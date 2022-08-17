U.S. markets open in 5 hours 14 minutes

Intellian Signs Multi-Year Partnership Agreement with Speedcast to Meet Accelerated Satellite Communications Demand

Intellian Technologies
·4 min read
Intellian Technologies
Intellian Technologies

The leading provider of satellite communications technology announces agreement with global connectivity solutions provider to serve emerging and existing markets

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellian, a leading provider of future-proof satellite communications technology solutions, has announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Speedcast, one of the world's largest satellite communications service providers. The multi-million-dollar agreement will enable Intellian and Speedcast to collaborate in serving multiple markets with future-proof satellite connectivity, including the maritime and energy sectors.

The partnership builds upon the success of the existing relationship between the two organizations in the energy, commercial maritime and cruise industries, and comes at a promising time for the industry, which has been experiencing a recent explosion in demand. As part of the agreement, Intellian will continue to provide equipment to Speedcast as a preferred supplier, ensuring delivery to meet customer needs, despite volatile supply chain constraints. Specifically, this equipment encompasses the full range of Intellian's maritime portfolio, from the C700 up to v240M/MT models, as well as LEO antenna systems and the inclusion of future land antennas, enabling Speedcast to serve every market. Additionally, Intellian will support continued equipment upgrades across Speedcast’s existing customer sites.

Intellian’s expanding product portfolio, from the industry-leading v240MT Tri-band antenna, NX Maritime VSAT Series to the recently announced range of Enterprise terminals, will enable Speedcast to meet increasing customer demand amidst growth in the satellite communications sector. The upcoming launch of another factory in Pyeongtaek, South Korea will boost production and supercharge capacity, enabling Intellian to deliver optimized logistics and warehousing capabilities to Speedcast.

The agreement comes on the heels of Speedcast’s recent renewals with all of its major cruise customers and the expansion of its Unified Global Platform (UGP), with the addition of 13 Gbps of capacity to its network, in part to support European and Alaskan cruise requirements. Speedcast’s platform now includes 30 Gbps of total bandwidth, which the company leverages in the design and deployment of complete managed connectivity solutions for customers across energy, passenger and commercial maritime, and enterprise markets.

Eric Sung, CEO and President at Intellian, commented: “Intellian is delighted to announce this strengthened partnership with Speedcast, building on an existing successful relationship. With Speedcast’s global presence and expertise across multiple market sectors, this agreement signifies an important partnership for the industry. The collaboration will allow us to continue to provide innovative solutions and value to customers globally, addressing the burgeoning demand for satellite communications across the markets we serve.”

Joe Spytek, CEO at Speedcast, shared: “Speedcast’s industry-leading portfolio and extensive multi-technology terrestrial and offshore network are well-matched with Intellian’s best-in-class technology solutions to serve our customers across the globe. We look forward to our continued collaboration, enabling the seamless delivery of critical connectivity solutions to meet the needs of our valued customers in all the markets we serve.”

About Intellian Technologies, Inc.

Intellian is driven by a passion for innovation and an agile responsiveness to customer needs. As the crucial link between satellite networks and millions of people on Earth, Intellian’s leading technology and antennas empower global connectivity across oceans and continents, organizations and communities. Strategic thinking, an obsession with quality and a proven ability to deliver enables Intellian to invent for the future, creating mutual success for partners and customers as the world’s connectivity needs evolve. For more information, follow @intellian and visit intelliantech.com. Intellian Technologies Inc. is listed on the Korean Stock Exchange, KOSDAQ (189300:KS).

About Speedcast
Speedcast is a leading communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications services to the Maritime, Energy, Mining, Media, Telecom, Cruise, NGO, Government, and Enterprise sectors. The company leverages its global network platform to provide fully connected systems that harness technologies and applications to transform what remote operations can achieve. With one of the world’s most comprehensive networks, Speedcast enables faster, seamless pole-to-pole coverage from a global hybrid satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, MPLS, and IP transport network with direct access to public cloud platforms. The company integrates differentiated technology offerings that provide smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage network and remote operations, protect and secure investments, and improve the crew and guest experience. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2022 Speedcast. All rights reserved.

Intellian Contact:
Stacey Nardozzi
Account Director at The Octopus Group
Stacey.Nardozzi@octopusgrp.com

Speedcast Contact:
Alix Wright
SVP, Global Marketing and Communications
Alix.Wright@Speedcast.com


