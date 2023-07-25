Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INBS) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INBS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. The US$5.3m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$8.3m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$10m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Intelligent Bio Solutions' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Intelligent Bio Solutions, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$9.1m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 53%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Intelligent Bio Solutions' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 20% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

