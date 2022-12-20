U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

Intellectual property software market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global intellectual property software market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,517.91 million from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.83% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 38%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intellectual Property Software Market 2023-2027

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Intellectual property software market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global intellectual property software market as a part of the global application software market, which covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Intellectual property software market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Intellectual property software market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Intellectual property software market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on components (software and service), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • By component, the market size will be significant in the software segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increased awareness and acceptance of intellectual property software in both developed and developing countries.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global intellectual property software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global intellectual property software market.

  • North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The region is an early adopter of the latest technologies as North America is home to some of the largest technology companies that operate on a global scale. This coupled with the rising adoption of software-based solutions for the management of patents, trademarks, copyrights, and domain names is driving the growth of the intellectual property software market in North America.

Download a Sample Report

Intellectual property software market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by improved efficiency offered by intellectual property software.

  • Intellectual property software helps enterprises streamline their internal processes to ensure accountability by tracking the duties of employees.

  • It provides the flexibility and speed to create automated and built-in workflows, which increases efficiency.

  • Intellectual property software consists of patent scoring and visual filters to help enterprises to focus on important patents. It also helps find relevant patents that were missed by conventional patent databases and rank them by order of importance.

  • Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of intellectual property software among end-users, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The use of AI in intellectual property software is one of the significant trends in the market.

  • Many enterprises are spending significantly on IT infrastructure and analytical solutions to gain a competitive advantage. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for advanced business intelligence solutions.

  • To cater to the evolving demands, vendors in the market are integrating AI with intellectual property software to help their customers transform their processes.

  • The use of AI enables enterprises to reduce time spent on administrative tasks and focus on strategic activities. Enterprises can also refine their ideas with automated feedback from the AI engine.

  • This trend will increase the demand for intellectual property software during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The lack of strict intellectual property laws is one of the major challenges impeding the market growth.

  • There are adequate copyright laws across regions to protect intellectual property. However, due to weak enforcement and the widespread piracy of copyrighted materials, it becomes difficult for enterprises to safeguard intellectual property.

  • For example, Venezuela has inadequate laws for intellectual property protection. The government of the country withdrew from the Andean Community in 2011 and restored a 1955 industrial property law that covers trademarks and patents. This does not provide consistent protections with current international norms.

  • Due to the lack of strict norms in such countries, enterprises will not be willing to invest in intellectual property software.

  • Such challenges will restrict the growth of the global intellectual property software market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences and sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this intellectual property software market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the intellectual property software market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the intellectual property software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the intellectual property software market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of intellectual property software market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The treasury and risk management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,838.32 million. The benefits associated with treasury and risk management software are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data security and cybersecurity concerns may impede the market growth.

  • The digital asset management (DAM) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,936.72 million. The shift from on-premises to SaaS is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data privacy and security concerns may impede the market growth.

Intellectual Property Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

158

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.83%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4517.91 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

14.76

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Ambercite Pty Ltd., Anaqua Inc., Bizsolution Co. Ltd., Clarivate PLC, Computer Packages Inc., Dennemeyer Group, Gridlogics Tech Pvt Ltd., Innovation Asset Group Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Inteum Company LLC, Iolite Softwares Pvt. Ltd., IP Checkups, Minesoft Ltd., Patrix AB, PatSnap, Questel, RELX Plc, Thales, and TORViC Technologies Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global intellectual property software market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Component

  • 6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Ambercite Pty Ltd.

  • 12.4 Anaqua Inc.

  • 12.5 Clarivate PLC

  • 12.6 Computer Packages Inc.

  • 12.7 Dennemeyer Group

  • 12.8 Gridlogics Tech Pvt Ltd.

  • 12.9 Innovation Asset Group Inc.

  • 12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.11 Inteum Company LLC

  • 12.12 Iolite Softwares Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.13 IP Checkups

  • 12.14 Minesoft Ltd.

  • 12.15 PatSnap

  • 12.16 Questel

  • 12.17 RELX Plc

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Intellectual Property Software Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intellectual-property-software-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301706202.html

SOURCE Technavio

