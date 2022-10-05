U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,811.25
    +17.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,428.00
    +118.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,695.75
    +72.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,777.20
    +9.20 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.03
    +0.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.60
    +5.80 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    +0.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9914
    +0.0029 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -0.52 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1356
    +0.0034 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4270
    -0.1830 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,159.29
    -175.44 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.36
    -1.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

New Intelligence Commissioner Appointed

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Governor General in Council, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, under subsections 4(1), 4(3) and 4(4) of the Intelligence Commissioner Act, appoints the Honourable Simon Noël, as Intelligence Commissioner.

The appointment is effective October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2027.

Commissioner Noël was born in Quebec City. Educated at the University of Ottawa. Admitted to the Quebec Bar in 1975. Partner: Noël & Associates, 1977-2002. Professor at the University of Ottawa, Administrative Law, 1977-79. Appointed Queen's Counsel in 1992. Appointed Commissioner to "Commission des services juridiques du Quebec" by the Quebec Provincial Cabinet in 1993. Appointed "Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers" in 2000. In September 2012, he received from the Civil Law Faculty of the University of Ottawa, the highest distinction as an Alumni of the Faculty. Co-Author of "Supreme Court News" and "La Cour suprême en bref", 1989-95.

As a lawyer, he acted in many fields, including civil litigation, corporate law and administrative law. Notably, he was counsel for the Royal Commission of Inquiry into certain activities of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (1979-1981) and co-chief prosecutor for the Commission of Inquiry into the Deployment of Canadian Forces to Somalia (1995-1997). He also represented the interest of the Security Intelligence Review Committee (SIRC) for a period of over 15 years.

For almost 10 years, he was in charge of two public affairs programs broadcast on the TVA network. He was also actively involved as a volunteer for certain community groups and charitable organizations.

Appointed Judge of the Federal Court of Canada, Trial Division and ex officio member of the Court of Appeal, August 8, 2002, and Judge of the Court Martial Appeal Court of Canada, December 5, 2002. Following the coming into force of the Courts Administration Service Act in July 2003, he was appointed Judge of the Federal Court, November 2003, and became supernumerary judge, September 1, 2017. He was Interim Chief Justice in 2011. At the request of the Chief Justice, he acted as Associate Chief Justice for the years 2013 to 2017. He was also Co-ordinator of the Designated Proceedings Section from 2006 to 2017. He retired August 31, 2022.

He lives in the city of Ottawa and he has two children, Julien and Guillaume. He is married to the Honourable Georgette Sheridan, retired judge of the Tax Court of Canada.

Biography of Commissioner Noël is available at https://www.canada.ca/en/intelligence-commissioner.html.

Information regarding the mandate of the Intelligence Commissioner is available at https://www.canada.ca/en/intelligence-commissioner.html.

SOURCE Office of the Intelligence Commissioner

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/05/c6925.html

