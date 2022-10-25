U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,794.00
    -15.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,363.00
    -182.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,467.75
    -11.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,747.50
    -6.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.62
    -0.96 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.10
    -6.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.35 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.82
    +0.13 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1324
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8590
    -0.1610 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,291.67
    -101.76 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.21
    -0.14 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,955.36
    -58.63 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

IntelGenx Receives FDA GDUFA Date for Xiromed-Partnered Development Candidate, Buprenorphine Buccal Film

IntelGenx Technologies Corp.
·4 min read
IntelGenx Technologies Corp.
IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") today announced that its previously undisclosed development candidate, Buprenorphine Buccal Film, for which an abbreviated new drug application (“ANDA”) has been filed by Chemo Research SL (“Chemo”) through its agent and affiliate Xiromed LLC (“Xiromed”), has received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Generic Drug User Fee Act (“GDUFA”) date of April 28, 2023.

Buprenorphine Buccal Film is a generic version of Belbuca®, an opioid that is used to manage pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term treatment with an opioid, when other pain treatments are inadequate. Approved by the FDA in 2015, Belbuca® is applied to the oral or buccal mucosa every 12 hours and comes in seven strengths ranging from 0.075 mg to 0.9 mg.

IntelGenx partnered with Chemo, part of the Insud Pharma Group, on the development of Buprenorphine Buccal Film in September 2016. Buprenorphine Buccal Film incorporates IntelGenx’s VersaFilm® technology in a novel formulation. The companies co-developed the candidate’s ANDA that is currently under review by the FDA.

“We are pleased that our long-term partnership with Xiromed has resulted in this regulatory filing with the FDA, which has indicated that it will complete its review early in the second quarter of next year,” commented Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “Our generic version of Belbuca® is designed to be a bioequivalent, lower-cost alternative for patients. We are looking forward to the FDA’s decision and, assuming a positive outcome, the commercialization of Buprenorphine Buccal Film as soon as possible.”

According to IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider, global annual sales of Belbuca® amounted to $315 million as of July 2022.

About Xiromed

Xiromed LLC, located in Florham Park, NJ, is the US generic division of Insud Pharma, S.L., a global pharmaceutical group headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Xiromed is focused on developing and commercializing high quality generic pharmaceutical products for the US market. In addition to its commercial portfolio of generics available in the US, Xiromed has a robust development portfolio of generic pharmaceutical products in various stages of development, including injectable, inhalation and complex generic products. Learn more at http://www.xiromed.com/usa/.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, DisinteQ, VetaFilm and transdermal VevaDerm, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx's operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx's plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Source: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

For IntelGenx:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
(647) 872-4849
stephen@kilmerlucas.com

Or

Andre Godin, CPA, CA
President and CFO
IntelGenx Corp.
(514) 331-7440 ext 203
andre@intelgenx.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tricida Collapses 94%, Vaxcyte Soars as Drug Trials Diverge

    (Bloomberg) -- The make-or-break nature of biotech trading was on full display Monday as a pair of stocks charged in opposite directions following key clinical trial data.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersAdidas to End Kanye West Partnership After ControversiesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskTricida

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential

    A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the Nasdaq’s 5.2% gain leading the charge followed by the respective 4.9% and 4.7% upticks of the Dow and the S&P 500. Investors will naturally be hoping the market’s latest move upwards has staying power as each pr

  • Biogen lifts profit view on heavy cost cuts, data on Alzheimer's drug crucial

    Shares jumped 2% as costs and expenses fell 54.3% to $1.14 billion and the drugmaker predicted earnings per share of $16.50 and $17.15 compared to a prior forecast of $15.25 to $16.75. However, the focus of investors and Wall Street analysts is squarely on Biogen and Eisai Co Ltd's new drug lecanemab that slowed the progress of the disease by 27% in a trial last month. Data on the drug has been promising, and Biogen and Eisai, which is the leading the partnership, are expected to file for a U.S. approval soon with a decision expected in January.

  • Vaccine developer Vaxcyte stock soars on results of experimental pneumonia jab

    Shares of vaccine developer Vaxcyte Inc. closed more than 60% higher Monday as the company released results of a clinical trial of a pneumonia vaccine that showed it was safe. The San Carlos company (NASDAQ: PCVX) said the Phase I/II proof-of-concept study in healthy adults ages 18-64 met its primary safety and tolerability targets. Vaxcyte, which a year ago signed a lease for nearly 100,000 square feet at Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.'s Alexandria District for Science & Technology in San Carlos, has developed its VAX-24 offering essentially 24 vaccines in one to protect against the bacteria that causes pneumonia.

  • Failed trial sends Peninsula kidney drug company's stock tumbling 94%

    The company had hoped to translate positive late-stage study results into more money, which has dwindled since the FDA forced it to revamp its study two years ago.

  • Biosimilars Are Revolutionizing Healthcare: Is This Industry Leader a Buy?

    A recent poll on prescription drug prices found that 83% of Americans view prescription drug prices as too expensive. In recent years, U.S. lawmakers and regulatory agencies have worked together to begin tackling the concerns of Americans about the cost of prescription drugs. When President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in 2010, this opened up an avenue for the first biosimilar drug to ultimately be approved and launched in 2015.

  • 10 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%, the global pharmaceuticals industry is projected to expand to $1587.1 billion in 2022 from […]

  • Bill Gates' Big Vaccine Bet Might Beat Pfizer

    A vaccine candidate from Vaxcyte appears to offer better protection against bacterial infections than the Prevnar franchise from Pfizer.

  • Tricida Shares Plunge 94% After Kidney Disease Drug Fails Trial

    The company reported Phase 3 trial results for veverimer, which failed to show the required efficacy.

  • Three things investors will be looking for in Biogen's Q3 earnings

    The drugmaker will again face analysts on Tuesday amid cautious hope for its neurodegenerative disease drugs and an ongoing CEO search. Here's what to watch for.

  • Peninsula drug company Myovant to go private in $1.7 billion buyout

    A company led by former Genentech Inc. president Myrtle Potter will buy part of Brisbane-based drug maker Myovant Sciences Ltd. and take the company private in a $1.7 billion deal. The buyout by New York-based Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and parent company Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd. of Japan puts the value of Myovant (NYSE: MYOV) at $2.9 billion. Myovant, which in six years built to nearly 600 employees and developed two drugs approved for three conditions in women's health and prostate cancer, earlier this month rejected a buyout offer by the group of companies controlled by Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. At that time, Myovant's board said that $22.75-per-share bid for the 48% stake the group didn't already own "significantly" undervalued Myovant.

  • 'The Human Trial' documentary explores why we still don't have a cure for diabetes

    The documentary The Human Trial follows the search for a cure for global diabetes epidemic, and why it’s taking so long.

  • Vaxcyte's stock rallies 46% on positive data for its pneumococcal vaccine candidate

    Shares of Vaxcyte Inc. soared 46.7% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said its experimental 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine met the primary endpoint in a Phase 1/2 clinical proof-of-concept study. The vaccine was tested in healthy adults. The company said it plans to advance its vaccine candidate into Phase 3 clinical trials using a 2.2 microgram dose. Vaxcyte's stock is down 13.5% this year, while the S&P 500 has declined 21.2%.

  • Analyst Report: Pfizer Inc.

    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

  • Sanofi (SNY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Sanofi (SNY) closed at $40.82, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Embattled London Metal Exchange Is Headed for Another Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange has faced a firestorm of criticism this year, and it’s about to get even worse.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsAdidas Ends Ye Partnership After String of ControversiesChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskThe 145-year-old bourse is already taking heat from regula

  • Sovereign bond market turmoil to spill well into next year: Reuters poll

    Turmoil in global sovereign bond markets is set to persist for another six months to a year as central banks carry on raising interest rates to bring down inflation, according to a Reuters poll of market strategists. More than a year after inflation started to become a worry and a little over six months since the U.S. Federal Reserve finally made its first interest rate hike from near zero, there is scant sign of price growth becoming less of a threat. Since the Fed first moved, bond markets have been subjected to high levels of volatility and deep sell-offs, jolting many bond investors out of their complacency.

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Hard Hit Software Sector?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.