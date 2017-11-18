Intellectual Ventures’ Global Good teams up with Motic on AI-powered microscope

For years, the Global Good Fund has been working on a malaria-hunting microscope powered by artificial intelligence, and now China-based Motic is taking advantage of the technology to create EasyScan GO. The partnership was announced this week at the Medica 2017 conference in Germany. EasyScan GO takes advantage of machine learning to identify and count malaria parasites in a blood smear in as little as 20 minutes. In field trials, the automated microscope performed as well as an expert microscopist. Global Good is a humanitarian-focused collaboration between Bellevue, Wash.-based Intellectual Ventures and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Last month, Intellectual Ventures CEO Nathan Myhrvold told GeekWire that the technology could be adapted to diagnose other diseases, including cancer.
