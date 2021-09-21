U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,378.25
    +30.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,091.00
    +252.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,116.50
    +107.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.60
    +17.80 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.00
    +0.71 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.60
    +9.80 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    +0.34 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3180
    +0.0090 (+0.69%)
     

  • Vix

    23.42
    +2.61 (+12.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3671
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3010
    -0.1190 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,196.22
    -303.74 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.19
    -50.20 (-4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.01
    +83.10 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Intellabridge Technology Corporation to Webcast Live at OTC Markets Virtual Investor Conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MENLO PARK, Calif., VANCOUVER, BC and BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTCQB: CRBTF) (FRA: 98AA) is pleased to announce that Intellabridge CEO, John Eagleton, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 21st, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)
(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTCQB: CRBTF) (FRA: 98AA) is a digital bank based on blockchain technologies that provides retail and institutional investors with access to decentralized financial applications with additional layers of cybersecurity and customer service. Intellabridge offers depositors self-custody services to empower them with complete transparency and control over their accounts through its institutional-grade platform. The Kash product features DeFi interest-bearing savings vaults, stablecoin checking, fiat-crypto exchange, synthetic stock, ETF and commodity trading, and other DeFi banking services, with plans to offer debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The Kash platform is currently in private Beta and available on web and mobile for customers on the waitlist. For more information on Kash visit www.kash.io. To get on the waitlist for Kash, sign up for a Kash account at beta.kash.io. For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

To contact Intellabridge:
Website: intellabridge.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This next-generation loyalty token point system is expected to provide multiple benefits to customers of the Kash blockchain neo-bank and to Intellabridge partners, including free debit cards, cash back on transactions, discounted subscriptions, lower fees, increased interest rates on savings accounts, and other rewards within the partner network. The loyalty token points will initially be available to the first 100,000 Kash beta users in the coming months.

The Kash product provides customers with an easy way to transfer money into the decentralized financial ecosystem using banking transfer services from customers' existing banks or through global cryptocurrency exchanges. Intellabridge uses the multi-billion dollar Terra blockchain, developed by TerraForm Labs, which was founded by a Stanford engineer, with investment from Coinbase, Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev, Delphi Digital, and Galaxy Digital Holdings Inc. Intellabridge has built upon Terraform's existing technologies with multiple layers of cybersecurity mechanisms for consumer protection and concierge customer service. The combination of cybersecurity, customer service, and traditional banking integration capabilities enables mass audiences to earn a stable 10% per annum on deposits by directly accessing decentralized financial markets.

"Our vision for the Kash loyalty point system is to create a rewards system that is similar in many ways to the way that airlines, hotels, retail and financial services reward loyal customers, but, by leveraging blockchain technology, we can make the rewards exchangeable between members of the Intellabridge partner network and benefit end customers in a very powerful way," said John Eagleton, Intellabridge CEO. "6.7 trillion points are issued each year to 3.3 billion members representing $51 billion USD, but these loyalty reward systems need an upgrade, with unredeemed points representing more than $15 billion dollars in balance-sheet liabilities for US based companies. We intend to help customer loyalty programs realize their full potential by tracking reward points on the blockchain and providing transparency into the entire ecosystem. Blockchain provides a ledger of transactions shared across a network of participants, and we plan to facilitate the exchange and use of loyalty points among individuals and companies without requiring pre-determined corporate alliances. We are proud to be a pioneer in helping to make loyalty points on the blockchain a global standard in the future."

Intellabridge will release a whitepaper detailing both the finalized mechanics of the blockchain-enabled Intellabridge Kash points token system along with a product roadmap that extends the long-term vision of the system to corporate partners. The aim is to release the whitepaper, along with the blockchain-based point system, in Q3 2021.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intellabridge-technology-corporation-to-webcast-live-at-otc-markets-virtual-investor-conferences-301381280.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

    In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. Biotech company Ocugen's stock has risen 2,140% in a year. In addition to broader trends, it is equally important to look at the company-specific factors that could keep the company ahead of its competition.

  • Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

    Shares of Alibaba have fallen over the past year. Here are a few risks to consider before buying the stock.

  • Shell Investors Get Surprise $7 Billion Payout on Shale Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders will get an unexpected $7 billion payout after the company promised to give them three quarters of the proceeds from the sale of Permian shale oil fields to ConocoPhillips. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon,

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • 5 Reasons GameStop Could Prove the Doubters Wrong

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is one of them. One of the most straight-forward ways a company can go bust is to have too much debt. GameStop took care of that worry by raising capital as its stock skyrocketed earlier this year.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • Is the Stock Market Selloff Over? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • This Cathie Wood Stock Looks Unstoppable

    It sometimes pays to follow the portfolio decisions of prominent investors, like this one involving a burgeoning digital-payments business.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Why Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Dropped Today

    What happened  Mounting concerns of a potential financial crisis in China drove investors to reduce risk on Monday. Here's how some of the largest and most popular tech stocks fared today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down 2.

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. Growth stocks are typically volatile, giving investors more chances to buy the dip without waiting for a general market downturn. Connected home-fitness leader Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped into the spotlight last year when people shifted from gym visits to at-home activities.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

    These are attractive picks for retail investors looking to buy high-growth stocks with significant upside potential.

  • This week's sell-off, brought to you by the letter 'C': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

  • Morning Brief: This is why September stinks for stocks

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down Monday’s Morning Brief, which details how September is living up to its persona of being a historically weak time for the market as stocks continue to slip and the other factors that could continue to affect the market during September.