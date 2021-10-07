U.S. markets closed

/C O R R E C T I O N -- IntelinAir, Inc./

·2 min read

In the news release, Intelinair Names Vice President, Operations, issued 07-Oct-2021 by IntelinAir, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the second paragraph was omitted in the originally issued release. The complete, corrected release follows:

Intelinair Names Vice President, Operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelinair, the maker of AGMRI®, named Sriram (Ram) Rapaka as Vice President of Operations.

Ram Rapaka (PRNewsfoto/IntelinAir, Inc.)
Ram Rapaka (PRNewsfoto/IntelinAir, Inc.)

Mr. Rapaka has more than 15 years of experience in procurement, operations, logistics and manufacturing. He most recently was Vice President of Supply Chain for the Endress+Hauser Flow division in Greenwood, Ind. He managed global strategic sourcing, procurement, logistics, materials management, transportation, warehousing, inventory, and S&OP for the Flow business in North America. Prior to that role, Mr. Rapaka served as Sourcing Leader for Cummins Electronics in Columbus, Ind., and Operations Manager for Cummins Emission Solutions.

"We welcome the addition of Ram to Intelinair and our leadership team," said Al Eisaian, CEO and Co-founder of Intelinair. "Ram has a proven track record in developing supply chain transformations, improving product reliability, and optimizing cost productivity in several markets."

"I am very excited to join the team," said Mr. Rapaka. "I am eager to optimize Intelinair's operations to help farmers and ag retailers improve crop performance and their profitability."

Mr. Rapaka earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from Osmania University, an MS in Industrial Engineering at Purdue University, and an MBA in General Management from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a APICS Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP) and certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM).

About IntelinAir, Inc.
IntelinAir, Inc. is an automated crop intelligence company that leverages AI and machine learning to model crop performance and identify problems enabling farmers to make improved decisions. The company's flagship product, AGMRI® aggregates and analyzes data including high resolution aerial, satellite, and drone imagery, equipment, weather, scouting, and more to deliver actionable Smart Alerts on specific problems in areas of fields as push notifications to farmers' smartphones. The proactive alerts on operational issues allow farmers to intervene, rescue yield, capture learnings for the next session, and identify conservation opportunities for sustainable farming. Annually Intelinair analyzes millions of acres of farmland, helping growers make thousands of decisions for improved operations and profitability. For more information, follow Intelinair on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and visit https://www.intelinair.com/.

®Trademark of IntelinAir, Inc.

IntelinAir, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/IntelinAir, Inc.)
IntelinAir, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/IntelinAir, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelinair-names-vice-president-operations-301395135.html

SOURCE IntelinAir, Inc.

