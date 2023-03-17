U.S. markets open in 8 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,963.25
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,242.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,608.25
    +25.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.40
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.06
    +0.71 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.30
    +12.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    +0.42 (+1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    -3.15 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2150
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0760
    -0.5090 (-0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,794.75
    +1,466.09 (+6.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.99
    +27.38 (+5.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,331.06
    +320.45 (+1.19%)
     

Intelligence Street Lighting Market to Rise at 19.36% CAGR during Forecast Period 2022-2023, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·8 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, Europe leads the global market

Farmington, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Intelligence Street Lighting Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 19.36% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. Intelligence Street Lighting is public street lighting that uses how people move, how many bikes are on the road, and how busy the street is. With automatic on and off features, it helps to use less energy overall. In the past few years, the Global Intelligence Street Lighting market has grown quickly. The market is growing because these lights are being used more and more on public streets. Aside from this, the market is also growing because people around the world are becoming more aware of how to save energy. The market is also growing because of changes in technology and because many states are starting to use these new technologies. But the high cost of these street lights may slow the market's growth over the next few years.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Intelligence Street Lighting Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Intelligence Street Lighting Market Recent Developments:

  • In February 2022, Signavio GmbH, a provider of process management space and business process intelligence, was acquired by SAP SE. The integration of SAP's business process intelligence unit with Signavio will help transform and improve organizations' business processes at scale.

  • February 2022: Hubbell Incorporated's commercial and industrial (C&I) lighting business is acquired by GE Current, creating a total lighting solutions business under the Current brand. The sharing business now offers a broad portfolio of fixtures and controls, lighting, roads, signage, transportation and horticulture markets.

  • In January 2022, Indian smart lighting solutions provider CITiLIGHT partnered with Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider Kerlink to deploy large-scale LoRaWAN smart street lighting projects in India and internationally. CITiLIGHT's development strategy is to develop smart street lights and IoT solutions.

  • In December 2021, EQUANS announced a partnership with Itron, Inc. to bring smart city capabilities to cities in Belgium. Brussels-based electricity distribution network operator Sibelga deployed Itron's smart street lighting solution as a service to improve citizen safety and meet their energy-saving targets.

Intelligence Street Lighting Market Dynamics:

The International Intelligence In the past few years, the market for street lights has grown quickly. The market is growing because these lights are being used more and more on public streets. Aside from this, the market is also growing because people around the world are becoming more aware of how to save energy. The market is also growing because of new technologies and the fact that governments in different countries are using them. But the high cost of these street lights may slow the market's growth over the next few years.
This study gives a full look at each type, how it is used, and where it is used. There are lighting systems and video security systems in the Type section. During the forecast period, the segment of video security systems is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 21.67%. The market is growing mostly because more and more video security systems and smart street lights are being put in. The application section is split into two parts: urban and rural. In 2019, 78.25% of the smart street lighting market was in urban places. This was a big share of the market.

Regional Outlook:

Europe has the most connected street lighting systems of any place in the world. Now, different lighting groups in Europe are working hard to get Intelligence Lighting systems used in both the private and public sectors. For example, in February 2022, a European technology provider Wellness Tec Group signed a contract with National Narrowband Network Company, operator of the Australian national Lora WAN network powered by Activity, to integrate IoT network coverage to nearly 70,000 Intelligence Street lights in Montevideo, Uruguay’s capital. The project covers 200 square kilometres and gives linked street lighting to more than 1.3 million people. It also cuts carbon emissions by 80% and makes the community and roads safer. This is likely to make the market for connected street lights in Europe grow even more. During the forecast period, North America is predicted to grow at a fast rate. In North America, rules and policies are being put in place to limit how much energy is used. This helps the adoption and development of smart lighting systems in North America.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/66085/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

19.36% from 2023 to 2030

By Type

  • Lighting System

  • Video Monitoring System

  • Other

By Applications

  • Urban Area

  • Countryside

  • Other

By Companies

Signify, Itron, Telensa, Echelon Corp, Rongwen, Currentï¼ˆGEï¼‰, Dimonof, Flashnet, Xylem Inc, gridComm, Philips Lighting, Infineon Technologies, and Others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Intelligence Street Lighting Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Signify, Itron, Telensa, Echelon Corp, Rongwen, Currentï¼ˆGEï¼‰, Dimonof, Flashnet, Xylem Inc, gridComm, Philips Lighting, Infineon Technologies, and Others.

Intelligence Street Lighting Market by Types:

  • Lighting System

  • Video Monitoring System

  • Other

Intelligence Street Lighting Market by Applications:

  • Urban Area

  • Countryside

  • Other

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Smart Advisors Market - The global Smart Advisors market accounted for USD 1,049.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4,498.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2023 to 2030. Several new investments and projects have been started by investors in the manufacturing industries of emerging economies like China and India. The top priorities include lowering costs, which is important because of rising compliance costs and a focus on regulations, digitising the sales force, and making better use of technology in general.

  • Smart Rings Market - The global Smart Rings Market was worth at US$ 1.67 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 11.44 Million by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 24.0% between 2023 and 2030. The global market for smart rings is split into four regions: Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific has the biggest market share in terms of both value and volume, and this is likely to stay the case over the next few years. Between 2017 and 2025, this area is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2%.

  • Digital Multimeter Market - The Digital Multimeter Market was valued at USD 1.0 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.47% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for digital multimeter in the near future. This is because countries like India and China are becoming more automated and making technological advances in their electrical and electronic industries.

  • Dinnerwares Market - The global Dinnerwares market size was valued at USD 42.52 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% over the forecast period 2023-2030. The market for organic dinnerware in North America was worth $423 million in 2021, and it is expected to be worth $730.5 million by 2030. The large growth of the organic dinnerware market in North America is mostly due to the fact that people have more money to spend and that big companies like West Elm and Etsy are in the market.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stocks set for wild swings as trillions in options contracts set to expire Friday

    U.S. stocks could see increasingly wild swings in the coming days as option contracts tied to trillions of dollars in securities are set to expire on Friday, removing a buffer that some say has helped to keep the S&P 500 index from breaking out of a tight trading range.

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Safer Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Stock Market Surges To Weekly Highs; Warren Buffett Makes Big Move While Bank Stocks Rally

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • First Republic Bank headed for possible sale after institutional bailout

    First Republic Bank received $30 billion in bailout money from a variety of other banks, including Morgan Stanley and PNC Bank who might offer to purchase FRB.

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • Is Nvidia One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now?

    Nvidia stock has been on fire, attempting to post its 10th weekly gain in the past 11 weeks. Here's how to trade it now.

  • U.S. bank deposits have started moving to money market funds - Goldman Sachs

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs said deposits have started to move out of U.S. banks and towards money markets funds, as investors seek the safety in Treasury securities amid worries about stresses in the banking sector. Retail money market funds have seen large and accelerating inflows over the last week, Goldman said in a note on Thursday, likely suggesting some migration away from deposits. Following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, U.S. regional bank stocks have had a bruising last few days, as investors worried about possible deposit outflows causing capital issues at other regional banks.

  • Stock Market Rallies As 11 Bank Giants Aid First Republic, But FRC Dives Late; Apple, Microsoft Flash Buy Signals

    The stock market rallied strongly Thursday as JPMorgan and other big banks said they'll deposit $30 billion into First Republic. Apple and Microsoft are buys.

  • Buffett loves cash dividends and here’s why you should too – plus 8 stocks with higher yield to get you started.

    Dividend-paying stocks are consistent, defensive and tend to outperform over time, writes Michael Brush.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying REITs Trading Below Book Value

    https://cdn.benzinga.com/files/images/story/2023/03/16/37404189-3d5f-4533-9f0f-aa02d0a40783.jpeg?optimize=medium&dpr=2&auto=webp&crop=1200%2C800 Trading below book value and paying a dividend are two key characteristics of a value stock, and these three real estate investment trusts (REITs) qualify: Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) and RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) may be worth a closer look for investors seeking those qualities. No guarantees of profitability exist, a

  • Charles Schwab Insiders Loaded Up on Shares

    With bank stocks fluctuating wildly this week after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger and other insiders bought the dip, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Charles Schwab stock (ticker: SCHW) is down about 28% over the past month. Amid the stock’s turmoil on Monday, Bettinger and founder Charles Schwab published a statement to reassure investors.

  • Ackman Concerned About ‘Contagion Risk’ Spiraling Out of Control

    (Bloomberg) -- Spreading the risk of financial contagion to achieve “a false sense of confidence” in First Republic Bank is “bad policy”, Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman said in a tweet.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the Furthe

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • Report: 10 Banks Are Most Exposed To Uninsured Deposits

    High levels of uninsured deposits helped do in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But it turns out they're not alone.

  • GE CEO Larry Culp agrees to $10 million cut in compensation

    General Electric CEO Larry Culp has agreed to a cut in his compensation in response to shareholder feedback, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

  • How Credit Suisse just unleashed a nightmare decision for the Fed and the ECB

    Credit Suisse added more gas on the banking fire, exacerbating an already tough decision for central banks.

  • Inside the $30 billion rescue of First Republic Bank

    An 11-bank plan to save regional lender First Republic began with a brainstorming session between JPM CEO Jamie Dimon, Fed chair Jerome Powell and Treasury secretary Janet Yellen.

  • U.S. banks' CDS prices surge as contagion concern widens

    A jump in the cost for Wall Street banks to insure bonds against default on Wednesday was another worrisome indicator of credit stress for investors amid the crisis at Credit Suisse and at U.S. regional banks. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, spreads on five-year credit default swaps on JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo shot up to their highest since October, while those for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Inc are highest since November. "Credit spreads are telling you there is systemic risk in the system," said Lance Roberts, chief investment strategist at RIA Advisors.