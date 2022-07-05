IntelGenx Announces Completion of Share Issuance in Payment of Principal and Interest on Debentures

IntelGenx Corp.

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (the “Company” or “IntelGenx”) announces that, as previously disclosed on June 1, 2022 and in accordance with the terms of the trust indenture governing the Debentures (as defined below), as supplemented, it has issued (i) 19,381,223 shares of common stock of the Company (“Shares”) at a deemed price of C$0.2812 in payment of the outstanding C$5,450,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company’s convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2022 (the “Debentures”) and (ii) 573,684 Shares at a deemed price of C$0.38 per Share in payment of an aggregate of C$218,000 interest due on the Debentures as of June 30, 2022.



The Convertible Debentures, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IGX.DB, have been delisted from trading as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

