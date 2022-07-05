U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

IntelGenx Announces Completion of Share Issuance in Payment of Principal and Interest on Debentures

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (the “Company” or “IntelGenx”) announces that, as previously disclosed on June 1, 2022 and in accordance with the terms of the trust indenture governing the Debentures (as defined below), as supplemented, it has issued (i) 19,381,223 shares of common stock of the Company (“Shares”) at a deemed price of C$0.2812 in payment of the outstanding C$5,450,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company’s convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2022 (the “Debentures”) and (ii) 573,684 Shares at a deemed price of C$0.38 per Share in payment of an aggregate of C$218,000 interest due on the Debentures as of June 30, 2022.

The Convertible Debentures, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IGX.DB, have been delisted from trading as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, DisinteQ™, VetaFilm™ and transdermal VevaDerm™, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Source: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
(647) 872-4849
stephen@kilmerlucas.com

Or

Andre Godin, CPA, CA
President and CFO
IntelGenx Corp.
(514) 331-7440 ext 203
andre@intelgenx.com


