Intelligent Audit Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers Report

·3 min read

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Audit, the technology leader in global freight audit and spend optimization solutions, has been recognized by Gartner as Representative Vendor in the "2021 Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers" report for the sixth time.[1]

Intelligent Audit's sixth time in the Gartner "2021 Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers"

The annual report, authored by analysts Brock Johns, Bart De Muynck, and Brian Whitlock. The report states, "Logistics and transportation directors can improve performance and reduce costs by using outsourced freight payment services. This research profiles outsourced services related to freight payment and auditing." [1] Intelligent Audit has been previously recognized in this report in past years (in the year 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), and we believe that this recognition comes from the ability of Intelligent Audit to empower shippers to become smarter by leveraging data to ship shipments faster, cheaper, with fewer exceptions. In addition, Intelligent Audit defines a new standard for the application of data, including using their technology to ingest, normalize, analyze, and derive meaningful insights for data driven decision making.

"We're thrilled to see our recognition in this Gartner report and the importance that FAP companies provide to logistics," Intelligent Audit CEO Hannah Testani said. "We believe that our inclusion in this report provides further evidence of our value proposition to our clients and will help us grow going forward. We look forward to what the future holds and will continue to create more strategic and effective FAP processes, as well as provide advisory services to our clients."

The report notes "shippers continue to face difficulty controlling their freight spend and managing end-to-end cash flow, which are vital to maintaining healthy working capital and financial efficiency. Capacity constraints are pushing transportation costs higher and increasing the need for improved carrier collaboration."

It is this level of insight and accolades that solidifies Intelligent Audit's competitive advantage and shows how a quality FAP provider can help shippers reduce total landed costs and achieve lasting benefits through leveraging technology that offers more visibility to further reduce costs and yield insights for strategic planning. Ultimately, how shippers handle freight audit and payment matters in transportation procurement strategy, too.

[1] Gartner, "Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers," Brock Johns, 28 June 2021. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Intelligent Audit
For over two decades, Intelligent Audit has been the industry leader in reducing transportation costs through freight audit and payment, business intelligence and analytics, spend optimization, and advanced network modeling. Intelligent Audit's proprietary technology allows customers to micromanage every aspect of their transportation through 750 standard and customizable reports. Intelligent Audit serves as an extension of its clients' logistics teams, continuously analyzing their data to identify process improvements and cost reduction strategies tailored to their specific business goals.
Intelligent Audit customers span from the largest Fortune 10 companies to small and midsize businesses globally. In 2020 Intelligent Audit managed over $23.4 Billion in transportation spend on behalf of 2,800+ customers.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelligent-audit-recognized-in-2021-gartner-market-guide-for-freight-audit-and-payment-providers-report-301396381.html

SOURCE Intelligent Audit

