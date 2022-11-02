Intellagents, a FatBrain AI Company, Announces Hiring of Insurtech Industry Veteran as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc.) (OTCQB:LZGI), the leader in powerful and easy-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for star enterprises of tomorrow, announces the hiring of Euan King, an experienced and respected Insurtech industry leader as Chief Revenue Officer for insurance technology-focused subsidiary Intellagents.

King will be responsible for leading Intellagents in its next phase of growth and oversee all sales, strategic partnership efforts and customer experience.

For nearly 40 years King has worked in technology, primarily insurance software and services. He has extensive leadership experience working for global organizations including IBM ( NYSE: IBM ), the Innovation Group, Instanda US, and most recently Sapiens Americas ( NASDAQ: SPNS ) where he was Chief Business Officer responsible for the growth and expansion of the Americas organization. He is also a board member of Charlee.ai, an AI platform providing deep insights and predictions into claims.

King's career spans sales, marketing, business development, professional services, operations and executive management together with the experience of working in the US, Canada, UK, Europe and South Africa.

"The Intellagents platform enables our clients to access a comprehensive ecosystem enabling rapid innovation and growth with a simple, self-service experience to harness the power of data and AI," said Mark Stender, CEO and co-founder of Intellagents. "With Euan's network and experience, we'll bring the power of many 'best-in-class' insurance capabilities connected together, each continuously learning to improve individual performance, to the overall insurance marketplace."

"I am highly energized to join Intellagents and return to the cutting edge of Insurtech enabling the gap between the disparate parts of the insurance value chain to be bridged using our cloud platform" said Euan King.

"The FatBrain and Intellagents combination empowers businesses, brokers and insurers to leverage Peer Intelligence technologies to optimize transactions, score risk, enhance productivity and simplify actionable insights for everyone across the insurance supply chain creating never-seen-before opportunities for growth," said Shawn Carey, chief operating officer at FatBrain AI and co-founder, CTO-emeritus at iPipeline, a Roper Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE: ROP ) company.

Story continues

"We are excited to welcome Euan into the family," said Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain. "With his network and experience, we'll bring Intellagents innovations and powerful automation to advance dynamic peer intelligence networks, currently only used by large industry leaders, to many more businesses across the board, leveling the technology playing field."

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are based entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FatBrain AI, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Press release picture

About LZG International, Inc. (FatBrain AI) ( OTCQB:LZGI ):

FatBrain AI provides powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to empower the star enterprises of tomorrow (aka mSMEs) to grow, innovate, and drive the majority of the global economy. FatBrain's AI 2.0 technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable and easy to integrate AI solutions. FatBrain's subscription model allows all companies to deploy its advanced AI solutions quickly and easily, securely utilizing them on premises behind their firewalls or via cloud. FatBrain's global footprint includes design and development centers in the US, India, Kazakhstan and the UK.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fatbrain.ai .

About Intellagents, LLC:

Intellagents, LLC was formed in 2018 and has been solving insurers challenges in production flawlessly since 2019. Intellagents was founded on the principle that digital transformation requires significant improvements to an insurer's systems portfolio and that many gaps will need to be filled with AI and new innovations created by 3rd parties. Intellagents has built over 60+ connectors using unique integration and automation technologies to improve speed, personalization and agility.

For more information, please visit: https://www.Intellagents.com .

Media Inquiries:

Dennis Carey

media@fatbrain.ai

SOURCE: FatBrain AI





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723461/Intellagents-a-FatBrain-AI-Company-Announces-Hiring-of-Insurtech-Industry-Veteran-as-Chief-Revenue-Officer



