Intellectual Property Software Market Size to Grow by USD 2.28 billion | Aistemos Ltd. and Anaqua Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The intellectual property software market size is expected to increase by USD 2.28 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.75% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intellectual Property Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intellectual Property Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find additional highlights related to the intellectual property software market. Download an Exclusive Sample Report Now!

Company Profiles

The intellectual property software market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Aistemos Ltd., Anaqua Inc., Clarivate Analytics, Dennemeyer Group, Innovation Asset Group Inc., LexisNexis Legal & Professional, Patrix AB, QUESTEL SAS, and Thales Group. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Aistemos Ltd. - The company offers strategic patent intelligence solutions in Budget Management, Portfolio Optimisation, Cross Licensing, Benchmarking, and others.

  • Anaqua Inc. - The company offers intellectual asset management software solutions such as Maintenance Fee Services, Docketing and Administrative, Data Validation and Portfolio Onboarding, and Patent Search Services.

  • Clarivate Analytics - The company offers intellectual property software that comes with specifications like patent search and analytics services, trademark research and protection, and many more.

  • Dennemeyer Group - The company offers a wide range of services such as Benchmarking, Data Verification, Anti-Counterfeiting, Design Filling, and others.

  • LexisNexis Legal & Professional - The company offers information and analytics that enable professionals in legal, corporate, government and non-profit organizations to improve decision-making and achieve better business outcomes.

Market Dynamics

The use of intellectual property software improves efficiency and this is driving the intellectual property software market growth. However, factors such as the lack of strict intellectual property laws may challenge the market growth.

Learn about more drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the intellectual property software market. Download an Exclusive Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By deployment, the market is classified into on-premises and cloud-based. The on-premises segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The market share of this segment is expected to decline during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of cloud-based intellectual property software.

  • By geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 27% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This will drive the intellectual property software market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America, MEA, and APAC. The US is a key country for the intellectual property software market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the intellectual property software market. View our exclusive Sample Report Now

Related Reports

Compensation Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Intellectual Property Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.75%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.50

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 27%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aistemos Ltd., Anaqua Inc., Clarivate Analytics, Dennemeyer Group, Innovation Asset Group Inc., LexisNexis Legal & Professional, Patrix AB, QUESTEL SAS, and Thales Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Application software market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Software development process

2.2.3 Marketing and distribution

2.2.4 Post-selling services

2.2.5 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

3.4.1 Impact of COVID-19

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • On premises

  • Cloud based

Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: On premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: On premises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • MEA

  • South America

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Use of intellectual property software improves efficiency

8.1.2 Rising investments in R&D

8.1.3 Need to comply with regulatory requirements

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Lack of strict intellectual property laws

8.2.2 Growing threat from cyberattacks

8.2.3 Interoperability issue with legacy systems

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Use of AI with intellectual property software

8.3.2 Integration of analytics with intellectual property software

8.3.3 Increasing number of strategic alliances

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aistemos Ltd.

Exhibit 43: Aistemos Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 46: BenQ Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 44: Aistemos Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 45: Aistemos Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Anaqua Inc.

Exhibit 46: Anaqua Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 47: Anaqua Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 48: Anaqua Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 49: Anaqua Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Clarivate Analytics

Exhibit 50: Clarivate Analytics - Overview

Exhibit 51: Clarivate Analytics - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Clarivate Analytics - Key news

Exhibit 53: Clarivate Analytics - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Clarivate Analytics - Segment focus

10.6 Dennemeyer Group

Exhibit 55: Dennemeyer Group - Overview

Exhibit 56: Dennemeyer Group - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Dennemeyer Group - Key offerings

10.7 Innovation Asset Group Inc.

Exhibit 58: Innovation Asset Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Innovation Asset Group Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Innovation Asset Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 LexisNexis Legal & Professional

Exhibit 61: LexisNexis Legal & Professional - Overview

Exhibit 62: LexisNexis Legal & Professional - Product and service

Exhibit 63: LexisNexis Legal and Professional – Key news

Exhibit 64: LexisNexis Legal & Professional - Key offerings

10.9 Patrix AB

Exhibit 65: Patrix AB - Overview

Exhibit 66: Patrix AB - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Patrix AB - Key offerings

10.10 QUESTEL SAS

Exhibit 68: QUESTEL SAS - Overview

Exhibit 69: QUESTEL SAS - Product and service

Exhibit 70: QUESTEL SAS - Key offerings

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 71: Thales Group - Overview

Exhibit 72: Thales Group - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Thales Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.12 TORViC Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 75: TORViC Technologies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 76: TORViC Technologies Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 77: TORViC Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 79: Research Methodology

Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 81: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intellectual-property-software-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-28-billion--aistemos-ltd-and-anaqua-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301527269.html

SOURCE Technavio

