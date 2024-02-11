Intelligent Bio Solutions Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$764.1k (up 114% from 2Q 2023).

Net loss: US$1.97m (loss widened by 368% from 2Q 2023).

US$2.07 loss per share.

Intelligent Bio Solutions EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 24%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 36%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 59% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.9% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in the US.

The company's shares are up 14% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Intelligent Bio Solutions (of which 3 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

