IntelGenx Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent Covering VersaFilm® Technology

·3 min read
IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx"), a leader in pharmaceutical films, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. Patent No. 11,471,406 to IntelGenx, with claims for modulating drug absorption in oral film dosage form designed for sublingual administration of various pharmaceuticals, including some cannabinoids.

This, the latest in a series of patents recently granted to IntelGenx, is expected to remain in force at least until 2038, not including any potential patent term extensions. The ‘406 patent issuance adds to the formidable intellectual property estate the Company has been building for its VersaFilm® oral film technology. This patent will enable development of a wide variety of protected product designed for improved drug delivery. While this novel proprietary technology covered by both U.S. Patent No. 10,828,254, previously granted to IntelGenx in November 2020, and the new ‘406 patent is suitable for cannabis-containing oral films, especially for THC oral film dosage forms, the ‘406 patent specifically covers an oral film dosage form designed for modulating absorption profile of sublingually administered actives.

"We are pleased with the continued development of the patent portfolio protecting our VersaFilm® oral film technology,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “This latest patent issuance demonstrates our strong commitment to protecting the innovation of our technology portfolio and the significant commercial opportunity that it represents for ourselves and our partners.”

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, DisinteQ, VetaFilm and transdermal VevaDerm, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx's operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx's plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Source: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

For IntelGenx:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
(647) 872-4849
stephen@kilmerlucas.com

Or

Andre Godin, CPA, CA
President and CFO
IntelGenx Corp.
(514) 331-7440 ext 203
andre@intelgenx.com


