approximately US$53,000 in the aggregate and issued non-transferable warrants to Cantone (the “Agent’s Warrants”), entitling Cantone to purchase 304,000 Shares at a price of US$0.20 per Share until March 21, 2025.

The TSX Exchange (the “TSX”) has conditionally approved the listing of the Shares issuable upon conversion of the Notes, as well as the Shares issuable upon exercise of the Agent’s Warrants. Listing on the TSX will be subject to the Company fulfilling all of the listing requirements of the TSX.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction where not permitted by law. Any securities described in this announcement have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of a “U.S. person” as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, DisinteQ™, VetaFilm™ and transdermal VevaDerm™, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx's operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx's plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Source: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
(514) 331-7440 ext 232
stephen@intelgenx.com

Or

Andre Godin, CPA, CA
President and CFO
IntelGenx Corp.
(514) 331-7440 ext 203
andre@intelgenx.com


